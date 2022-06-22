Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón defended his office’s prosecution of cop killer Justin Flores, saying his previous arrest for possession of a gun was “not a violent crime”:

Unbelievable. He just left:

As we told you last week, Gascón’s office “gave a felon/gang member w/ a prior strike a plea deal for probation on his gun charge instead of prison.” He’s still claiming his office did nothing wrong despite, you know, evidence to the contrary:

And Gascón wants people reacting to the murder of two police officers because of his policies to not “overreact”:

FLORES SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN PRISON!

Please, Los Angeles voters, recall Gascón:

These 5 board members are Dems, too:

Here’s his full statement:

From the District Attorney’s office:

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón today addressed the facts surrounding the fatal shootings of two El Monte police officers.

District Attorney Gascón again offered his condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of El Monte Police Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana.

“This has been a difficult few days in Los Angeles County, and many people are in pain, mourning the loss of these heroic officers,” District Attorney Gascón said. “I know that their families will be grieving for a long time, and that no words will ease their suffering. As a former police officer, I deeply appreciate the sacrifices of these officers and their commitment to making our county safe.”

“We cannot use single tragedies to make policy,” District Attorney Gascón said. “We have done that in the past, reacting harshly to isolated incidents that frighten and anger us. But it failed to increase community safety, contributed to mass incarceration and emptied our public coffers of funds we could otherwise devote to education, healthcare, housing, infrastructure and economic development.”

“There will be time over the coming months for reflection, which we should always do and which our office has done,” District Attorney Gascón said. “It is clear we need to do more to provide supervision and reentry services, but we cannot allow our anger to lead us to falsely conclude the worst-case scenario is the norm.”

