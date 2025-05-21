'What Mental Decline?' Whoopi Goldberg Is Shocked ... SHOCKED ... That Biden Was Unfit for Office

We heard from a lot of pundits yesterday regarding the release of the book 'Original Sin' by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about the 'now-it-can-be-told' mental deficiencies of former 'President' Joe Biden.

Megyn Kelly was not at all impressed with either of the reporters, calling both of them out for participating in the cover-up. Meanwhile, Chris 'Journalists Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza decided to join the Tapper/Thompson bandwagon, demanding a justification from Biden's granddaughter (once again, not that one) for calling the book 'fairy smut.'

But no analysis of the media reaction to the book's release can be complete without hearing from the unhinged harpies at The View, specifically, harpy-in-chief Whoopi Goldberg.

While everyone in America is wrestling with and debating the implications of the media and the Democrat Party creating the biggest political scandal in modern American history, Goldberg decided to go a different route.

'What mental decline?' she asked, seemingly from her home planet of Libtardia.

Watch:

The View's Whoopi Goldberg says she can't point to anything during Biden's presidency that suggested he was unfit for office:



"He’s 83. So he’s a little stumbly, he’s a little rumbly. I can’t point to anything that he’s done as president— that he did..." pic.twitter.com/TQFAgUYIj2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2025

Simply amazing. She can't point to anything -- not one thing -- he did as President that demonstrated he wasn't up for the job.

The funny part is that Goldberg is so ideologically captured and blind that she actually believes this. And so does the rest of the panel.

Even better is when she asks at the end, 'Well, where was everybody who saw it?'

Yes, dear. That's one of the reasons it's a huge scandal. They knew -- Tapper and Thompson's book proves that they knew -- and they didn't say anything because they wanted to hold onto power.

Try to keep up, Whoopi.

From the woman who thought that Jill Biden would make an incredible Surgeon General — DavidNY🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@DavidNY182) May 20, 2025

HA.

No, we didn't forget that. She really did say it. And she was serious. Here's the clip:

Whoopi's shocked, because she trusted the expert clinical diagnosis from the amazing doctor and potential surgeon general, Dr. Jill Biden. https://t.co/zOCO1t2V7t pic.twitter.com/gAqhnCyj5P — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) May 20, 2025

That's the moment Goldberg should have been fired. Even Jonathan Karl couldn't believe his ears.

It's not even worth trying.

Of course she can't. When it comes to a Democrat doing anything wrong they're completely blind. They don't see it! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 20, 2025

It hasn't even been two full weeks since the cast of The View invited the Bidens on the show. Joe couldn't complete a full sentence, and Jill had to step in and take over for him.

And Goldberg still can't see it.

It's kind of impressive, in a way.

Was she asleep the entire time he was president???



I was fairly liberal during his presidency and even I saw it.



Everyone did. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 20, 2025

Whoopi just woke up in 2025 like it’s breaking news Biden’s brain’s in low power mode. Girl, we’ve been yellin’ it since the basement campaign.

If Whoopi’s shocked, she’s either actin’ or sleepin' through reality. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) May 20, 2025

We're going to go with 'both' on that one.

The hags of the View were active in covering for Biden as evidenced in video, especially the way he was treated with kid gloves in their interviews with him. The only people who still believe them are day drinking suburban women who have no meaning in their lives. https://t.co/FQL8O75cjX — 🌙🌴CarolinianGreen (@CarolinianGreen) May 20, 2025

We haven't checked the show's ratings in a while, but if there is anyone left in America who watches it, outside of AWFLs, that truly would be shocking.

Imagine being this dumb. https://t.co/gEyb1g168l — Jedd Frankforther (@frankfoj) May 21, 2025

So much for her having two brain cells. — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) May 20, 2025

We kind of feel sorry for that one lonely cell rattling around up there inside her noggin.

If they "didn't know" it's because they were vehemently anti-right. The people who were shouting loudest about it were their political adversaries, and they refused to give them an inch. They were in denial as a defense mechanism. This is a real psychological disorder. — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky11) May 21, 2025

Even now, when the jig is up and no one is questioning Biden's mental issues anymore (not even much of the legacy media), Whoopi and the cast of The View still remain in this state of denial.

We used to put people in mental asylums for having delusions that powerful.

“Where the hell was everybody?” Me over her like https://t.co/BZoVIHI6Vt pic.twitter.com/QTIehpGMC9 — Manimal Nacatamal (@Manimal0321) May 20, 2025

Of course, this is the real reason behind Goldberg's inability to embrace reality.

She cannot accept that the Democrats are so corrupt that they would have a shadow presidency for four years.

To accept that would mean her looking in a mirror and realizing that her entire worldview is built on lies.

And we all know that will never happen.

