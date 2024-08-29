Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'

The Hill: Summer COVID Surge Threatens Return to 2020 Measures
Brett T.  |  10:20 PM on August 29, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz's lie that he carried weapons of war in combat in that 2018 video about gun control was so damning that the Kamala Harris campaign had to dump a Friday night statement saying that he "misspoke" — in that one instance. What about all of the other claims? What about all of the statements from the people who served with Walz in his National Guard unit? What was that about standing on the tarmac at Bargram air base in Iraq?

Walz has addressed the accusations in a roundabout way, concluding that he is "damn proud" of his service, and that remains his explanation of all the confusion.

That's not "grammar."

He's a liar, and we know that the media isn't going to say it to his face.

***

Tags: CNN DANA BASH TIM WALZ

