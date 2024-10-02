COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters' Gaffe

Last night, Democrat vice presidential candidate Tim Walz often looked like a deer in the headlights trying to keep up with J.D. Vance at the vice presidential debate. It is telling that the most durable image from the debate today is the side-by-side photo with Vance looking calm and cool, while Vance looked like a kid who forgot to study for the SATs.

jd vance like “chat, how we feeling about this?” pic.twitter.com/YtPXhWmJ3y — sophie (@netcapgirl) October 2, 2024

But as cringeworthy as Walz's facial expressions were, his words often were even worse. In fact, last night, Walz may have committed one of the worst gaffes in vice presidential debate history when he confessed, as Twitchy reported last night, that he has become 'friends with school shooters.'

Watch:

Tim Walz: "I've become friends with school shooters" pic.twitter.com/p2FIoOkj8J — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024

Yikes. ALL the yikes. Every 'Yikes' you have and then go online to Amazon and order some more 'Yikes.'

Of course, this was a mistake, but here's the thing. He messed this up so badly that we were not even sure what he was trying to say. The logical assumption is that he meant he became friends with victims or survivors, but honestly, we really can't tell for certain.

To make it worse, Walz was given the opportunity to clarify his remark after the debate, but he was so obsessed with staring at pizza that he completely ignored it.

Reporter: Can you clarify what you meant when you said you befriended school shooters?



Walz: *stares at pizza*



Reporter: Why did you say you were in Hong Kong when reports say you weren't?



Walz: *stares at pizza* pic.twitter.com/dIx0NFrqPr — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 2, 2024

What is he even DOING? This guy is extremely weird (to use a word he likes to take credit for).

If he is not going to take the opportunity to clarify himself, then we feel no obligation to do so.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot of fun with this historic flub. The meme's GIFs, jokes, and reactions flooded in almost immediately.

Here are some of our favorites:

New Trump/Vance yard signs just dropped… pic.twitter.com/yOFm2AqJcQ — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) October 2, 2024

The Trump/Vance ads truly write themselves, don't they? This meme from @CCPISASSH0E was so good, in fact, that Trump himself posted it on Truth Social.

Trump just posted this on Truth 😂 pic.twitter.com/EoZbVieCYn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

Everyone else was retweeting the meme as well, and now you can even buy these yard signs.

Libs of TikTok had a field day all on her own showing Twitter all of Walz's new 'friends':

BREAKING: Newly resurfaced photo of Tim Walz hanging out with his friend pic.twitter.com/fniaKp7sWq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

BREAKING: Leaked photo of Tim Walz enjoying a roller coaster ride with his friend pic.twitter.com/NIHEXBWIyp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

BREAKING: Newly obtained photo of Tim Walz drinking Bud Light at a bar with his friend Devon Erickson who shot up a school in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/hcxC09wkSM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 2, 2024

OOF. Pretty creepy friends you got there, Tim.

References to The Office were also very popular.

Tim Walz: “I’m friends with school shooters and learned how to govern in China!”



JD Vance: pic.twitter.com/7oZ1FhzTuI — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) October 2, 2024

Wait, Tim Walz just said he became friends with school shooters? pic.twitter.com/OXmQFvtxrU — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) October 2, 2024

When you mention school shooters around Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/5ks7zmcY7c — Wade Stotts (@wadestotts) October 2, 2024

Even Elon Musk was baffled.

Mind-blowing that Tim Walz said he was “friends with school shooters” 🤡 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

'Mind-blowing' might not be the best choice of words there, Elon.

“What do you mean he said he’s friends with school shooters” pic.twitter.com/ooB40RV9jJ — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) October 2, 2024

LOL. We can only imagine the poor campaign staffers behind the stage when Walz made his blunder:

OOF. Will they have a Zoom call too?

HAHAHAHAHAHA.

We will never get tired of that look that Vance gave the camera last night. That will live on in Twitter meme history forever.

Ouch. Is Walz 'on the FBI's radar' too?

But will the show have a catchy theme song? We might suggest 'Jeremy' by Pearl Jam.

That's an odd friend's circle 💀 pic.twitter.com/IoTggXiNO2 — Captain Sou (@SouSanDiego) October 2, 2024

LOL. Maybe he can blame the school shooter comment on 'bad grammar,' like he did when he lied about his military service.

Show us those jazz hands.

This is all I can think of when Tim Walz gets flustered pic.twitter.com/a8pW3SFa8A — Magills (@magills_) October 2, 2024

Oh, and he got flustered a lot last night.

You have to wonder if Harris is having some buyer's remorse this morning.

What could have been pic.twitter.com/xJ8hZ3GLw4 — Magills (@magills_) October 2, 2024

Then again, she's not really known for her eloquence either. Even with 'the passage of time.'

With these two brainiacs on their ticket, we can only imagine how painful this morning is for Democrats.

LOL, perfect.

We still have one month to go before the election. And this election is still very close. But it is difficult not to notice that whenever Harris and Walz speak off-script, they embarrass themselves terribly.

Let's hope they have a LOT more unscripted moments between now and November 5.

Just don't bring any of your 'friends' with you to your speaking engagements, Tim Walz.