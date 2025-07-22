Make Believe! Joe Walsh's Not-At-All Imaginary Conversation About Why He Became a Democrat

'She Did It': Hunter Reveals What We All Knew About How Joe Biden...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on July 22, 2025
Twitchy

If there's one thing we know about the former musket-wielding Tea Party 'patriot' turned sniveling leftist Joe Walsh, it's that he likes to make up stories. 

(Honestly, the musket should have been our first clue.) 

A few months ago, Walsh claimed that many MAGA voters were approaching him and telling him that they regretted voting for Trump. Never mind that polling shows that Trump's support among Republicans who identify as MAGA remains north of 90 percent; Walsh was hearing from the REAL people, you see. Real people who just also happened to be imaginary voices inside his TDS-addled brain. 

Obviously, no one bought that yarn from Walsh, but that didn't seem to stop him. He's still making up stories about MAGA voters and the TOTALLY REAL conversations he is having with them. 

[Warning for some NSFW language below because Walsh got the Hogg memo that using profanity would make him sound hip and cool.] 

Yes, that absolutely happened and wasn't the result of Walsh's fever dreams where he is still relevant to the political discourse in America. 

Because who among us doesn't just randomly walk up to someone and start a conversation by shouting expletives at them? 

The other clear tip-off that this story was pure fiction is the fact that Walsh imagines his retort to be so devastating that this 'former supporter' is reduced to simply shouting another expletive. 

Walsh is just that good, you know. In his own mind anyway. All he has to do is say the word 'fascist' and all counter-arguments are nullified. 

Yeah ... not. 

LOL. Walsh's fiction is so absurd, it negates existing reality. 

We're not going to say it was probably while he was drunk, but ... it was probably while he was drunk. 

Still, some believed that if the fantastical conversation HAD taken place, Walsh received all the respect he deserved. 

So do we. 

Of course, the truth is that Walsh had no place in the Republican party after abandoning any pretense of being a principled conservative, so he went to the Democrats, where he can still eke out a living by hating Trump 24/7. 

Not much more. But anything is better than zero, we suppose. 

Bingo. 

Call us crazy, but we're beginning to believe that many Democrats don't know what the word 'fascism' means. 

HA. 

Yes, Walsh hates fascism so much that he is (again, vulgarly) endorsing a Communist to become the next mayor of New York. 

That conversation is more believable than any of the ones Walsh makes up. 

But someone was nice enough to bring receipts to show everyone how 'principled' Walsh actually is. 

... bring back the rule of law which Democrats ignore.  You remember the rule of law, don’t you @WalshFreedom

Like the one that got for you for ethics violations in Congress in September, 2011.  

Like the one that got you fired from your radio show on June 19, 2014 for using racial slurs.  

Like on January 24, 2015, when you called for Islamists to “behead” reporters for CNN and MSNBC.  

Like in July 7, 2016, after five Dallas police officers were killed and you threatened President Barack Obama and Black Lives Matters 'punks.' 

When you were evicted from your condo in October, 2009, and then foreclosed on in 2010 for non-payment.

Like in 2010 when you were sued by your campaign manager for $20,000 you owed.  

Like the Federal and State tax liens filed against you in the 1980’s and 1990’s.  

Like your ex-wife suing you for failing to pay child support in the amount of $117,437 dating back to 2005. 

Like in August, 2011, when you lost your driving privileges because you let your insurance lapse.  

You have flip-flopped on racism, gay rights, and civil rights. You have now flipped from the Republican Party to the Democrat Party who previously had you investigated for ethics violations. 

Democrats can have you. You are a poster child for the party of hate.
OOF. 

Walsh sounds like a perfect fit for today's Democrat Party. 

Amazingly, Walsh also had the horrible timing to declare Trump 'lawless' on the same day that DNI Tulsi Gabbard dropped devastating evidence of how Barack Obama and his administration broke the law to try to stop Trump. Gabbard also referred many Obama officials to the DOJ for criminal prosecution

Whoopsie. 

Maybe in Walsh's next imaginary conversation with a Trump voter, he will show us how he explained to MAGA that 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it.' 

