Over on Instagram, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her fans that she’s getting her nails painted red as a “personal act of reclamation” in response to the SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe.

Literally. We mean this literally:

.@AOC says she is getting her nails done as an act of “resistance” post-Dobbs. pic.twitter.com/jqFA1PyhJk — John Gage (@johnrobertgage) July 2, 2022

AOC said in the videos that she grew up in a socially conservative home and wasn’t allowed to have red nails or lipstick until she moved out to college, which sounds like this is more directed at her parents than SCOTUS. But whatever. It’s empowering. Or something:

Watch up, Republicans!

***

Related:

Pima County Dems explains why it shared the ‘F*** the 4th’ flyer

Matt Gaetz fact-checks AZ Dem Ruben Gallego on the GOP and Ukraine

Politico finally corrects its false tweet on Justice Thomas shared by WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler

Official verified account for the Pima County, AZ Dems hits a new low for July 4

Tags: