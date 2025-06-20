'FASCISM, REEEEE!' NAACP Refuses to Invite President Trump to Its Annual Convention

In a move that is surely going to cause Donald Trump and everyone who voted for him to lose entire milliseconds of sleep, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) made a historic move yesterday by ... not inviting the President to their party.

Yes, for the first time in more than a century since its founding, the NAACP is not extending an invitation to Trump to its annual convention.

And you will never guess the reason why.

Just kidding.

They didn't invite him because of 'fascism,' of course.

NEW: President Trump is now the first U.S. president in 116 years to not be invited by the NAACP to their annual convention.



NAACP: “It would be a waste of our time and energy to give a platform to fascism.”



Is anyone upset about this? pic.twitter.com/FInIr0rQqz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 19, 2025

LOL. Excuse us while we yawn.

Apparently, because Trump supports making sure that only citizens vote in our elections, a move that the NAACP has been trying to block, the President is Hitler ... or something.

Hang on. Yawning again.

The left is rendering the word meaningless, just like they have with 'racist' and 'sexist'.

Ironically, however, like many other people and organizations on the left, the NAACP used to absolutely LOVE the 'fascist' Trump.

Yet in the 80's the NAACP awarded Trump with a Medal honoring him for the work he did in the inner cities. Trump and Jesse Jackson where extremely close friends. pic.twitter.com/35zRUHB5OT — L.A 🇺🇲♥️ (@FACTMATTER2024) June 20, 2025

They loved him right up until the point that he stopped giving them money (which was right about the time he decided to run for President).

The NAACP is also missing some key points about Trump that many other black people in America are noticing.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't Trump do more for blacks than Obama and most of the presidents ever did? It shows nothing will ever change with them. They're still blinded by the Democrat narrative. — Freedom Nation (@Gameday777) June 20, 2025

He got the largest Republican % of the black vote in over 50 years. Well done morons. — Michael Lang (@mykl762) June 19, 2025

Even if the NAACP truly did believe that Trump is a fascist (they don't), they might want to pay attention to election returns.

I had no idea that the naacp refuses to support people of color. https://t.co/Q1hKgNDelQ — PJPatriot68 (@PjPatriot68) June 20, 2025

Strange, isn't it?

They’ve never advanced anyone but themselves, ever https://t.co/5LXAeYqk1D

A lot of black voters are starting to become increasingly aware of this fact.

This just shows that the NAACP are the racists.

Black people are waking up to the beauty that Trump offers - and none of it involves colour, just a prosperous America. https://t.co/dL5JwMvxPf — Jo Martin (@jmwhurly) June 20, 2025

Well, the NAACP can't have that. If everyone is prospering, then they won't have a built-in base to be completely dependent on them.

Trump should be like an illegal immigrant and show up without being invited https://t.co/NWYuuvjP2L — DragonKing (@RealDragonKing0) June 20, 2025

HA.

That would be funny indeed, but we think the President probably has more productive things he can be doing instead of attending a convention run by people who irrationally hate him.

the NAACP hasn't been in line with their original message since Edgerton broke from them.



Hell even before that, back to the 80s. The NAACP has become another mouthpiece of the ProgLeft. https://t.co/F3p9sbtnHa — Sebastian 🌹🦔 (@virginiafemboy) June 20, 2025

It’s just a shame that this is what the NAACP has come to.



They did a lot of great work in the past around freedom of association.



Now it just seems like an insanely woke enterprise.



Honestly makes me sad… also that convention in here in NC… wish Trump would visit anyway! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) June 20, 2025

It only seems like that because that's exactly what it is.

As for anyone being upset about the NAACP not issuing an invitation, we know one person who won't be phased by the snub at all.

Yep. That's him.

Oh, well.

The NAACP can always invite Joe Biden to its convention and hope that he is ambulatory or coherent enough to show up. Or they can invite Barack Obama, who can scold everyone that we need to curtail freedom of speech.

But without President Trump in attendance, the likeliest outcome is that no one will care about the NAACP convention at all.