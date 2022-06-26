During an appearance on “Meet the Press” this morning, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for impeachment hearings on Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett for “lying under oath” and on Clarence Thomas for “not disclosing income from political organizations”:

But then she admitted the Senate won’t convict them anyways:

“It doesn’t matter if the Senate won’t vote to convict. Holding these justices accountable would be the purpose. The Supreme Court is out of control, and it is time for the Legislative Branch to put a check on the highest court in the land.”

Who knew that protecting the U.S. democracy meant holding an impeachment hearing that you know will fail?

Anyway, if it’s impeachment hearings she wants, just wait until 2023 when the GOP controls the House. We expect AOC will have a different view when it’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling for President Biden to be impeached over any number of things.

What’s also amazing is how close these far-left Dems are to turning on President Joe Biden:

She’s calling out Dem leaders in the Senate, too:

Yet . . . Dem-controlled Congress is on vacation for two weeks. Maybe when they get back?

