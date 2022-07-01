Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) tweeted earlier this morning that the “[f]act is if the Republicans take over the House in 2022 US support to Ukraine will come to a halt” and “[t]hey will not be able to stop @RepMTG & @mattgaetz from dictating our Ukraine policy.”



Fact is if the Republicans take over the House in 2022 US support to Ukraine will come to a halt. They will not be able to stop @RepMTG & @mattgaetz from dictating our Ukraine policy. https://t.co/RcKBRMb1IX — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 1, 2022

And here’s the fact check from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL): 100% TRUE:

Ruben is correct. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 1, 2022

Do Dems think he’s kidding?

Meanwhile, President Biden just authorized another $820 million in new military aid for Ukraine:

The U.S. has announced it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia’s heavily reliance on long-range strikes in the war. https://t.co/yUbAti6Mie — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) July 1, 2022

For those keeping score at home, we’re at almost $9 billion now. From Fox News:

The U.S. announced on Friday that it will provide Ukraine with $820 million in new military aid, including new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars to respond to Russia’s heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war. Russia in recent days has launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine and pinned down Ukrainian forces with continuous fire for sometimes hours at a time. Ukraine’s leaders have publicly called on Western allies to quickly send more ammunition and advanced systems that will help them narrow the gap in equipment and manpower. All told, the U.S. has committed more than $8.8 billion in weapons and military training to Ukraine, whose leaders have sought more help from Western allies to repel larger and heavily equipped Russian forces. About $7 billion of that aid has been announced since Russia’s February invasion.

Just add it to our tab.

