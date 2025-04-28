Trust Us, It Showed: New Book Recounts How Tim Walz Was Terrified of Debating JD Vance

Democrats LOVE to revise history. Or at least, they love trying to.

We've been seeing them try it a LOT these days, with The New York Times trying to claim that 'we' were misled about COVID. Then, of course, there was the White House Correspondents' Dinner this past weekend, where the media tried to pretend that they weren't all in on the lie that Joe Biden was 'sharp as a tack' for most of his presidency.

Fortunately, the legacy media doesn't control the narrative anymore, and this blatant gaslighting about the past several years is rightfully being mocked by everyone with a functioning brain.

The problem with trying to revise history is that you often forget it yourself, even if everyone else doesn't. That seems to be the case with Tim Walz. The Minnesota Governor is the toast of the Democrat Party these days, traveling the country in fake 'town hall meetings' that are actually Democrat fundraisers. He talks about 'freedom' at these events as if we don't remember that he openly stated that he doesn't believe in the First Amendment.

But the real revisionism going on with Walz's 'town halls' is about Walz himself. Democrats and the media want to pretend that he is a serious person in national politics, and make us forget that just a few months ago, Walz showed everyone in America how unserious he is in his debate with Vice President JD Vance.

No, we didn't forget, 'knucklehead.'

In a new now-it-can-be-told book, 'reporters' Jonathan Allen (NBC) and Arnie Parnas (The Hill) describe Walz's preparation for that debate, and it is exactly what we would have expected, given his performance on stage that night.

During the 2024 campaign, @Tim_Walz was so anxious for his debate with @JDVance that he couldn’t sleep and aides had to remind him to eat.



The debate “terrified him,” Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes write in their book “FIGHT.” pic.twitter.com/qfr1YVHX1H — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) April 27, 2025

Wow. Walz sounds like he was a deer in the headlights while getting ready for debate night.

Which is funny, since that is totally how he looked under the stage lights.

This was the moment Tim Walz realized he was the deer and JD was the F150 pic.twitter.com/7DoofC8G3v — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2024

Oh, there were so many moments where Walz looked so flustered that we almost mistook him for Joe Biden.

It was such a horrible performance, the look on Walz's face has become a meme for anyone who has no idea what they've gotten themselves into.

Not to mention the other meme for someone who knows the person speaking has no idea what they are talking about.

Lol. And JD smoked him. pic.twitter.com/q0lBOhT5cy — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) April 28, 2025

But none of this is news to people in Minnesota, who had seen Walz's debate performances (or lack thereof) before October 2024.

Reminder: Tim Walz is the first Minnesota gubernatorial candidate in 40 years to skip a statewide broadcast debate.



So this isn’t even a little surprising. https://t.co/GDR8TgsLww pic.twitter.com/91jdFMeIm3 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 28, 2025

LOL. Wow.

He should have considered not showing up for the vice presidential debate, as well. It would have gone better for him.

It is a good thing that Walz retired before the Iraq deployment. War is much tougher than a debate. https://t.co/L8Mju0n6iS — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) April 28, 2025

Walz's stolen valor about his deployment is disgraceful but, all things considered, it was probably better for his unit that he wasn't in Iraq with them.

We can only imagine how badly he would have performed there with much higher stakes.

The question isn't- is debating JD Vance challenging? Obviously, it is.



The question is how the state of Minnesota ever elected this pansy to the governors office. https://t.co/ywtd4oHV7A — Pro Bacon Eater (@Pro_Bacon_Eater) April 27, 2025

Vance is very good at debating. There's no question about that.

But Democrats should have been embarrassed by letting Walz anywhere near the vice presidential nomination.

Keep listening to David Hogg, Democrats. He's giving you all such solid advice.

Many on X were skeptical about at least one aspect of this debate prep description, however.

It clear Walz had no problem eating — ESK Hockey (@HockeyEsk28669) April 28, 2025

I’m having a hard time believing he had to be reminded to eat, sounds like fake news — 0vertaxed (@0vertaxed) April 28, 2025

Gotta be lies.... ? Lies, I say! Tim Walz would NEVER "forget to eat", right? We'll, maybe if he & the Mrs were out back enjoying the smell of his state burning? pic.twitter.com/TsXgJd1U1w — MyAMERICANVoice (@StandDontKneel) April 27, 2025

HA. OK. These are fair points.

But regardless of the eating aspect, the fact that Walz was terrified to debate Vance makes perfect sense. He is not a serious person.

But we hope he runs for President in 2028. After all, never interrupt your opponent when they are making a mistake.

As for 'journalists' Jonathan Allen and Arnie Parnas, thanks for your new tell-all book. Now, imagine if they had reported on Walz honestly during the campaign and not just months later.

But they'd never do that to a Democrat, of course, which is why they are part of the dead legacy media. Just like The New York Times and all of the journos who patted themselves on the back at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

