Last week, the office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk acknowledged receipt of 715,833 signatures thus completing the first step of the petition to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón:

.@LACountyRRCC says the group attempting to recall LA D.A. George Gascon has submitted 715,833 signatures. The County will use a random sample of 5% (35,792 signatures) and verify by August 17th. 79.2% of the signatures need to be valid to reach the 566,857 threshold. pic.twitter.com/8azIziubVp — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 9, 2022

But a sample audit of those signatures found that only 78.2% were valid while a full count will need to reach 79.2%:

“Los Angeles County completes its random sample verification of signatures for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, validating 27,983 / 35,793 (78.2%). It proceeds to a full count verification, and will need to improve to 79.2% in the full count to qualify.”

Los Angeles County completes its random sample verification of signatures for the recall of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, validating 27,983 / 35,793 (78.2%). It proceeds to a full count verification, and will need to improve to 79.2% in the full count to qualify. pic.twitter.com/EIZvtMSD3b — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 14, 2022

If the audit figure holds for the entire list, there would be a shortfall of 7,218 signatures:

At the random sample's 78.18% validity rate, the Gascon recall would end up with 559,638 signatures, or 7,218 signatures shy of the 566,857 needed to qualify…this could be a squeaker. — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) July 14, 2022

“Oof” is right:

Oof. 5% sample of #recallgascon signatures shows it would be just shy of the goal. Proceeding to a full count. https://t.co/zbkIObg1Ry — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom totally dodged when asked about the recall on Thursday and pretended not to “know enough about the job [Gascón’s] done” but he’s “deeply concerned about the criticism”:

I ask @GavinNewsom if he thinks @GeorgeGascon is doing a good job? "I don't know enough about the job he's done…I'm deeply concerned about the criticism." "I'll leave the more objective analysis of his job to locals." Full interview on @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/ZaZifvM5ld — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) July 15, 2022

How does he NOT know this?

How does the governor of California not know about the "job" Gascon has done? Or lack thereof, really. https://t.co/JtQdS4Q3fo — RIP Terez Paylor 🙏 (@Th3Claude) July 15, 2022

Maybe he should spend more time in his state than worrying about what’s going on in Florida?

So he pays more attention to what's happening on the ground in Florida than he does in his state's most populous county. https://t.co/wbZCJwYafH — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) July 15, 2022

Knows the ins and outs of every law being passed in the state of Florida, but isn't familiar with the performance of the DA in the largest city in his state or why he's under recall. God I hope this guy runs. https://t.co/RSYGBhVpFe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2022

Governor Ken has time to critique Florida, but can't be bothered with rampant crime caused by his allies in California. https://t.co/jfbrebmUkL — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) July 15, 2022

And now we wait for the full count. . .

