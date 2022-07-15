Last week, the office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk acknowledged receipt of 715,833 signatures thus completing the first step of the petition to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón:

But a sample audit of those signatures found that only 78.2% were valid while a full count will need to reach 79.2%:

“Los Angeles County completes its random sample verification of signatures for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, validating 27,983 / 35,793 (78.2%). It proceeds to a full count verification, and will need to improve to 79.2% in the full count to qualify.”

If the audit figure holds for the entire list, there would be a shortfall of 7,218 signatures:

“Oof” is right:

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom totally dodged when asked about the recall on Thursday and pretended not to “know enough about the job [Gascón’s] done” but he’s “deeply concerned about the criticism”:

How does he NOT know this?

Maybe he should spend more time in his state than worrying about what’s going on in Florida?

And now we wait for the full count. . .

