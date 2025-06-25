YES, PLEASE: Joy Reid Calls Jasmine Crockett the Leader of the Democrats, and Republicans Rejoice

The Democrats' weekly carousel of who will step up as the leader of a party gone truly insane appears to be coming full circle. Gavin Newsom had his chance and blew it. So have Chris Van Hollen, Chris Murphy, AOC, Jose ... err, we mean 'Alex' Padilla, and a host of others.

Heck, New York City Democrats just nominated a Ugandan who wants to globalize the intifada as their mayoral candidate, so maybe he should be their leader. It would be extremely on brand.

But now the party seems to be coming back around to one of the early frontrunners in 2025, Representative Jasmine Crockett. Jazzy from the Block has been making headlines this week, in the worst way, first by claiming that President Trump needed to consult with HER (or at least 'holla' at her) before dropping bombs on Iranian nuclear facilities, then even more hilariously claiming that SHE should be the 'f***in'' one who decides when and where we conduct military air strikes.

But maybe she's on to something. Crockett's delusions of grandeur seem to have struck a note with at least one true influencer on the left.

None other than disgraced and fired MSNBC host Joy Reid believes that the Texas representative is the leader the party needs. Watch:

JOY REID: Jasmine Crockett is the leader the Democrat party needs to fight fascism under Trump.



Lmao. Good to see Joy still has her finger on the pulse of the American electorate:



“A rational party facing actual fascism would say, who do the people trust?"



"Make her the head… pic.twitter.com/6ZoruERXSf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2025

... 'Make her the head of Oversight, and put her on TV every day.'



'But that isn't what Democrats do, because they're orderly. And orderly is insufficient in the face of fascism.'



**Crockett just received the fewest votes from her own party for the Oversight leadership role.

That sound you just heard was Republicans across the country shouting, 'Please, please, please, please, PLEASE!'

Before we get to the specifics about Crockett, though, can we take a moment to ponder the sheer stupidity of Reid's claim that 'Democrats are too orderly to be fascists'?

LOL. It just goes to show that Reid, like most on the left, has no idea what fascism means.

Since Democrats are anything but orderly, we're pretty sure that Reid meant that they are too obedient to be fascists. On that score, she is right.

And we all know that the true sign of 'fighting fascism' is when an entire party of people are not permitted to think freely or deviate even slightly from the current narrative.

... Or something.

Joy Reid has Fascism exactly BACKWARDS.



This woman has completely lost her mind, all in her hatred of one man. https://t.co/l7jpifDeXD — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) June 24, 2025

But Reid's ignorance on the subject of fascism aside, let's bask in the demise of the Democrats should they be misguided enough to put Crockett front and center as their leader.

I agree with Joy Reid! Let Crocket be the face of the democrat party. Let her talk. Let her give interviews to people other than a few podcasts and MSNBC. https://t.co/KI8NNXO7o8 — Maria (@maria0917_maria) June 24, 2025

She's got a great idea on her hands. We would LOVE to see the Democrats run with that ahead of the midterms and 2028.

lol.



LMFAO, even.



Please make Jasmine Crockett the leader of the Democrat Party. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 24, 2025

Fascism must be defeated, and Jazz is the only gal for the job 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 24, 2025

Her fake eyelashes and street persona affectation alone would have the 'fascists' cowed and beaten within a month or two. We're sure of it.

You can’t make this stuff up! lol 😂 keep putting Jasmine Crockett up there please do! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) June 24, 2025

Ladies and gentlemen... the leading voice of the Democratic party:pic.twitter.com/vNbWVx1BK0 — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) June 24, 2025

Sweet Jesus! And we thought Kamala Harris was bad!

We apologize to every Twitchy reader for making you watch that. You know the rules.

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Oh please make her the leader... Please do it! 🤣😱💀 — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) June 24, 2025

They are all working overtime to implode the Democrat party. Keep going! — RD (@rodericdeane) June 24, 2025

Never interrupt them when they are making hilarious, fatal mistakes.

We can't imagine the 'orderliness' of the Democrat Party with Crockett as its leader.

Yep. Pretty much that ... times 1,000.

After all, Crockett is 'a very serious lawmaker.'

Will she be grabbing her privates on TV every day? Because that just screams intelligence. pic.twitter.com/4bYhPU4Tnc — TXIND1836⭐️ (@txind1836) June 24, 2025

Oops. We showed the video clip again, didn't we? Sorry about that.

Unfortunately, as the Democrats showed in the Oversight Committee vote yesterday, they aren't quite batpoop crazy enough (yet) to listen to Joy Reid.

But hey, there's still time.