Let’s all take a moment to thank our stunning and brave climate activists for taking to the streets to protest climate change, which is definitely a problem that can be solved by blocking traffic.

Thanks to their efforts, a parolee trying to get to his job on time or risk being sent back to jail was forced to pause and consider the lasting potential damage of not declaring a Climate Emergency right now:

VIDEO THREAD: Yesterday, July 4, activists demanding Joe Biden declare a "Climate Emergency" blocked traffic on he beltway in Maryland, just outside DC. One agitated driver got physical with them while saying that he's on parole and could return to prison if late for his job. pic.twitter.com/iWSqTlnlSW — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

As police including Maryland State Troopers arrived, the apparent parolee agitated at the activists blocking traffic got more physical, including with activist @GuidoReichstad1 and even @T_Jones_Media, who filmed this footage for @N2Sreports. pic.twitter.com/SNHoipWi2v — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

No intellectually honest person can blame the parolee for being furious in that situation. We’re right there with him.

Desperate parolee, fearing return to jail for missing work, begs climate change protestors to open just one lane for traffic. They say no. pic.twitter.com/UQQWprzgF1 — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) July 6, 2022

Doesn't forcing the cars to idle increase emissions? 🤦‍♂️ — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) July 6, 2022

But they are going to change a lot of people’s minds about climate change, so it’s worth it. — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) July 6, 2022

It’s almost as if these climate activists are more interested in disrupting as many people’s lives as possible than they are in actually combating climate change.

Because that’s exactly how it is. They literally could not care less who they have to screw over in order to make a statement:

The parolee got arrested. https://t.co/Y5d2O38Ht8 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 6, 2022

Police took their time preparing to arrest the activists blocking the highway, but had warned drivers not to assault the protesters. As the shirtless parolee who claimed he could go back to jail for being late continued confronting them, police arrested and carried him away. pic.twitter.com/95u5A5zf9U — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

Police arrested the parolee. Not the climate activists who were literally blocking traffic and potentially endangering countless lives in the process. What if an ambulance needed to get through? What then? Would police have arrested the paramedics, too?

As the Maryland State police began actually arresting the "Declare Emergency" protesters, they told @N2Sreports contributor @T_Jones_Media that he could not stand in the grassy area near the highway anymore. pic.twitter.com/0QKHYoskgZ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

From an overpass about the highway, state troopers could then be filmed by @T_Jones_Media / @N2Sreports as they arrested the 13 "Declare Emergency" environmental protesters, and allow traffic on the beltway to flow after about an hour of stoppage. pic.twitter.com/nueoM98NJo — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

Ahead of all this action, @T_Jones_Media interviewed five of the participants who ended up blocking the highway to discuss the motivations and tactics. One was a pregnant woman wearing a shirt and protective gear marked "Pregnant momma fighting climate change." pic.twitter.com/JkcDMFIf3P — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

Here is the full @N2Sreports footage of the Independence Day demonstration blocking traffic on the beltway outside DC to demand Biden declare a climate emergency. Filmed by @T_Jones_Media; as always, all footage is available to license.https://t.co/BfPiQbLBq9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 5, 2022

Important post-thread note: a lot of attention is being given to the driver who was arrested.@GuidoReichstad1 says that he does not support the arrest and would “be happy to issue a statement or testify in his favor.” https://t.co/JGZmMsubQr — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 6, 2022

Well, good on that protester, at least. Maybe the police should’ve talked to him before arresting the parolee, huh?

Both WTOP (https://t.co/otFlOIEjyV) and Fox (https://t.co/OUYQkEhsMR) refer to the driver who got arrested as a "counter-protester" which is essentially false. An angry bystander reaction to a protest does not turn someone into a "counter protester."https://t.co/vqcydEwhMx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 6, 2022

But this whole ordeal does shine a light on the nature of so much of so-called “climate activism” — and on the troubling trend of law enforcement getting their priorities completely backward.

I cannot imagine being such a sociopath that I hear a man begging that I please stop my behavior that will send him to prison and I just sit there and let it happen https://t.co/v3SW9HiLBT — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 6, 2022

this is not normal human morality this is cultish religious morality that has placed symbolic actions above the well being of the people around them — PoliMath (@politicalmath) July 6, 2022

I ask again, normies worried about climate change: How are you not embarrassed to be eating out of the same trough as these people? How are you not questioning it? https://t.co/C5hGR7Zrjg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 6, 2022

Evil, evil people. — Your Great Whig King (@RandomWhig) July 6, 2022