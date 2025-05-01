Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't Go Well AT ALL

Colorado Representative Jason Crow must really love getting ratioed on X. He may not be a very good legislator, but he seems to excel at getting publicly humiliated, at least.

Just a few days ago, Crow tried posting about 'what Democrats stand for,' and users on X buried him for his gaslighting.

Ever the glutton for punishment, though, Crow didn't let that dissuade him. A couple of days later, on the day marking President Trump's 100th day in office, he decided that he wanted to get taken to the figurative woodshed again.

Crow decided to ask a version of the classic politician's question, 'Are you better off now than you were 100 days ago?'

And whoo, boy. It did NOT go well for him.

Every American should ask themselves–are you better off than you were 100 days ago? https://t.co/9w4D7gQJnx — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) April 29, 2025

The first rule of X is never to quote or cite fake 'journalist' Aaron Rupar (who, we needn't remind everyone, has his own Urban Dictionary entry for how much of a joke he is). Rupar was obviously cherry-picking the Fox News report with a screenshot instead of a full video clip.

But Crow was dumb enough to think that he could score a win off of that.

He was wrong. And X was happy to let him know all of the reasons why.

Yes, defiantly better off. Secure borders and now 2 criminal judges in jail. It is getting better and better. — Dave (@DavesCoins) April 30, 2025

And YES, yes we are. We are safer since Biden's border invasion has ended and Trump is deporting criminal illegals. Gas prices have dropped which aids in LOWER prices in a lot of things. Oh yeah, and suddenly there's no bird flu. THANK GOD Democrats were booted TF out — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 30, 2025

1. Closed border.

2. Took men out of women's sports.

3. Began deporting illegal aliens.

4. Attracted trillions in new US investments.

5. Re-opened US oil & gas production.

6. Reversed Biden's destructive EOs.

7. Ended discriminatory DEI policies & procedures.

8.… — Blake33 (@DocVienna33) April 30, 2025

The post continues:

8. Established English as official US language.

9. Fed Govt now recognizes only 2 sexes.

Etc., etc., etc.

The border, the economy, inflation, deportations, ending the gender cult, and so much more. We're better off for ALL of it.

We could go on and on. Crow received more than 1,000 replies and quotes of his attempted dunk, all of which were like Dikembe Mutombo, swatting his post back in his face and taunting, 'Uh-uh-uh. Not in OUR house.'

As we noted above, they are starting to become a habit with Crow.

Jason is just upset because every illegal alien isn’t better off than they were 100 days ago. https://t.co/eet0ar3Pkd — Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) April 30, 2025

If he wants to go commiserate with some of his illegal alien gang members, we heard there are some not far away in Texas who are signaling SOS to him.

Crow seems to be having a hard time coping with how resoundingly voters kicked Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to the curb.

Yes. We are better off. If you were honest, you would admit this. But no, you have to resist like a bunch of spoiled toddlers who couldn't plant that dumba**, Kamalalalalala, in the WH to do the Globalist bidding. You are the Rot. You are the Hate. You are the division. https://t.co/jZ2QzCkZ2H — Eleanor Cane (@cane_eleanor) April 30, 2025

OOF. What Eleanor said. Every word of it.

Absolutely. America is safer and we actually have hope of America changing for the better. And eliminating government waste, fraud, and corruption from politicians to government funded nonprofit scams. https://t.co/S1RmgRqYf0 — 1SG Ret. by God Johnson (@sgtbgjohnson) April 30, 2025

Thanks for the reminder. We didn't even get to DOGE yet, which has already been estimated to have saved more than a quarter TRILLION dollars in government waste and corruption over just a few months.

The comment section didn’t go the way he thought it would, lol. https://t.co/q0R2zDgaPv — Jason “ジェイさん” Jordan (@jasonjordan2814) April 30, 2025

LOL.

No, it absolutely did not.

But we hope Jason Crow keeps tweeting his lame attempts to rag on the Trump administration.

It makes him almost as easy to mock as Jasmine Crockett. (And that's saying something.)

He also continues to tell us who the Democrats are and what they stand for, and it's not the American people.

