Utter Malpractice: Lengthy Thread DEVASTATES Media's Shameful Coverage of Boulder Terror Attack

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on June 02, 2025
Artist Angie

We knew it would be coming. 

Every time there is an event in the world that goes against the dead legacy media's preferred narrative, we don't just fear how atrocious the coverage will be; we've come to expect it. That's how low the Western media has sunk. 

Sadly, yesterday's antisemitic, targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, is no exception. 

The media were shown photos and videos of the attack as it happened. They were supplied with eyewitness accounts showing the attacker screaming and threatening people with exclamations like 'End Zionism!' and 'Free Palestine!'

None of it mattered. 

Last night, Seth Frantzman, author and correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, posted a devastating thread of the media coverage of Boulder, and all of it is simultaneously jaw-dropping yet entirely unsurprising. 

Frantzman opened his thread with a question about some VERY unnecessary quotation marks from CNN: 

CNN, the network that can show live images of BLM protesters burning down cities and call that mostly peaceful, somehow cannot bring themselves to use the word peaceful regarding the Boulder rally without qualifying it. 

As Frantzman asks, 'Why? Why, CNN?'

Oh, but it gets worse. 

... they try to make it seem as if it being 'peaceful' is a controversial issue; but then do no reporting about what the suspect said.

Again, Mohamad Soliman was ON VIDEO shouting his antisemitic rhetoric while brandishing Molotov cocktails. CNN reported none of it. 

We suppose that's an improvement? Maybe? 

But still nothing about the attacker. And the BBC also questions whether the attack was 'targeted,' even though THEIR VERY OWN STORY cites the Colorado Attorney General (not to mention the FBI) saying that it was. 

We know why. 

This is one post where we disagree with Frantzman. NBC did not 'do better' at all. 

This was their initial headline: 

If your headline is twisting the English language in more directions than a pretzel, you are not doing journalism. You are doing propaganda. 

Also, notice how so many of the mainstream media's headlines use the passive voice. That's not an accident. They didn't write 'attacker injures peaceful demonstrators.' They wrote 'Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers injured.' 

It's intentional. 

At least CBS used the active voice. That's something. 

But they can't bring themselves to say who the victims were. They're just 'people.'

Let's see if ABC did any better. (Spoiler alert: They did not.)

Why is this half way into the article? Why not the lead?  

It's systematic. Every. Single. Article.

NPR was no better. They also hid all of the details in a passive voice headline.

Not to harp on this point too much, but using the active voice is Journalism 101. Especially in headlines. You learn that on your very first day. 

Even if the headline writers are interns, where are the editors? 

Frantzman returned to the CNN headline later in his thread, asking the obvious question. 

It is NOT unfair to latch on to that glaring example of media malpractice, and it is NOT unfair to ask why.

Frantzman offered his own answer to that second question: 

... The screenshots tell you how they did this. It has been hours since this happened. It's not that they didn't know. They know...they see it...and they too often work to hide and minimize it.

As we noted, by the time many of these articles came out, there were photos, there were videos, there were eyewitness accounts, and there were statements from the FBI, the Colorado Attorney General, and even the governor. 

We know because many of these articles included references to those accounts and statements, even though many buried them deep in the story. 

Frantzman correctly observes that this is systematic. It is also intentional. 

And sadly, it is entirely unsurprising from today's media. 

It's been this way for a while, but it is becoming so egregious as to be downright offensive.

With each successive news event that contradicts the preferred narrative, all we can count on from the legacy media is that they will lie to everyone. Shamelessly. (Some outlets are STILL pushing the debunked story from the weekend that Israel attacked a Gaza aid distribution center.)

And they have the nerve to wonder why everyone hates them. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


