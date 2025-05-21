'What Mental Decline?' Whoopi Goldberg Is Shocked ... SHOCKED ... That Biden Was Unfit for Office

WHOA! Buzz Patterson Drops ANOTHER Huge Clinton Scandal (Yes, It Involves Sexual Misconduc...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on May 21, 2025
Meme

We heard from a lot of pundits yesterday regarding the release of the book 'Original Sin' by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about the 'now-it-can-be-told' mental deficiencies of former 'President' Joe Biden. 

Megyn Kelly was not at all impressed with either of the reporters, calling both of them out for participating in the cover-up. Meanwhile, Chris 'Journalists Don't Root for a Side' Cillizza decided to join the Tapper/Thompson bandwagon, demanding a justification from Biden's granddaughter (once again, not that one) for calling the book 'fairy smut.'

But no analysis of the media reaction to the book's release can be complete without hearing from the unhinged harpies at The View, specifically, harpy-in-chief Whoopi Goldberg. 

While everyone in America is wrestling with and debating the implications of the media and the Democrat Party creating the biggest political scandal in modern American history, Goldberg decided to go a different route. 

'What mental decline?' she asked, seemingly from her home planet of Libtardia. 

Watch: 

Simply amazing. She can't point to anything -- not one thing -- he did as President that demonstrated he wasn't up for the job. 

The funny part is that Goldberg is so ideologically captured and blind that she actually believes this. And so does the rest of the panel. 

Even better is when she asks at the end, 'Well, where was everybody who saw it?' 

Yes, dear. That's one of the reasons it's a huge scandal. They knew -- Tapper and Thompson's book proves that they knew -- and they didn't say anything because they wanted to hold onto power. 

Try to keep up, Whoopi.

HA. 

No, we didn't forget that. She really did say it. And she was serious. Here's the clip: 

That's the moment Goldberg should have been fired. Even Jonathan Karl couldn't believe his ears.

It's not even worth trying. 

It hasn't even been two full weeks since the cast of The View invited the Bidens on the show. Joe couldn't complete a full sentence, and Jill had to step in and take over for him

And Goldberg still can't see it. 

It's kind of impressive, in a way. 

We're going to go with 'both' on that one. 

We haven't checked the show's ratings in a while, but if there is anyone left in America who watches it, outside of AWFLs, that truly would be shocking. 

We kind of feel sorry for that one lonely cell rattling around up there inside her noggin. 

Even now, when the jig is up and no one is questioning Biden's mental issues anymore (not even much of the legacy media), Whoopi and the cast of The View still remain in this state of denial. 

We used to put people in mental asylums for having delusions that powerful. 

Of course, this is the real reason behind Goldberg's inability to embrace reality. 

She cannot accept that the Democrats are so corrupt that they would have a shadow presidency for four years.

To accept that would mean her looking in a mirror and realizing that her entire worldview is built on lies.

And we all know that will never happen.

