Justice for Trooper: DeSantis Presses Charges Against Man Who Abandoned Dog to Hurricane Milton

Amy
Amy  |  8:00 AM on October 16, 2024
Various

If you're not familiar with the story of the dog who was found abandoned and tied to a post on a Florida interstate ahead of Hurricane Milton, take a look:

It's difficult to imagine such unfathomable cruelty. Bad enough to leave your pet behind to face the storm on his own, but to tie him up on the side of the road so that he doesn't even have a fighting chance? Absolutely vile.

Fortunately, Florida law enforcement was on the case:

The full post reads:

 #BREAKING: The Florida man who abandoned and chained his dog to a fence just prior to Hurricane Milton has been ARRESTED, Gov. Ron DeSantis says GREAT news!  A video of the dog, now named Trooper, went viral last week, and he’s now been adopted. The man was charged with FELONY animal cruelty, and faces years in prison. 

THANK YOU, 
@GovRonDeSantis
 and Florida Highway Patrol!

 

We wish we knew the answer to that, but we don't. Actually, maybe we don't wish we knew the answer to that.

It sure is, and it's much needed.

We love that, too. Trooper deserves a home where he's happy and loved, and DeSantis and the Florida Highway Patrol deserve major kudos for making sure the bad guy is held accountable.

