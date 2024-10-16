Justice for Trooper: DeSantis Presses Charges Against Man Who Abandoned Dog to Hurricane Milton

If you're not familiar with the story of the dog who was found abandoned and tied to a post on a Florida interstate ahead of Hurricane Milton, take a look:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers rescue a dog that had been tied to a pole on I-75 and left to die by its owner.



FHP: "Do NOT do this to your pets, please."pic.twitter.com/yLCllLYuUV — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 9, 2024

It's difficult to imagine such unfathomable cruelty. Bad enough to leave your pet behind to face the storm on his own, but to tie him up on the side of the road so that he doesn't even have a fighting chance? Absolutely vile.

Fortunately, Florida law enforcement was on the case:

🚨 #BREAKING: The Florida man who abandoned and chained his dog to a fence just prior to Hurricane Milton has been ARRESTED, Gov. Ron DeSantis says



A video of the dog, now named Trooper, went viral last week, and he’s now been adopted.



The man was charged with… pic.twitter.com/eznhe6NqZb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 15, 2024

The full post reads:

#BREAKING: The Florida man who abandoned and chained his dog to a fence just prior to Hurricane Milton has been ARRESTED, Gov. Ron DeSantis says GREAT news! A video of the dog, now named Trooper, went viral last week, and he’s now been adopted. The man was charged with FELONY animal cruelty, and faces years in prison. THANK YOU, @GovRonDeSantis and Florida Highway Patrol!

