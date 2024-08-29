Tim Walz on Stolen Valor: 'My Grammar Is Not Always Correct'

Tim Walz's lie that he carried weapons of war in combat in that 2018 video about gun control was so damning that the Kamala Harris campaign had to dump a Friday night statement saying that he "misspoke" — in that one instance. What about all of the other claims? What about all of the statements from the people who served with Walz in his National Guard unit? What was that about standing on the tarmac at Bargram air base in Iraq?

Walz has addressed the accusations in a roundabout way, concluding that he is "damn proud" of his service, and that remains his explanation of all the confusion.

CNN: “You said you carried weapons in war, but you’ve never deployed in a war zone…”



Walz: “… I speak candidly. I wear my emotions on my sleeves…”



CNN: “… You said that you were in war. Did you misspeak?”



Walz: “… My grammar is not always correct.”pic.twitter.com/ZU2frJL2FD — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 30, 2024

That's not "grammar."

Infuriating dishonesty on display — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) August 30, 2024

He admits to lying — Allen (@AllenIn2112) August 30, 2024

Who among us doesn’t use a comma when you should use a semicolon? — SweepandZone (@sweepand) August 30, 2024

This should have been pushed to a third round by Dana — insane to let him not answer. — A W (@alsiw34) August 30, 2024

Maybe it’s his syntax that needs addressing — tdawgmd (@tdawgmd) August 30, 2024

Governor Walsh, why did you lie about your military service record?”



“Well, I’ve always worked hard to stop school shootings…” — Not Doug Bell (@NotDougBell22) August 30, 2024

Can this guy get ANY MORE scummy? It doesn’t help that he’s extremely cumbersome. — Sam Mitha (@MithaLaw) August 30, 2024

He's a liar, and we know that the media isn't going to say it to his face.

***