After mourning the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for about five minutes, Twitter is now discussing the chances that President Donald Trump gets a nominee through the Senate before the election.

But that’s going to be a challenge as Sen. Lisa Murkowski just said she will not vote on any replacement until after election day:

NEW: Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announces she will NOT vote to replace RBG on SCOTUS until after Election Day. "Fair is fair," she says. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 18, 2020

Sen. Susan Collins, you’re next:

She’s said previously that she wouldn’t seat a Supreme Court Justice in October:

News: @SenatorCollins told me earlier this month in Maine that she would not seat a Supreme Court justice in October. “I think that’s too close, I really do,” she said. She said she’d also oppose seating a justice in the lame duck if there’s a change in presidents. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 19, 2020

And Sen. Chuck Grassley has said similar things:

Lisa Murkowski and Chuck Grassley are already on record saying they would not vote for a SCOTUS replacement before the 2020 election Republicans have only 53 senators — and I have to wonder about what Collins and Romney are thinking right nowhttps://t.co/TQtkqhmkqZ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 19, 2020

Which makes Sen. Mitt Romeny the most crucial vote? Wow:

There is no chance that McConnell will be swayed by his own stance. But I hope Senators Collins, Romney, Murkowski and others will note the GOP position on election year vacancies. https://t.co/R1C1l8mOB6 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) September 18, 2020

And it’s not even clear yet what Sen. Mitch McConnell might do:

The Supreme Court is not the holy grail for every Republican senator. And will McConnell be diminished with his colleagues if he loses his majority? What I want to know is what is John Thune thinking tonight. — Walter Shapiro (@MrWalterShapiro) September 19, 2020

To be continued. . .

***