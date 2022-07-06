Jerone Davison, a former Arizona State University and NFL running back now running to represent Arizona’s 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, just dropped what could be the best ad of the 2022 cycle.

Check it out:

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense, that no one could possibly need all 30 rounds. But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

Amazing!

Note: Rep. Paul Gosar currently represents the AZ-04, but he’s running in the AZ-09 in 2022. Davison faces fellow Republicans Kelly Cooper, Dave Giles, Rene Lopez, and Tanya Wheeless in the August 2 primary.

***

WATCH: Trump previews the return of his iconic Boeing 757

Parolee worried he could be jailed if late for work confronts climate activists for blocking Beltway traffic, is promptly arrested for his troubles

USA Today journo says Salon should correct debunked DeSantis story he shared as factual

Here’s an ad that truly showcases the edge Gavin Newsom and California have on Ron DeSantis and Florida

Stephen King spreads year-old debunked story on Gov. DeSantis