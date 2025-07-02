She OWNS Him: As UPenn Bends the Knee, Keith Olbermann Can't Stop Crying About Riley Gaines

'Open-Minded Journalist' Maria Shriver Finds CBS News' Settlement With Trump Heartbreaking...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on July 02, 2025
AI

Yesterday was a GIGANTIC win for reality, sanity, and protecting women's sports from mediocre men. As Twitchy reported, the University of Pennsylvania, under pressure from the Trump administration, totally bent the knee to respecting Title IX and preventing men in womanface from competing against real women. 

Not only did UPenn issue a public statement that they will comply with Title IX and adopt biology-based criteria for who can compete, the school also vowed to restore all women's records and championships that were erased by 'Lia' Thomas and strip Thomas of all of HIS medals. UPenn even agreed to issue a public apology to all female athletes who were impacted by their insanity. And even though the apology former UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan received was lame and insincere, it was still a tremendous victory.

Naturally, this unequivocal vindication for all women made the left openly weep and rant. And who is better at weeping and ranting than Keith 'Pee Tears' Olbermann? 

The disgraced former ESPN and MSNBC host immediately turned to the woman with whom he is creepily obsessed to vent his rage.

Riley Gaines just lives in his head 24/7, rent-free. It is sad and pathetic, but also hilarious, how weak he is. 

Naturally, Gaines took the opportunity to flatten Olbermann for what must be the umpteenth time. 

LOL. She simply owns him. 

(And yes, congratulations to the University of Virginia's Emma Weyant, the ACTUAL champion in the 2022 women's 500 freestyle, not some failed male swimmer with an autogynephilia fetish.)

We also love how sarcastically cordial Gaines is to Olbermann whenever he tries to come at her (which is only constantly). 

The rest of X was ... not as nice. 

That's awfully generous, calling Olbermann a 'man.' He may be male, but he clearly lacks any other qualities of a man. 

Yep. That's more like it.

OOF. 

We'd almost call that mean if it wasn't so obvious and accurate. 

As the previous post noted, Olbermann has no one in his life to tell him that he is an unhinged lunatic. 

He exists in a bubble of one. 

It is unbelievably creepy. We'd almost be concerned for Gaines' safety, except we're pretty sure she could take Olbermann with both arms tied behind her back. 

Zero. The answer is zero. And it shows. 

Hey, everyone has to be good at something. 

Another female athlete -- who was horribly injured by a man playing in her sport -- said what we were all thinking. 

He should, but he can't. His pathological obsession won't allow him to. 

LOL. 

He does look like he is morphing into Rosie O'Donnell, doesn't he? 

Whew. Tough crowd. 

But we are here for it because Olbermann deserves every bit of it and then some. 

Fact check: True. 

To the surprise of no one, Olbermann completely missed the point. 

None of this has anything to do with where Gaines -- one of the most decorated female swimmers in American collegiate history -- finished in her race against Thomas. 

It has to do with the fact that he never should have been allowed to compete against women in the first place. Not to mention that he shouldn't have ever been permitted to share a locker room and expose himself to them. 

But Olbermann can't see any of that because he is a creepy, broken shell of a human being who probably hates women so much because none of them will ever speak to him. 

Holy S***!  LOL.

And with that deadly, off-color parting shot, we are officially dead.

We will leave Keith Olbermann to wallow in his own crapulence until he decides to humiliate himself on X again.

We're sure Riley Gaines will be ready for him.

