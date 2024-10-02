'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good...
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Last night, Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz often looked like a deer in the headlights trying to keep up with J.D. Vance at the vice presidential debate. It is telling that the most durable image from the debate today is the side-by-side photo with Vance looking calm and cool, while Vance looked like a kid who forgot to study for the SATs. 

But as cringeworthy as Walz's facial expressions were, his words often were even worse. In fact, last night, Walz may have committed one of the worst gaffes in vice presidential debate history when he confessed, as Twitchy reported last night, that he has become 'friends with school shooters.' 

Watch: 

Yikes. ALL the yikes. Every 'Yikes' you have and then go online to Amazon and order some more 'Yikes.'

Of course, this was a mistake, but here's the thing. He messed this up so badly that we were not even sure what he was trying to say. The logical assumption is that he meant he became friends with victims or survivors, but honestly, we really can't tell for certain. 

To make it worse, Walz was given the opportunity to clarify his remark after the debate, but he was so obsessed with staring at pizza that he completely ignored it. 

What is he even DOING? This guy is extremely weird (to use a word he likes to take credit for). 

If he is not going to take the opportunity to clarify himself, then we feel no obligation to do so. 

Naturally, Twitter had a lot of fun with this historic flub. The meme's GIFs, jokes, and reactions flooded in almost immediately. 

Here are some of our favorites:

The Trump/Vance ads truly write themselves, don't they? This meme from @CCPISASSH0E was so good, in fact, that Trump himself posted it on Truth Social. 

Everyone else was retweeting the meme as well, and now you can even buy these yard signs

Libs of TikTok had a field day all on her own showing Twitter all of Walz's new 'friends': 

OOF. Pretty creepy friends you got there, Tim. 

References to The Office were also very popular. 

Even Elon Musk was baffled. 

'Mind-blowing' might not be the best choice of words there, Elon. 

LOL. We can only imagine the poor campaign staffers behind the stage when Walz made his blunder: 

OOF. Will they have a Zoom call too? 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

We will never get tired of that look that Vance gave the camera last night. That will live on in Twitter meme history forever. 

Ouch. Is Walz 'on the FBI's radar' too? 

But will the show have a catchy theme song? We might suggest 'Jeremy' by Pearl Jam. 

LOL. Maybe he can blame the school shooter comment on 'bad grammar,' like he did when he lied about his military service. 

Show us those jazz hands. 

Oh, and he got flustered a lot last night.

You have to wonder if Harris is having some buyer's remorse this morning. 

Then again, she's not really known for her eloquence either. Even with 'the passage of time.'

With these two brainiacs on their ticket, we can only imagine how painful this morning is for Democrats. 

LOL, perfect. 

We still have one month to go before the election. And this election is still very close. But it is difficult not to notice that whenever Harris and Walz speak off-script, they embarrass themselves terribly.

Let's hope they have a LOT more unscripted moments between now and November 5. 

Just don't bring any of your 'friends' with you to your speaking engagements, Tim Walz. 

