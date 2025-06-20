'FASCISM, REEEEE!' NAACP Refuses to Invite President Trump to Its Annual Convention

Banned, Deplatformed, and Debanked:Trump Jr. Explains Why He’s Creating Parallel Systems
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on June 20, 2025
ImgFlip

In a move that is surely going to cause Donald Trump and everyone who voted for him to lose entire milliseconds of sleep, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) made a historic move yesterday by ... not inviting the President to their party. 

Yes, for the first time in more than a century since its founding, the NAACP is not extending an invitation to Trump to its annual convention. 

And you will never guess the reason why. 

Just kidding. 

They didn't invite him because of 'fascism,' of course.  

LOL. Excuse us while we yawn. 

Apparently, because Trump supports making sure that only citizens vote in our elections, a move that the NAACP has been trying to block, the President is Hitler ... or something. 

Hang on. Yawning again.

The left is rendering the word meaningless, just like they have with 'racist' and 'sexist'. 

Ironically, however, like many other people and organizations on the left, the NAACP used to absolutely LOVE the 'fascist' Trump. 

They loved him right up until the point that he stopped giving them money (which was right about the time he decided to run for President). 

The NAACP is also missing some key points about Trump that many other black people in America are noticing. 

Not 1 Of You Showed Up! Sen Katie Boyd Britt WRECKS Dems and Media By Laying Out DAMAGE Biden Did (Watch)
Sam J.
Even if the NAACP truly did believe that Trump is a fascist (they don't), they might want to pay attention to election returns. 

Strange, isn't it? 

A lot of black voters are starting to become increasingly aware of this fact.

Well, the NAACP can't have that. If everyone is prospering, then they won't have a built-in base to be completely dependent on them. 

HA. 

That would be funny indeed, but we think the President probably has more productive things he can be doing instead of attending a convention run by people who irrationally hate him. 

It only seems like that because that's exactly what it is. 

As for anyone being upset about the NAACP not issuing an invitation, we know one person who won't be phased by the snub at all.

Yep. That's him. 

Oh, well.

The NAACP can always invite Joe Biden to its convention and hope that he is ambulatory or coherent enough to show up. Or they can invite Barack Obama, who can scold everyone that we need to curtail freedom of speech

But without President Trump in attendance, the likeliest outcome is that no one will care about the NAACP convention at all. 

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WOKE

