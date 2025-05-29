We Don't Deserve Them, But Florida WILL Protect Them: DeSantis Signs Two Bills Against Animal Abuse

Most of us here at Twitchy have a special place in our hearts for dogs. This writer, in particular, is known for getting a little leaky around the ocular region, thinking about all dogs do for us and the joy they bring into our lives.

Contrarily, there is no fury quite so intense as what we feel when we see stories of people abusing their pets. COVID was a particularly rough time for that, with countless stories of people who adopted pets during lockdowns only to abandon them when those restrictions were lifted. And, of course, it was during COVID that we also learned that Tony Fauci was one of the most evil people in history, with his cruel and pointless experiments on beagle puppies.

But people do horrible things to our four-legged friends at other times as well, and at least one politician in America is doing everything he can to put an end to it.

Yesterday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed two animal protection bills into law: Trooper's Law and Dexter's Law. The governor explained the abuses he had witnessed that motivated him to enact this legislation.

Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response. To impose harsher consequences for criminals who harm dogs or other innocent animals, today I signed:



• Trooper’s Law, inspired by the dog that was left chained up in the path… pic.twitter.com/W6iJm8kzjK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 28, 2025

• Trooper’s Law, inspired by the dog that was left chained up in the path of Hurricane Milton and rescued by FHP last year. Leaving a dog to suffer alone in a storm is inhumane, and this legislation makes it a felony in Florida.



• Dexter’s Law, named after a shelter dog that was brutally killed in Pinellas County days after being adopted. This new legislation strengthens penalties for aggravated animal cruelty, ensuring that offenders will be held accountable.

In an X post later in the day, DeSantis provided an infographic that outlined some of the penalties that are now in place for animal abuse.

I was proud to sign Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law today. Florida stands by man’s best friend. pic.twitter.com/lxHTXQ6Y0P — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 28, 2025

Five years in prison, huge fines, and an animal abuser database all sound like outstanding ideas.

DeSantis was being restrained when he told the story about Dexter above. That dog wasn't just killed after it was adopted; it was cruelly decapitated and then dumped in a park.

As for Trooper, Twitchy covered his story when he was abandoned during Hurricane Milton, but here is a reminder of the Florida Highway Patrol hero who found and rescued him:

FHP Troopers rescued a dog left tied to a pole on I-75 near Bruce B Downs Blvd this morning. Do NOT do this to your pets please… pic.twitter.com/8cZJOfkJL2 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 9, 2024

Florida pressed felony charges against Trooper's owner, and the only thing that makes us as happy as Trooper being rescued is that other cruel and irresponsible owners will now face the same fate.

Here is a video of DeSantis signing the bills, accompanied by man's best friend.

🐾🐾PROTECTING MAN’S BEST FRIEND🐾🐾



The Tribal Chief @GovRonDeSantis with a little help from his friend, signs Troopers Law and Dexters Law ( which was co sponsored by @GossettSeidman and @michellesalzman )providing harsher penalties for animal cruelty. pic.twitter.com/I9vR6tDTGH — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) May 28, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol officer who found Trooper was also present at the signing ceremony.

Also at the signing today was FHP Trooper Morales, who discovered Trooper neck deep in water and saved this beautiful dog’s life. Flashback to the State of the State when the Gov gave him the official salute. https://t.co/kdFE4lIn2b pic.twitter.com/pDVXItBBti — DeSantis Appreciation Society (@KickboxerEsq) May 28, 2025

My eyes are leaking again. 🥹 https://t.co/sOoGkhsPQW — Chels (@Chestertweet) May 28, 2025

That must be contagious or something.

While Trooper's Law is focused mainly on dogs, Dexter's Law applies its aggravated cruelty punishments for any type of animal abuse.

In other words, Fauci probably should not plan any of his sick experiments in Florida.

Thank you, Governor! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 28, 2025

I just can’t tell you how happy this makes me. You are the best! — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 28, 2025

That moment when you didn’t think you could like your governor even more…then you find out he’s a dog lover (and protector)….



What is Florida not doing well? I can’t think of anything. — Jen (@jen4FL06) May 28, 2025

Florida is leading the way, but we should note that Ohio has also passed similar strict laws against animal abuse and abandonment.

This is a great development and a happy ending to Trooper’s story. Florida supports our four-legged friends! https://t.co/nWU4QXqrUQ — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) May 28, 2025

Florida and many other states also have laws in place making any recording and depiction of animal abuse a federal offense.

The data base is the best idea.



It will shut down any attempts by abusers to re-pet after jail. — David Chase (@SirDavidChase) May 28, 2025

It should be a national database, but maybe we will get that soon.

The best kind of applause anyone could ever receive.

As the saying goes, God sent them to us without wings so we would not suspect they are angels.

We are thankful that Ron DeSantis and Florida have taken strong steps to protect those angels better than ever before.