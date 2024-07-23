WHOA: Reports Are Now Emerging That Joe Biden Suffered a Medical Emergency in Las Vegas

It's not often we see a story come across Twitter that makes our jaws drop. And we have to be careful when we do because sometimes they turn out to be less than accurate. For example, right after Independence Day, many people on Twitter were reporting that Joe Biden had suffered a medical emergency on Air Force One. But that story could not be verified and was largely dismissed by the time the aircraft had landed in Delaware.

Advertisement

Now, we're not so sure about that anymore.

This morning, we saw a tweet from Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA, claiming again that Biden had suffered a medical emergency on his trip to Las Vegas last week, except this time, Kirk claimed that it was a full scramble of emergency services last Wednesday.

Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro. The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 22, 2024

However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest. Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to "medivac" POTUS to Johns Hopkins ...

Later in the tweet, Kirk was quick to point out that none of this was confirmed, so we left it alone.

That all changed late last night when two news sources -- including Jennifer Van Laar of our sister site Red State -- affirmed that all of it may be true. The reporting is preliminary at this time, but here is what we've learned so far.

First, investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel of The Dossier released his exclusive report.

Exclusive: President Biden suffered an undisclosed medical emergency during his time in Las Vegas, police sources sayhttps://t.co/UOju73zbVK — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 23, 2024

The article is very detailed, but here are some highlights:

The president’s communications staff and doctor said that the president had tested positive for Covid-19, declaring that it was the reason for the cancellation of his schedule and his change of plans in Las Vegas. We are told a very different story.



The Dossier obtained independent testimony from over half a dozen law enforcement officers who participated in the president’s security detail, and others who spoke from firsthand knowledge of the incident that unfolded that day. Officers working the president’s detail describe that Wednesday as chaotic from the very start ... Then suddenly, when he was supposed to be scheduled to deliver the UnidosUS speech, all hell broke loose. Several law enforcement officers on duty that day were informed over the radio that the president was dealing with an unspecified medical emergency.



According to these law enforcement sources, the president’s motorcade was initially planning on heading to University Medical Center (UMC) ... But the president’s team decided not to bring him to the hospital. It was then relayed over to on duty officers on the president’s detail that they would need to clear an express route to Harry Reid International Airport. The police assigned to the president’s detail ... redeployed their resources to getting the president out of town as fast and as safe as humanly possible.



Several of the officers we spoke to said this was indeed being reported and acted upon as a full-blown medical emergency, insisting that a simple positive Covid-19 test would not have warranted such a drastic, massive response.

Advertisement

Wow.

Schachtel even reports that one of the members of the press corps on the flight, Emily Goodin of The Daily Mail, said that Air Force One flew back to Delaware so fast that the plane shook.

So far, we still weren't sure what the medical emergency might have been. This is where Van Laar stepped in to provide additional details.

Reporters at @RedState have also confirmed this story with @LVMPD sources.



An additional source (not a medical person) in a position to know tells me that Biden had stroke-like symptoms (but did not elaborate as to what those were), but when the doc traveling w/Biden determined… https://t.co/gSSWYMQUq1 — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

The tweet continues:

... determined it wasn't a 'full stroke' they could treat on AF1 en route to Andrews, the motorcade diverted to the airport. According to this source, it's believed Biden had a transient ischemic attack (TIA).

Van Laar provided some information about what a TIA is.

And don't forget this - Biden has had 2 aneurysms and nearly died in 1988 from an aneurysm. https://t.co/5crPMU3fvn — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 23, 2024

Holy. Cow.

As we noted above, while the reporting is preliminary, one thing seems clear from Schachtel's and Van Laar's accounts: the story that Biden just had COVID is almost certainly a lie.

Unlike the story about the alleged medical emergency on July 5, for which there still is no confirmation, these reports of an emergency in Las Vegas have been confirmed by law enforcement sources on the ground and on Air Force One.

Advertisement

Folks, Jen is someone I trust 100% on this stuff.



She would not post this without fully verifying it from multiple trusted sources. https://t.co/eUU2h2AFXP — Kevin McKeever (@bankofkev) July 23, 2024

We trust her as well. Schachter also has a solid reputation for verifying sources and stories before publishing them.

So did they lie to us and say he had Covid? https://t.co/jYEjiFmWtM — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 23, 2024

It sure seems that way (though we suppose it is possible that Biden also has COVID).

I have had a #TIA in the past and let me tell you it's pretty freaking severe. — RANDY ECONOMY (@EconomyRadio) July 23, 2024

It certainly can be, though as Van Laar cited from The Mayo Clinic, they are not always severe and don't always result in lasting damage. For an 81-year-old man, however? One with a history of aneurysms? TIA is nothing to shake a stick at.

It would explain Biden's complete disappearance after last Wednesday a lot better than a case of COVID would.

As a reminder, this is how Biden boarded Air Force One for its emergency rush flight back to Delaware, and then how he exited the aircraft on its arrival:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

✈️ Watch: President Biden slowly exits Air Force One following Covid diagnosis pic.twitter.com/lBcppzLOUk — Telegraph US (@TelegraphUS) July 18, 2024

At the time, many commented on how bad he looked in these videos but, mostly, people weren't surprised because Biden has been physically feeble for some time now.

These new reports might put those videos in a new light.

Advertisement

When they showed Biden getting off the plane from that LV trip, he wasn't wearing a mask and the SS agent had to lift Biden's legs into the SUV. — Nature Boy (@NatureBoyNC) July 23, 2024

This would explain a lot of things. A whole lot of things. But very shocked they wouldn't have had a CAT scan immediately.



He definitely walked off of the plane like someone who had a TIA and was suffering the after effects. — Mav (@MavProject21) July 23, 2024

According to Van Laar's sources, the medical staff on Air Force One said they had what they needed on board to treat this emergency.

Also, it is fairly obvious that a trip to a hospital would have been much more difficult to conceal from the public. Even when he almost went to the hospital in Las Vegas, hundreds of people had to be notified, as Schachtel wrote in his report.

Why is his WH Dr saying he is doing well? Nothing about a stroke, etc. Someone needs to talk to that guy and get the truth. The cover-up is crazy! pic.twitter.com/eNtXAVDioQ — Lindari (@Mega_Linda15) July 23, 2024

If everything that Schachtel and Van Laar are reporting is accurate, a lot more people than just Dr. Kevin O'Connor are going to have some serious explaining to do.

The press does not seem eager to complain about the White House withholding updates, yet a week ago the wanted to claim some type of a cover up was in place with Trump’s gunshot wound. https://t.co/Cj6QX70rE1 — Brad Slager - Scrubbing Down In a Bloodbath (@MartiniShark) July 23, 2024

The lack of curiosity from the mainstream media about Biden's disappearance since July 17 has been glaring. But it will be interesting to see how those outlets react to these reports. Given that Biden has withdrawn from the race, it is possible that they may investigate.

Advertisement

However, if Biden did suffer a TIA in Las Vegas and had to be rushed home, it is an indictment of Kamala Harris as well, who was saying in public that he was fine and 'recovering from COVID' over the weekend before Biden's withdrawal letter Sunday afternoon.

We know that Biden didn't write that letter. The question we may need to ask now is ... did he have any input into it at all?

Stay tuned.