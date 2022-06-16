It’s looking increasingly like the effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will make it onto the ballot:

A group seeking to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said on Wednesday that it has collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

In a statement, the Recall DA George Gascón campaign announced it has has surpassed 566,857 signatures collected as of Tuesday, “which equates to 10% of registered voters” in the county “and is the required threshold to officially initiate a recall.”

“This is the most signatures ever collected in Los Angeles County for any petition,” the group claimed.

Organizers said their focus has now turned to collecting as many additional signatures as possible to ensure there is a necessary “cushion” to offset those that are invalidated by the county registrar of voters. The campaign’s stated goal is to submit 650,000 – 700,000 total signatures or more.