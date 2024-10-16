Justice for Trooper: DeSantis Presses Charges Against Man Who Abandoned Dog to Hurricane Milton

If you're not familiar with the story of the dog who was found abandoned and tied to a post on a Florida interstate ahead of Hurricane Milton, take a look:
Florida Highway Patrol troopers rescue a dog that had been tied to a pole on I-75 and left to die by its owner.— The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 9, 2024
FHP: "Do NOT do this to your pets, please."pic.twitter.com/yLCllLYuUV
It's difficult to imagine such unfathomable cruelty. Bad enough to leave your pet behind to face the storm on his own, but to tie him up on the side of the road so that he doesn't even have a fighting chance? Absolutely vile.
Fortunately, Florida law enforcement was on the case:
🚨 #BREAKING: The Florida man who abandoned and chained his dog to a fence just prior to Hurricane Milton has been ARRESTED, Gov. Ron DeSantis says— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 15, 2024
GREAT news! 🔥
A video of the dog, now named Trooper, went viral last week, and he’s now been adopted.
The man was charged with… pic.twitter.com/eznhe6NqZb
The full post reads:
My God, I would walk through broken glass barefoot to save my dogs… WTH is wrong with people?!— Cowboy Drew 🇺🇲 (@realCowboyDrew) October 15, 2024
We wish we knew the answer to that, but we don't. Actually, maybe we don't wish we knew the answer to that.
That’s some positive news 👊🏽🇺🇸— Beard Vet (@Beard_Vet) October 15, 2024
It sure is, and it's much needed.
I love that his name is Trooper now. I hope he's soon adopted into a good home.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 15, 2024
We love that, too. Trooper deserves a home where he's happy and loved, and DeSantis and the Florida Highway Patrol deserve major kudos for making sure the bad guy is held accountable.
