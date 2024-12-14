'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post...
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election...
VIP
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...
Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money
Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them...
Cali Tally: The Golden State Finally Certifies Results More Than Month After Election...
Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case
Debunking the Myth: Your Christmas Tree Is Not Pagan
‘Poor’ It on: Walz Thought His Lack of Wealth Would Buy Over Cash-Strapped...
No Cause for Alarm: Democrat Jamaal Bowman Finally Gets His Wish for an...
Delayed Delivery: The US Postal Service Says Its Made-To-Order Electric Mail Trucks are...
Warner Brothers’ Decision Could Have Muppets Fans Asking ‘How to Get to Sesame...
Decoding the DOD: Pentagon Posts ‘Gibberish’ Message on Official Government Web Page

Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  2:00 PM on December 14, 2024
Twitchy

The recent Inspector General Report about the 'insurrection' at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has put another nail in the coffin of both media and government credibility. For years, anyone who indicated that the federal government, specifically the FBI, was involved in the riot that took place that day was called a conspiracy theorist or far worse. 

Advertisement

Well, lo and behold! The DOJ IG report not only revealed that there were dozens of FBI confidential human sources in attendance that day, but many of them went into the Capitol, an act of trespassing for which many citizens are currently languishing in prison. 

Some people belong in prison alright, but it's not the ones who are in there now. 

Naturally, in light of the IG report, members of the dead legacy media are trying to cover their tracks and pretend their gaslighting about January 6 never took place. Fortunately, it is 2024, Twitter is a free speech platform, the Internet is forever, and video is a thing that exists. 

Last night, one of our favorite accounts for bringing the receipts, @mazemoore, exposed America's least favorite potato, Brian Stelter, for his claims that the FBI involvement in Jan. 6 was a 'hoax.' 

Watch: 

Aww, we even got a Don Lemon sighting there. Hey, what's that guy up to? (Never mind. We don't care.)

Obviously, this 2021 video is just more egg on the media's face as the IG report shows that Tucker Carlson was right and Stelter was making things up as usual. 

But in Maze's tweet, he also mentions how Stelter called Hunter Biden's laptop a 'right-wing conspiracy' in 2020. 

Recommended

'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Spud was not happy about that at all. And he entered Maze's replies to say so. 

Oh really, Brian Stelter? So, you're claiming that you didn't say Hunter's laptop was a right-wing conspiracy? 

It reminds us of the old saying: 'It's better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.'

Stelter should have followed that advice. 

LOL. CNN even put 'conspiracy' in their chyron. 

And with that evidence, the ratio was off and running, much to Stelter's misfortune (but much to our delight). 

That was just last night. It's gotten much worse since then, with more than 1,000 people dunking on the Potato. 

Deleting would have been a good idea. Now, not only is all of Twitter mocking Stelter but his tweet was slapped with a Community Note as well. 

OOF. 

God bless Community Notes. 

Advertisement

Maze ALWAYS has the receipts. Question his assertions at your own peril.

HAHAHAHA. 

We look forward to Stelter joining the rest of the screeching leftists over on BlueSky.

Yes, he does have a brand. Then again, Eric Adams once said that 'New York has a brand' too. 

How's that working out? 

Poor Potato. He still thinks he has credibility because he appears on television. 

We'd ask 'Who wants to tell him?' but it's a lot funnier if no one does.

Why else do you think the legacy media is embracing censorship?

They miss the days when people could get kicked off of social media for saying that men can't have babies or that COVID came from a lab leak.

We're not sure, but we know he wishes it didn't exist. It would make his job as an apparatchik much easier. 

Advertisement

To paraphrase Dean Wormer, dumb, clueless, and a jackass is no way to go through life, Mr. Stelter. 

LOL. 

And it's still going today.

HA. Isn't he though?

We know Stelter will never learn his lesson. We know he will embarrass himself like this again, just as soon as he can. And we know that CNN will never fire him (again) for doing it.

That's why the legacy media is deceased.

But that is one dead horse we will never stop beating ... and enjoying ourselves immensely while we do.

Tags: BRIAN STELTER CNN EVIDENCE JANUARY 6 HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon
Doug P.
Dems & Media Don't Seem Very Alarmed by THIS Upcoming Display of 'Election Denialism'
Doug P.
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of the Future With Trump (and RFK Jr)
Doug P.
Van Jones and Chris Cillizza Celebrate Discovering What Was in Front of Them All Along
Warren Squire
Trump and Stephanopoulos Headed to Court for ABC News ‘Rape’ Defamation Case
Warren Squire
Lefties Suddenly Shocked to Find They're Not the Only Ones Who Can Topple Statues
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Seek Out a New Country to Try and Destroy': Alex Soros' Trump-Related Post Gets Ratioed to the Moon Doug P.
Advertisement