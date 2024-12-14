Potato Au ROTTEN: Brian Stelter Gets BURIED for Denying His Hunter Laptop 'Conspiracy' History

The recent Inspector General Report about the 'insurrection' at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has put another nail in the coffin of both media and government credibility. For years, anyone who indicated that the federal government, specifically the FBI, was involved in the riot that took place that day was called a conspiracy theorist or far worse.

Well, lo and behold! The DOJ IG report not only revealed that there were dozens of FBI confidential human sources in attendance that day, but many of them went into the Capitol, an act of trespassing for which many citizens are currently languishing in prison.

Some people belong in prison alright, but it's not the ones who are in there now.

Naturally, in light of the IG report, members of the dead legacy media are trying to cover their tracks and pretend their gaslighting about January 6 never took place. Fortunately, it is 2024, Twitter is a free speech platform, the Internet is forever, and video is a thing that exists.

Last night, one of our favorite accounts for bringing the receipts, @mazemoore, exposed America's least favorite potato, Brian Stelter, for his claims that the FBI involvement in Jan. 6 was a 'hoax.'

Watch:

2021. Brian Stelter breaks down the "hoax" that FBI assets infiltrated the crowd on January 6th. 😂



Fun fact. Before the 2020 election Stelter spent an entire show claiming the Hunter Biden laptop was a right wing conspiracy that was started by the Russians. pic.twitter.com/33kG9Bby11 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 14, 2024

Aww, we even got a Don Lemon sighting there. Hey, what's that guy up to? (Never mind. We don't care.)

Obviously, this 2021 video is just more egg on the media's face as the IG report shows that Tucker Carlson was right and Stelter was making things up as usual.

But in Maze's tweet, he also mentions how Stelter called Hunter Biden's laptop a 'right-wing conspiracy' in 2020.

The Spud was not happy about that at all. And he entered Maze's replies to say so.

Your "before the 2020 election" claim is false. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2024

Oh really, Brian Stelter? So, you're claiming that you didn't say Hunter's laptop was a right-wing conspiracy?

It reminds us of the old saying: 'It's better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.'

Stelter should have followed that advice.

I said that Brian Stelter claimed that the Hunter Biden laptop was right wing propaganda from Russia before the 2020 election. He says I am lying.



Watch this video from October of 2020 and you decide. pic.twitter.com/f1H1D3taYW https://t.co/mMSUAGhkUb — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 14, 2024

LOL. CNN even put 'conspiracy' in their chyron.

And with that evidence, the ratio was off and running, much to Stelter's misfortune (but much to our delight).

I LOVE a good ratio on X 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6lgJY1ZzQz pic.twitter.com/xfgxT9kIk5 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) December 14, 2024

That was just last night. It's gotten much worse since then, with more than 1,000 people dunking on the Potato.

Deleting would have been a good idea. Now, not only is all of Twitter mocking Stelter but his tweet was slapped with a Community Note as well.

OOF.

God bless Community Notes.

Internet is forever, and I would suggest you don't question Maze or suggest his claims are false — Conservative Georgian (@2A_guyfromGA) December 14, 2024

Maze ALWAYS has the receipts. Question his assertions at your own peril.

Tomorrow Brian will announce he is leaving X because it has become toxic and his bs will get called out. Paraphrasing of course. — Flip Flop Philosophy (@FlipPhilosophy) December 14, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

We look forward to Stelter joining the rest of the screeching leftists over on BlueSky.

Lying while trying to refute a claim is so on brand for Stelter. https://t.co/BeTfJGqMwz — Nathan Eric Norman (@nathanenorman) December 14, 2024

Yes, he does have a brand. Then again, Eric Adams once said that 'New York has a brand' too.

How's that working out?

Being a propagandist is hard in this era because every time you try to gaslight people they just immediately pull up the video and expose you. https://t.co/c7UQDxfbqA — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) December 14, 2024

Poor Potato. He still thinks he has credibility because he appears on television.

We'd ask 'Who wants to tell him?' but it's a lot funnier if no one does.

Don’t you hate these pesky citizen journalists constantly fact checking you corporate media shills? — Patriotic Plumber 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) December 14, 2024

Why else do you think the legacy media is embracing censorship?

They miss the days when people could get kicked off of social media for saying that men can't have babies or that COVID came from a lab leak.

Does Brian think the internet doesn’t exist? 🤡🙄 https://t.co/mkFOfdz2uT — CaptainCrunch ⚒️🌽 ✊ (@cptcrunch84) December 14, 2024

We're not sure, but we know he wishes it didn't exist. It would make his job as an apparatchik much easier.

You dumb clueless jackass. https://t.co/HuXCG6PoDa — Kevin Anderson (@kevina1317) December 14, 2024

To paraphrase Dean Wormer, dumb, clueless, and a jackass is no way to go through life, Mr. Stelter.

LOL.

And it's still going today.

HA. Isn't he though?

We know Stelter will never learn his lesson. We know he will embarrass himself like this again, just as soon as he can. And we know that CNN will never fire him (again) for doing it.

That's why the legacy media is deceased.

But that is one dead horse we will never stop beating ... and enjoying ourselves immensely while we do.