Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria
Mayor of Minneapolis Explains How Progressive 'Good Governance' Deals With a Crime Problem
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Spe...
Wait ... WHAT? USSS Whistleblower Tells Josh Hawley Biden Used to Get Lost...
Jake Tapper Suspects Biden's Mental Decline Might Be Why the Border Wasn't Secure
VIP
After Biden Left the Border Open for 4 Years These Dems Just NOW...
This Week on Capitol Hill - Congress Back to Work Edition - 5-31-25
CNN Host Wanted a 'Good Faith Discussion' and Stephen Miller Pointed Out Why...
Jennings: No Studies Needed to Determine if Males Who Pretend to Be Females...
Let’s TACO ‘Bout the Cringey Trump ‘Chicken’ Memes that the Untalented Left Have...
Jasmine Crockett Says the Dem Midterms Playbook is Focusing on Communication and Calling...
Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death...
LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendant...
VIP
Jake Tapper Skips that CNN’s Stelter and Bash Were ‘Gullible’ and ‘Duped’ by...

Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:30 PM on May 31, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, the disgraced New York Times dropped yet another article in its shameful series of hit pieces about anyone associated with the Trump administration, accusing Elon Musk of heavy drug use on the 2024 campaign trail. 

Advertisement

Shockingly ... no, wait; we meant predictably ... the entire article includes no named sources confirming the allegations, and even the story itself concedes that the whole thing could be bulls**t. 

It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.

For the record, this is what is known as 'defamation,' and we look forward to reading The New York Times again under its new Musk-led ownership after the massive lawsuit that is almost certain to come. 

Musk has never shied away from the fact that he has used cannabis, hallucinogenic drugs like mushrooms, and some prescription medications. We don't know whether he was using those substances 'heavily' or 'abusively' on the campaign trail, and neither does the New York Times. 

What we do know is that this is irresponsible, libelous reporting. So, you know, what the Times does best. 

For his part, Musk dismissed the story and mocked the newspaper when he was asked about it in the Oval Office: 

Peter Doocy should have known that was coming. (He probably did.)

Recommended

Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.
Advertisement

Musk then posted his contempt for the NYT on X: 

To any reasonable person, these retorts from Musk sound like dismissals of the story and a denial of the allegations. 

But no one ever accused Brian Stelter of being a reasonable person. 

Last night, the Rotten Tater castigated Musk for having 'no response.'

Huh? We know potatoes don't have ears, but we are pretty sure they are supposed to have eyes. 

Musk DID respond, and a story replete with ONLY anonymous sources deserves no more detailed response than what he gave. 

It's the same people who had no interest in finding out who owned the bag of cocaine found in Biden's White House. 

Hey, we could get used to this 'still no response' tactic. 

We've noticed that there's still no response from Stelter about calling Hunter's laptop a conspiracy theory

Advertisement

Still no response from Stelter about ALL of the above. 

Frankly, we're getting a little tired of him impugning the good name of potatoes everywhere, most of which are delicious. 

And why is Stelter even asking follow-up questions? That goes against the rules that he and the rest of the media changed in 2021. 

We warned them that they wouldn't like the new rules they were making. They didn't listen. 

Right? Weird. 

It's true. All of it. And that goes double for anything coming from The New York Times or Stelter. 

Shh. We were not supposed to notice that when it happened or when our RedState colleague Jennifer Van Laar reported it

Advertisement

As this writer has said many times, the death of the legacy media was a suicide. 

We truly hope he does. President Trump has been suing them ... and winning. 

As we noted earlier, the fact that Musk has used drugs is not a secret to anyone. He doesn't deny it. He smoked a joint on air on the Joe Rogan podcast, for crying out loud. 

But The New York Times has no credible evidence from named sources that he abused ANY drugs, prescription or illegal, on the campaign trail. They also have no evidence that he even used them at all as a member of the administration, or -- as they strongly imply in their hit piece -- that he put any of his family in jeopardy. 

Brian Stelter doesn't have any of that evidence either. 

That is why The New York Times will probably get sued, and why Stelter will always remain a mushy, moldy potato.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ANONYMOUS BRIAN STELTER ELON MUSK MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK TIMES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech
Eric V.
Dave Weigel Denies Democrats’ 2028 Doom: Mask Zealots and Ethnic Cleansing Hysteria
justmindy
Mayor of Minneapolis Explains How Progressive 'Good Governance' Deals With a Crime Problem
Doug P.
Wait ... WHAT? USSS Whistleblower Tells Josh Hawley Biden Used to Get Lost In His Own Closet
Grateful Calvin
CNN Host Wanted a 'Good Faith Discussion' and Stephen Miller Pointed Out Why That Wasn't True
Doug P.
LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actions Meet Consequence: MIT Class President Banned from Commencement After Pro-Hamas Speech Eric V.
Advertisement