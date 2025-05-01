Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out SOS for Reuters’ Drone

It was a red letter day at the Bluebonnet Detention Facilty in Anson, Texas on Monday. A Reuters drone captured video of Tren de Aragua gang members in red garb spelling out SOS.

Start here. (READ)

Venezuelan detainees at a Texas illegal immigrant detention center form an "SOS" message as a Reuters drone flew by. The men at the Bluebonnet facility are reportedly worried about being deported to El Salvador. According to Reuters, men at the facility are accused of being Tren de Aragua members. The detention facility is located about 200 miles west of Dallas, Texas, and holds over 800 detainees.

Here’s the aerial footage. (WATCH)

It's almost as if they knew that drone was coming and made sure their SOS wasn't a sloppy mess and was ready for the pic. Almost as if... — SassyTok (@sassafras0910) May 1, 2025

That’s one theory. It’s almost as if these illegal aliens are used to working together in groups as if they are in a gang. Oh, wait.

Commenters noticed that the ‘concentration camp’ allows lots of recreation time.

They're literally in there playing soccer lmao



They just don't make concentration camps like they used to. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) May 1, 2025

There’s also a volleyball net 😂 — Sherry (@CFKSherry) May 1, 2025

What’s Spanish for ‘spike?’

Posters wonder if Democrat politicians will pay their precious illegal aliens a visit anytime soon.

Will Democrats Reps and Senators rush to the detention facility to check on them now? Maybe sip on a margarita or something. — Hermit⛺ (@CryptoHermit_) May 1, 2025

Pelosi definitely won’t. Closest bar is the VFW — Mike Moreno (@mike_fsufiji32) May 1, 2025

It’s unlikely Democrats will vacation… er, visit. It’s not a tropical paradise like El Salvador after all.

Commenters had fun at the gang members’ expense. These are hilarious.

¡Save Our Salsas! — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 1, 2025

They spelled SOL wrong. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) May 1, 2025

They misspelled ADIOS — HeIsRightAgain𝕏 (@HeIsRightAgainX) May 1, 2025

Ship them to El Salvador and let them spell words there. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 1, 2025

Actually they’re saying “Eso es”



“It is what it is” in Spanish



They’ve accepted their fate and just want to be left alone — Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) May 1, 2025

🚨 Venezuelan detainees at the Bluebonnet detention facility in Texas



Vs



Citizens on the outside pic.twitter.com/n974KIizZB — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 30, 2025

The illegal alien gang members got to look up on Monday. Things will be looking up for Americans as soon as they are successfully deported. We’ve already got some letters for them… B-Y-E.