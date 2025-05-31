Where's the Meat, Potato? Brian Stelter Demands Elon Musk Respond to Anonymous Sources

Yesterday, the disgraced New York Times dropped yet another article in its shameful series of hit pieces about anyone associated with the Trump administration, accusing Elon Musk of heavy drug use on the 2024 campaign trail.

Shockingly ... no, wait; we meant predictably ... the entire article includes no named sources confirming the allegations, and even the story itself concedes that the whole thing could be bulls**t.

It is unclear whether Mr. Musk, 53, was taking drugs when he became a fixture at the White House this year and was handed the power to slash the federal bureaucracy. But he has exhibited erratic behavior, insulting cabinet members, gesturing like a Nazi and garbling his answers in a staged interview.

For the record, this is what is known as 'defamation,' and we look forward to reading The New York Times again under its new Musk-led ownership after the massive lawsuit that is almost certain to come.

Musk has never shied away from the fact that he has used cannabis, hallucinogenic drugs like mushrooms, and some prescription medications. We don't know whether he was using those substances 'heavily' or 'abusively' on the campaign trail, and neither does the New York Times.

What we do know is that this is irresponsible, libelous reporting. So, you know, what the Times does best.

For his part, Musk dismissed the story and mocked the newspaper when he was asked about it in the Oval Office:

#ElonMusk is scoffing at the #NYT report accusing him of abusing drugs ... claiming the Times isn't a reputable news source anyway -- so, don't read a dang thing they publish.



Full story HERE: https://t.co/iiS0lh5d5X



🎥: Fox News pic.twitter.com/vazFcZc92H — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2025

Peter Doocy should have known that was coming. (He probably did.)

Musk then posted his contempt for the NYT on X:

The New York Times is pure propaganda.



Can’t wait until they have to return their Pulitzer for their deliberate lies about the Russia hoax. That will be a good day.https://t.co/bXtmFT7zNQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2025

To any reasonable person, these retorts from Musk sound like dismissals of the story and a denial of the allegations.

But no one ever accused Brian Stelter of being a reasonable person.

Last night, the Rotten Tater castigated Musk for having 'no response.'

Still no response to the specific reported details about drug use. Instead... https://t.co/5Eb4ZkpUUM — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2025

Huh? We know potatoes don't have ears, but we are pretty sure they are supposed to have eyes.

Musk DID respond, and a story replete with ONLY anonymous sources deserves no more detailed response than what he gave.

Who is making the claims of this drug use, Brian? Any names? The same people who told us Biden was jumping rope in the attic? https://t.co/xZIVLV9Ow3 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 30, 2025

It's the same people who had no interest in finding out who owned the bag of cocaine found in Biden's White House.

Still no response from Stelter about all his anonymous gay lovers.



See? Anyone can do this garbage. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) May 31, 2025

Hey, we could get used to this 'still no response' tactic.

We've noticed that there's still no response from Stelter about calling Hunter's laptop a conspiracy theory.

Still no response from Stelter about ALL of the above.

You’re a poorly drawn caricature Brian. https://t.co/EJSnelQ7Mg — Benjamin Roberts 🍊 (@bennoba) May 30, 2025

Frankly, we're getting a little tired of him impugning the good name of potatoes everywhere, most of which are delicious.

And why is Stelter even asking follow-up questions? That goes against the rules that he and the rest of the media changed in 2021.

No response means no follow up, which means no story. You made the rules during the previous administration. Please make sure to tell any Democrats complaining that they aren’t doctors. https://t.co/JCEF99iyIQ — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) May 31, 2025

We warned them that they wouldn't like the new rules they were making. They didn't listen.

I like how all the "anonymous sources close to the matter" showed up after disappearing for the entire Biden administration https://t.co/TlEksKgd8c — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) May 31, 2025

Right? Weird.

No one cares. You can't be trusted. This isn't 2016.

What ever you say, you and msm is to be laughed off.

Our first thoughts of anything from you is, it's a lie! https://t.co/c8p3dJzNr8 — Talisman (@Talisma63047028) May 31, 2025

It's true. All of it. And that goes double for anything coming from The New York Times or Stelter.

Tater’s taking inventory of Elon’s stash but was completely incurious about the medical emergency Biden suffered in Las Vegas. https://t.co/dnWTuTbr3o — url of sammich (@dotsammich) May 31, 2025

Shh. We were not supposed to notice that when it happened or when our RedState colleague Jennifer Van Laar reported it.

Specific reported details from unnamed sources? You’re pathetic and this is why people don’t listen to legacy media anymore. — shelag1966 (@she64274) May 31, 2025

As this writer has said many times, the death of the legacy media was a suicide.

@elonmusk you are going to have to start suing these idiots. https://t.co/z4hYGPSSzk — Tammy Ingram (@TammyIngram1) May 31, 2025

We truly hope he does. President Trump has been suing them ... and winning.

As we noted earlier, the fact that Musk has used drugs is not a secret to anyone. He doesn't deny it. He smoked a joint on air on the Joe Rogan podcast, for crying out loud.

But The New York Times has no credible evidence from named sources that he abused ANY drugs, prescription or illegal, on the campaign trail. They also have no evidence that he even used them at all as a member of the administration, or -- as they strongly imply in their hit piece -- that he put any of his family in jeopardy.

Brian Stelter doesn't have any of that evidence either.

That is why The New York Times will probably get sued, and why Stelter will always remain a mushy, moldy potato.

