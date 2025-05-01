SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out SOS for Reuters’ Drone

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on May 01, 2025
ImgFlip

It was a red letter day at the Bluebonnet Detention Facilty in Anson, Texas on Monday. A Reuters drone captured video of Tren de Aragua gang members in red garb spelling out SOS.

Start here. (READ)

Venezuelan detainees at a Texas illegal immigrant detention center form an "SOS" message as a Reuters drone flew by.

The men at the Bluebonnet facility are reportedly worried about being deported to El Salvador.

According to Reuters, men at the facility are accused of being Tren de Aragua members.

The detention facility is located about 200 miles west of Dallas, Texas, and holds over 800 detainees.

Here’s the aerial footage. (WATCH)

That’s one theory. It’s almost as if these illegal aliens are used to working together in groups as if they are in a gang. Oh, wait.

Commenters noticed that the ‘concentration camp’ allows lots of recreation time.

What’s Spanish for ‘spike?’

Posters wonder if Democrat politicians will pay their precious illegal aliens a visit anytime soon.

It’s unlikely Democrats will vacation… er, visit. It’s not a tropical paradise like El Salvador after all.

Commenters had fun at the gang members’ expense. These are hilarious.

The illegal alien gang members got to look up on Monday. Things will be looking up for Americans as soon as they are successfully deported. We’ve already got some letters for them… B-Y-E.

