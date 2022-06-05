Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is under fire after a teen convicted of hit-and-run was sentenced to possibly only five months in a diversionary program probation “camp” instead of prison.

The video of the crime from last year, which thankfully left both the mother and child uninjured, is horrific:

WTF is wrong with him?

According to Fox News, the teen, who was 16 at the time of the crime, lied to the investigators and was intoxicated:

According to police sources, the driver, 16 at the time of the crime, initially told investigators the victim appeared out of nowhere, and he struck her by accident. He was initially charged with felony driving while intoxicated and, given the circumstances of the incident, could have faced several more serious charges if Gascon’s prosecutors had the leeway to push for them.

Even worse for Gascón? Fox News’ Bill Melugin is reporting that he had a prior criminal history:

“Per multiple law enforcement sources, the juvie was on probation, & violating it, at the time of this hit & run, and he had been previously convicted of felony poisoning after he spiked a teen girl’s drink at Palmdale high school in 2019. She was hospitalized.”

Voters will decide on Tuesday if Gascón gets recalled or not:

Gascón’s office also incorrectly stated that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office agreed with the light sentence:

Whoops:

Of note, Sheriff Villanueva, who is also up for election on Tuesday, endorsed the recall of Gascón:

Cool. Maybe it’s time to investigate the D.A. for election interference?

