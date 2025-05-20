Biden Spokesman Says Former President Hadn't Been Diagnosed With Cancer Before Friday
So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76
The Bulwark: It Wasn't Just Biden Who Failed; It Was All of America
Scott Jennings Drops ANOTHER Truth Bomb: Dems NEVER Fight for Americans As Hard...
The Hill: Biden Administration Scripted Cabinet Meetings
WHOOPS: DoorDash Driver Bypasses Security, Ends Up Driving Around Tarmac at Chicago's O'Ha...
Trump Torches Criminal Democrat! James Comey Sweats on MSNBC!
Dem LaMonica McIver: Wouldn’t Change a Thing in Clash Where She’s Charged With...
MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Healt...
Sen. Tim Kaine Joins Sen. Van Hollen In the 'Marco Rubio Just Humiliated...
Come GET Some, Timmy! Acting ICE Director Ted Lyons Puts Tim Walz on...
'Your Regret Confirms I'm Doing a Good Job:' Marco Rubio Absolutely NUKES Sen....
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin...
Scott Jennings Laughs at Dem Julie Roginsky Comparing Biden’s Cognitive Scandal to Trump’s...

Toady Chris Cillizza Pushes Naomi Biden to 'Name Names' As He White Knights for Tapper-Thompson Book

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 20, 2025
meme

Earlier, we told you Naomi Biden, a granddaughter whom Joe Biden actually acknowledges, was not happy with Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book about Pop's cognitive decline and related cover-up.

Advertisement

Incredibly, the Biden family is still insisting that the fact that Joe's brain is clearly applesauce is a 'false narrative' pushed by those seeking to harm the family. It's not. 

Frankly, it makes this writer wonder just how desperate the Biden family is to capitalize on Joe's name while he's still alive. Guess Hunter's artwork just isn't paying the bills, huh?

Anyway -- Chris 'Journalists (D)on't Root for a Side' Cillizza had issues with Naomi Biden's criticism:

This isn't how journalism is supposed to work, but Cillizza wouldn't know that.

And that's on Tapper and Thompson.

He sure did.

Recommended

Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
Advertisement

YUP.

Truer words were never spoken.

All of this.

That's the job of journalists who seem wholly disinterested in naming names.

He yelled at Lara Trump about it, too.

Oh, but this is so much more entertaining.

And Cillizza is too thick to realize this.

Advertisement

The irony is thick, too.

Correct.

We laughed, too.

Cillizza should try writing comedy.

There's no accountability without naming names.

There's no accountability without those people facing consequences for what they did.

There's no accountability in anonymous sources.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


Tags: CHRIS CILLIZZA JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN PRESIDENT BIDEN AXIOS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
So Long Norm: 'Cheers' Star George Wendt Dead at 76
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings Drops ANOTHER Truth Bomb: Dems NEVER Fight for Americans As Hard As They Do for Illegals
Amy Curtis
The Hill: Biden Administration Scripted Cabinet Meetings
Brett T.
Biden Spokesman Says Former President Hadn't Been Diagnosed With Cancer Before Friday
Brett T.
The Bulwark: It Wasn't Just Biden Who Failed; It Was All of America
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea Sam J.
Advertisement