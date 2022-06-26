During an appearance on “Meet the Press” this morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for impeachment hearings on Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett for “lying under oath” and on Clarence Thomas for “not disclosing income from political organizations”:

.@AOC says Kavanaugh, Barrett, and Thomas committed impeachable offenses, " I believe lying under oath is an impeachable offense and violating federal law and not disclosing income from political organizations as Clarence Thomas did is also potentially an impeachable offense." pic.twitter.com/g19DIMJfbM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 26, 2022

But then she admitted the Senate won’t convict them anyways:

“It doesn’t matter if the Senate won’t vote to convict. Holding these justices accountable would be the purpose. The Supreme Court is out of control, and it is time for the Legislative Branch to put a check on the highest court in the land.”

"It doesn’t matter if the Senate won’t vote to convict. Holding these justices accountable would be the purpose. The Supreme Court is out of control, and it is time for the Legislative Branch to put a check on the highest court in the land."https://t.co/vZlnUATIu4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 26, 2022

Who knew that protecting the U.S. democracy meant holding an impeachment hearing that you know will fail?

We have a responsibility to protect our democracy. That includes holding those in power who violate the law accountable. Without it, rule of law can slip through our hands like sand through loose fingers. https://t.co/oT4npgGs2C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2022

Anyway, if it’s impeachment hearings she wants, just wait until 2023 when the GOP controls the House. We expect AOC will have a different view when it’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for President Biden to be impeached over any number of things.

What’s also amazing is how close these far-left Dems are to turning on President Joe Biden:

AOC on Meet the Press: "What I believe that the president and the Democratic Party needs to come to terms with is that this is not just a crisis of Roe, this is a crisis of our democracy … this is a crisis of legitimacy and President Biden must address that" pic.twitter.com/CGB3tBSPFx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2022

She’s calling out Dem leaders in the Senate, too:

The President & Dem leaders can no longer get away with familiar tactics of “committees” and “studies” to avoid tackling our crises head-on anymore: – Restrain judicial review

– Open clinics on federal lands

– Court expansion

– Expand Fed access/awareness of pill abortions

– etc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2022

Yet . . . Dem-controlled Congress is on vacation for two weeks. Maybe when they get back?

