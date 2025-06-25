YES, PLEASE: Joy Reid Calls Jasmine Crockett the Leader of the Democrats, and Republicans Rejoice

VIP
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 25, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

The Democrats' weekly carousel of who will step up as the leader of a party gone truly insane appears to be coming full circle. Gavin Newsom had his chance and blew it. So have Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, AOC, Jose ... err, we mean 'Alex' Padilla, and a host of others. 

Heck, New York City Democrats just nominated a Ugandan who wants to globalize the intifada as their mayoral candidate, so maybe he should be their leader. It would be extremely on brand. 

But now the party seems to be coming back around to one of the early frontrunners in 2025, Representative Jasmine Crockett. Jazzy from the Block has been making headlines this week, in the worst way, first by claiming that President Trump needed to consult with HER (or at least 'holla' at her) before dropping bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities, then even more hilariously claiming that SHE should be the 'f***in'' one who decides when and where we conduct military air strikes

But maybe she's on to something. Crockett's delusions of grandeur seem to have struck a note with at least one true influencer on the left. 

None other than disgraced and fired MSNBC host Joy Reid believes that the Texas representative is the leader the party needs. Watch:

... 'Make her the head of Oversight, and put her on TV every day.' 

'But that isn't what Democrats do, because they're orderly. And orderly is insufficient in the face of fascism.'

**Crockett just received the fewest votes from her own party for the Oversight leadership role.

That sound you just heard was Republicans across the country shouting, 'Please, please, please, please, PLEASE!'

Before we get to the specifics about Crockett, though, can we take a moment to ponder the sheer stupidity of Reid's claim that 'Democrats are too orderly to be fascists'? 

LOL. It just goes to show that Reid, like most on the left, has no idea what fascism means.

Since Democrats are anything but orderly, we're pretty sure that Reid meant that they are too obedient to be fascists. On that score, she is right. 

And we all know that the true sign of 'fighting fascism' is when an entire party of people are not permitted to think freely or deviate even slightly from the current narrative. 

... Or something.

But Reid's ignorance on the subject of fascism aside, let's bask in the demise of the Democrats should they be misguided enough to put Crockett front and center as their leader. 

She's got a great idea on her hands. We would LOVE to see the Democrats run with that ahead of the midterms and 2028. 

Her fake eyelashes and street persona affectation alone would have the 'fascists' cowed and beaten within a month or two. We're sure of it. 

Sweet Jesus! And we thought Kamala Harris was bad!

We apologize to every Twitchy reader for making you watch that. You know the rules. 

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Never interrupt them when they are making hilarious, fatal mistakes. 

We can't imagine the 'orderliness' of the Democrat Party with Crockett as its leader. 

Yep. Pretty much that ... times 1,000. 

After all, Crockett is 'a very serious lawmaker.' 

Oops. We showed the video clip again, didn't we? Sorry about that. 

Unfortunately, as the Democrats showed in the Oversight Committee vote yesterday, they aren't quite batpoop crazy enough (yet) to listen to Joy Reid. 

But hey, there's still time. 

