Pennsylvania GOP U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Ox stopped by the iconic Phill cheesesteak joints of Pat’s and Geno’s on Friday to bash the Biden administration on inflation.

He tweeted, “South Philly is ready for a Dose of Reality! Biden’s record-breaking inflation is making it harder for businesses like both Pat’s and Geno’s to stay afloat. A world without cheesesteaks? That’s just crazy!”

South Philly is ready for a Dose of Reality! Biden's record-breaking inflation is making it harder for businesses like both Pat's and Geno's to stay afloat. A world without cheesesteaks? That’s just crazy! pic.twitter.com/NL1NrcTdK8 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) July 15, 2022

But Dr. Oz, a new resident of the commonwealth, was quickly mocked by his opponent, Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman:

“Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno’s — a rite of passage for every tourist.”

Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno's — a rite of passage for every tourist. https://t.co/3v3iCe1y1k — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 15, 2022

Even Pat’s saw fit to dunk on the former cardiac surgeon, asking “Do you even live in Pa” and “can you spell the town you live in?”:

Do you even live in Pa? And can you spell the town you live in? 😂. — Pat's King of Steaks (@PatsSteaks) July 15, 2022

And, yes, this is their official account:

Iconic South Philly cheesesteak joint apparently likes its Senate delegation witout Oz … https://t.co/djA2Riz3uf — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 15, 2022

Pat’s was referring to this spelling error made by the Oz campaign on his official “Statement of Candidacy”:

Have to admit, as someone who grew up in "Huntingdon" and had to explain that it wasn't "Huntingdon Valley," this bugs me. There is no "Huntington Valley, Pa." There is only "Huntingdon Valley, Pa." pic.twitter.com/QAYf40W6pU — Sy Snyder (@PoliticsPA) June 13, 2022

Other Twitter users want Dr. Oz to run up the Rocky steps on his visit to Philly:

I'm waiting for him to run up the stairs and do the Rocky pose https://t.co/k9OfKHlU8P — Christopher Reeves (@tmservo433) July 15, 2022

It’s didn’t go as well as he expected, that’s for sure:

The cardiac surgeon pointing to “#TheHeartAttack” is a nice touch, too:

25 years ago, Mehmet Oz was a reputable cardiac surgeon Today he's waving goodbye to what's left of his reputation in front of a giant sign reading, "#TheHeartAttack" https://t.co/ny1ebkO5tn — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) July 15, 2022

They’re evolving?

Anyone asked Oz about his food views recently? He once co-wrote an op-ed titled: "How to Kick Your Dangerous Red Meat Habit." It said re: cutting back: "The rewards are enormous: You'll dodge heart troubles, obesity, diabetes and wrinkles, and have a better sex life!" 👀 https://t.co/k0f50MIJYx — Helena Bottemiller Evich (@hbottemiller) July 15, 2022

There is one bit of good news for Dr. Oz over the visit. . .

The last time a candidate was mocked nationally for eating a cheesesteak was John Kerry in 2004:

I’m old enough to remember John Kerry trying to order a cheesesteak with Swiss cheese as the nadir of South Philly political calamity. https://t.co/UrnluyKhsn — Chris Brennan (@ByChrisBrennan) July 16, 2022

And Kerry won the state over George W. Bush 50.92%-48.42%. Maybe Pennsylvania voters really don’t care about this? Advantage: Dr. Oz.

