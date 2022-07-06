Over on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump previewed his “modernized and renovated” Boeing 757, saying it could be in the air “in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner”:

“During my four years in the White House, I didn’t use everybody’s favorite airplane, the Boeing 757 we campaigned on for our big 2016 WIN. Now it has been completely modernized and renovated, and looks GREAT, all done in the Great State of Louisiana, and coming back to the skies in the Fall of 2022, or maybe sooner. Get ready!”

He then shared a video from the company doing the renovation, Landlocked Aviation in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Check it out:

Libs had been hoping they’d seen the last of the jet, but NOPE!

Sad. Glory days of Trump's gold-plated 757 seem far away as plane sits idle at a sleepy airport – CNNPolitics https://t.co/75tBbPN46D — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 12, 2022

Can’t run for president — again — without a jet. . .

***

