Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is under fire after a teen convicted of hit-and-run was sentenced to possibly only five months in a diversionary program probation “camp” instead of prison.

The video of the crime from last year, which thankfully left both the mother and child uninjured, is horrific:

Many of us saw the horrific video of Rachel’s case on the news. She was walking in Venice with her 8 mo old son when the unthinkable happened. Under George Gascón, someone almost kills them and he gets only 5 mos in camp. That is not “reform,” it’s not justice, & it’s not fair. pic.twitter.com/MRjp0LwZ8L — jonathanhatami (@jonathanhatami) June 3, 2022

WTF is wrong with him?

'NEVER FELT SO VICTIMIZED': Mom in horrifying video slams George Gascon for what she calls a policy of seeking juvenile justice with 'the lightest touch possible.' https://t.co/FW4kDLaTJc pic.twitter.com/mMZkXEWRjZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 4, 2022

According to Fox News, the teen, who was 16 at the time of the crime, lied to the investigators and was intoxicated:

According to police sources, the driver, 16 at the time of the crime, initially told investigators the victim appeared out of nowhere, and he struck her by accident. He was initially charged with felony driving while intoxicated and, given the circumstances of the incident, could have faced several more serious charges if Gascon’s prosecutors had the leeway to push for them.

Even worse for Gascón? Fox News’ Bill Melugin is reporting that he had a prior criminal history:

THREAD (1/4) A 16 y/o hit & run driver in a stolen car who ran over a mom & child in Venice was sentenced on Friday to 5-7 months in juvie camp. LA DA @GeorgeGascon office tells me this was an “appropriate resolution”, but I’ve learned he has a prior criminal history. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HupMw9KRFu — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 5, 2022

“Per multiple law enforcement sources, the juvie was on probation, & violating it, at the time of this hit & run, and he had been previously convicted of felony poisoning after he spiked a teen girl’s drink at Palmdale high school in 2019. She was hospitalized.”

(2/4) Per multiple law enforcement sources, the juvie was on probation, & violating it, at the time of this hit & run, and he had been previously convicted of felony poisoning after he spiked a teen girl’s drink at Palmdale high school in 2019. She was hospitalized. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 5, 2022

Voters will decide on Tuesday if Gascón gets recalled or not:

(3/4) Despite the juvie’s criminal history, sources in the LA DA’s office tell me that in accordance with his policies, Gascon’s admin didn’t charge the juvie w/ assault w/ a deadly weapon or attempted murder for the hit & run, which led to light juvie camp sentence. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 5, 2022

Gascón’s office also incorrectly stated that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office agreed with the light sentence:

(4/4) Gascon’s office told me @LASDHQ agreed with the lesser charges in the case. After @LACoSheriff pushed back & said LASD had no involvement in the case or the “lightweight sentencing”, Gascon’s office admitted LASD wasn’t involved & told me they will “correct” their statement — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 5, 2022

Whoops:

LA DA George Gascon backtracks: LA Sheriff did NOT agree teen sentence https://t.co/6NJOxNjGC9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 5, 2022

Of note, Sheriff Villanueva, who is also up for election on Tuesday, endorsed the recall of Gascón:

Frank Stoltze on Villanueva and L.A. DA George Gascon's relationship: "He's endorsed the recall of the sitting district attorney [as someone who works with him on a day-to-day basis]. He's saying Gascon is increasing crime, which there is no evidence of that." — AirTalk with Larry Mantle (@AirTalk) May 6, 2022

Cool. Maybe it’s time to investigate the D.A. for election interference?

