Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out SOS for Reuters’ Drone

It was a red letter day at the Bluebonnet Detention Facilty in Anson, Texas on Monday. A Reuters drone captured video of Tren de Aragua gang members in red garb spelling out SOS.
Venezuelan detainees at a Texas illegal immigrant detention center form an "SOS" message as a Reuters drone flew by.
The men at the Bluebonnet facility are reportedly worried about being deported to El Salvador.
According to Reuters, men at the facility are accused of being Tren de Aragua members.
The detention facility is located about 200 miles west of Dallas, Texas, and holds over 800 detainees.
It's almost as if they knew that drone was coming and made sure their SOS wasn't a sloppy mess and was ready for the pic. Almost as if...— SassyTok (@sassafras0910) May 1, 2025
That’s one theory. It’s almost as if these illegal aliens are used to working together in groups as if they are in a gang. Oh, wait.
Commenters noticed that the ‘concentration camp’ allows lots of recreation time.
They're literally in there playing soccer lmao— Dissident West (@dissidentwest) May 1, 2025
They just don't make concentration camps like they used to.
There’s also a volleyball net 😂— Sherry (@CFKSherry) May 1, 2025
What’s Spanish for ‘spike?’
Posters wonder if Democrat politicians will pay their precious illegal aliens a visit anytime soon.
Will Democrats Reps and Senators rush to the detention facility to check on them now? Maybe sip on a margarita or something.— Hermit⛺ (@CryptoHermit_) May 1, 2025
Pelosi definitely won’t. Closest bar is the VFW— Mike Moreno (@mike_fsufiji32) May 1, 2025
It’s unlikely Democrats will vacation… er, visit. It’s not a tropical paradise like El Salvador after all.
Commenters had fun at the gang members’ expense. These are hilarious.
¡Save Our Salsas!— rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 1, 2025
They spelled SOL wrong.— Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) May 1, 2025
They misspelled ADIOS— HeIsRightAgain𝕏 (@HeIsRightAgainX) May 1, 2025
Ship them to El Salvador and let them spell words there.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 1, 2025
Actually they’re saying “Eso es”— Abe Lopez, Author (@AbeLopezAuthor) May 1, 2025
“It is what it is” in Spanish
They’ve accepted their fate and just want to be left alone
🚨 Venezuelan detainees at the Bluebonnet detention facility in Texas— Alec Lace (@AlecLace) April 30, 2025
Vs
Citizens on the outside pic.twitter.com/n974KIizZB
April 30, 2025
The illegal alien gang members got to look up on Monday. Things will be looking up for Americans as soon as they are successfully deported. We’ve already got some letters for them… B-Y-E.
