Breaking news out of California where we’re seeing that San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled on Tuesday night:

Decision Desk HQ projects San Francisco district attorney Chesa Boudin (D) (@chesaboudin) has been recalled. Race call: 12:07AM EDT More results here: https://t.co/vQRHOtkYUk — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 8, 2022

Boudin blamed the recall on “tech bros” and, even funnier, San Francisco Republicans:

Soft on crime SF DA Chesa Boudin has been ousted from office in one of the most liberal cities in the U.S. He blamed the recall effort on “tech bros” and Republican operatives. LA DA @GeorgeGascon also trying to paint the recall effort against him as “Republican Recall”. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 8, 2022

We sense a pattern here:

“With Chesa Boudin about to go down, and his predecessor George Gascón facing recall soon in L.A., and Kamala Harris having risen to her level of incompetence nationwide, San Francisco’s last three D.A.’s have been unmitigated disasters for the city”

With Chesa Boudin about to go down, and his predecessor George Gascón facing recall soon in L.A., and Kamala Harris having risen to her level of incompetence nationwide, San Francisco's last three D.A.'s have been unmitigated disasters for the city https://t.co/Kjv50uQjoS — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 8, 2022

Dems, get ready for the red wave:

Turns out San Francisco voters want criminals prosecuted. Chesa Boudin booted –decisively– from his job as district attorney in a recall election Tuesday. First sign of the crime issue building within the Red Wave coming. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) June 8, 2022

Here’s the sad state of affairs at his election party last night:

The scene at San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s Election Night Party pic.twitter.com/g7gqGWWsU7 — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) June 8, 2022

LOL, he thought he was going to win?

Tonight! Join us at 8PM to celebrate all our hard work! But for now, there are just 8 hours left to GET OUT THE VOTE! Let’s do this ✊🏽 see you tonight! #VOTENOonH #RejectTheRecall #DontGetConned pic.twitter.com/zK9fR6wY1z — Vote NO on H!!!! – Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) June 7, 2022

You’re next, George Gascón:

NEW: The campaign to recall Los Angeles DA @GeorgeGascon is reacting to the successful recall of progressive San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin.

“Gascón will be walking the same plank in the near future.”@DAGasconRecall statement to @FoxNews: pic.twitter.com/9BlLDIwjsR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 8, 2022

Melina Abdullah, the leader of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles is having a major sad over Boudin’s recall.

She tweeted:

“One of the most committed, visionary DAs in the nation was just recalled. @chesaboudin made me believe in the term ‘progressive prosecutor.’ Big-money, pro-cop interests bought the election. They’re trying to do the same thing in LA.

We can’t fall for it.”

The leader of BLM Los Angeles reacts to the recall of progressive San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin. https://t.co/uAxncaT6XV — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 8, 2022

And the progressive challenger to “tough on crime DA Todd Spitzer” in Orange County is getting creamed, too:

In Orange County, incumbent tough on crime DA @toddspitzeroc is up big over progressive challenger @PeteHardin4DA at last check. Spitzer : 62% with 145,902 votes.

Hardin: 20% with 46,936 votes. Spitzer has campaigned on “keeping LA (Gascon policies) out of OC”. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 8, 2022

Maybe there’s hope for California?

“Progressives railed against LA Co Sheriff Alex Villanueva and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, trying to smear them as ‘far right,’ and claiming that Republicans were behind the Chesa Boudin recall. The progressives are losing big tonight. #CAPrimary“

Progressives railed against LA Co Sheriff Alex Villanueva and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, trying to smear them as "far right," and claiming that Republicans were behind the Chesa Boudin recall. The progressives are losing big tonight. #CAPrimary — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 8, 2022

***

