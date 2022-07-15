Yes, the part here about the donor being into UFOs is a fun aside, but the real story is the BONKERS cash on hand number just reported by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: $130.4 million!

A Las Vegas space entrepreneur dubbed ‘the Cosmic Landlord’ — who’s financing afterlife & UFO research & believes aliens walk among us — gave an astronomical sum to DeSantis’s political committee: $10 million DeSantis now has $130.4 million cash on handhttps://t.co/ZfUGrcn3mx — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 15, 2022

From NBC News:

A Las Vegas space entrepreneur who is financing afterlife and UFO research and believes aliens walk among us has given an astronomical sum to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s political committee: $10 million. The July 7 contribution from Robert Bigelow — once dubbed the “Cosmic Landlord” by Forbes — is the biggest single donation DeSantis has received in his re-election campaign amid speculation he’s entertaining a 2024 presidential bid. The check Bigelow cut to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee and published on its website Thursday evening is so big that it exceeds the total combined contributions received this year, as of July 1, by both of the Democrats seeking to challenge DeSantis in the fall.

Florida reporter Peter Schorsch adds that Gov. DeSantis has so much money on hand, that “top-tier” lobbyists can’t even get on his schedule:

This is why, as @MDixon55 was explaining the other day, Lobbyist X's bundle of $10K checks no longer matters. I've had more than one top-tier lobbyist say they can't get on the Governor's schedule, even with $250K in hand. https://t.co/R1OPnwTUC3 — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) July 15, 2022

So, has any other state politician ever shown this fundraising prowess?

DeSantis has $130,443,824.43 cash on hand We’ve never seen that in Florida Has any candidate any candidate in any other state ever had that much in the bank? https://t.co/ttqLmAOE9P — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) July 15, 2022

We suspect he won’t have to spend that much to beat either Rep. Charlie Crist or Ag Commissioner Nikkie Fried:

And he's probably not going to have to spend much of it. https://t.co/ZOT27NOJtv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 15, 2022

And, with what will be a ton of money on hand after November, what might Gov. DeSantis use those funds for? Hmmm. . .

Feels like there are a lot of deep red pockets that will be glad to see Trump move on. https://t.co/IUH2HKaGDD — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 15, 2022

. . .to be continued.

***