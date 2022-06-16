It’s looking increasingly like the effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will make it onto the ballot:
A group seeking to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said on Wednesday that it has collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.
In a statement, the Recall DA George Gascón campaign announced it has has surpassed 566,857 signatures collected as of Tuesday, “which equates to 10% of registered voters” in the county “and is the required threshold to officially initiate a recall.”
“This is the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition,” the group claimed.
Organizers said their focus has now turned to collecting as many additional signatures as possible to ensure there is a necessary “cushion” to offset those that are invalidated by the county registrar of voters. The campaign’s stated goal is to submit 650,000 – 700,000 total signatures or more.
Meanwhile, Gascón continues on his “sensible gun control” bandwagon:
“Thoughts & prayers are not enough,” said #LACounty District Attorney George Gascón, urging leaders to come together on real solutions for sensible #guncontrol and limit access to military style assault rifles & ghost guns. #NationalGunViolenceAwarenessDay @Everytown @MomsDemand pic.twitter.com/RblFWhB1MJ
— George Gascón (@LADAOffice) June 3, 2022
Fox News’ Bill Melugin has reminded Gascón that if he wants to contribute a “sensible” solution to violence, he should resign immediately:
LA DA George Gascon recently spoke about the need for sensible gun laws. CA has some of the toughest gun laws, if they are enforced. His office gave a felon/gang member w/ a prior strike a plea deal for probation on his gun charge instead of prison.
He killed 2 cops on Tuesday. https://t.co/fEW5QhpRAS pic.twitter.com/VNaTRCEyFQ
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 16, 2022
Leftist policies have tragic consequences, and hopefully the recall effort is successful.
.@GeorgeGascon is a hypocrite. He talks tough on gun crime, but he orders prosecutors to give violent gang members the lightest sentence possible. In this case Flores was a FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM. https://t.co/mgeufmJBEI
— Shea Sanna (@sanna_shea) June 16, 2022
