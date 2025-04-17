Lefty Hero Luigi Mangione Charged With a Crime That Makes Him Eligible for...
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryl...
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS...
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illeg...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back...
States Sneak CDLs to Illegals, Leaving American Truckers Ready to Rage
VIP
Feminist Group 'Smashing the Patriarchy' Puts Up Poll Pitting Trump Against Obama and...
FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC...
Hakeem Jeffries: Dems Sympathize With Rachel Morin's Family, BUT...
Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar...
REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Sucks to Be WU: TX Republicans Can't Help but LAUGH as Dem Gene...

Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on April 17, 2025
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

It's a little difficult to take Adam Kinzinger seriously anymore. Don't get us wrong: as a politician, we never took him seriously. Democrats and Republicans have both rejected him, and the only people who seem to like him are the weasels on CNN or MSNBC. 

Advertisement

But these days, we can't even take him seriously as a man. Honestly, we think he is just a few sobbing TikToks away from coming out as 'non-binary.' 

Still, sometimes Kinzinger says some things that demand our attention, even if he himself is a joke. For instance (speaking of coming out of the closet), now that the Democrat Party has embraced its identity as the party of violence, domestic terrorism, and supporting illegal immigrant criminals, we knew Kinzinger wouldn't be far behind in making his own calls for violence. 

But for someone who was aghast -- AGHAST, we say -- at the January 6 protests, or so he wanted us to believe, we were a little shocked to discover that Kinzinger is now an open advocate of insurrection and violent overthrow of the government. Watch: 

Aww. Isn't he just the cutest little seditionist? We can't help it. We want to pinch his chubby little cheeks and give him a juice box and a fruit roll-up. 

But we can tell how serious Kinzinger was because he took the time to make sure his hair was moussed up properly before he called for open civil war in America. 

Recommended

CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

His poor son. We feel bad for that boy, having to grow up without a father figure in the household. 

Oh, we're pretty sure Trump could make an arrangement with Bukele. We just need Kinzinger to go down there like Senator Chris Van Hollen. If Van Hollen is to be believed (and he never should be), a tidal wave of more Democrats should be flooding into El Salvador very soon

Remember, it's only hypocrisy if it comes from the Kinzinger region of Illinois. 

Otherwise, it's just sparkling tears.

LOL. 'Tito.' We like that. We're not entirely sure if there is more meaning to that nickname (other than a reference to the most mocked Jackson in the Jackson 5), but it just fits somehow. 

He doesn't really have anything else to do with his days other than sit around his home in a sweatshirt, making incendiary videos (and probably eating bonbons). 

Advertisement

It's guaranteed that he did. 

We're tempted to give that idea some credence, but then we remembered that most women we know have more ... ahem ... onions than Kinzinger does. 

We're going to stick with our 'non-binary' theory.

We're pretty sure that the blanket pardon that President Autopen gave Kinzinger doesn't cover the year 2025. 

And he's also got some other organizations who might be a little upset with him.

Oh, buy ALL the popcorn to watch Defense Secretary Hegseth show up on Kinzinger's doorstep for a little 'interview.' 

A few more folks in the DOJ might be interested in Kinzinger's TikTok, as well. 

Advertisement

The reality is that Kinzinger probably won't get a visit from any authorities. Not because he said nothing wrong here, but for the point we made above: No one takes him seriously. Absolutely no one. 

If he wanted to be taken seriously, we suggest he lead by example. We'd love to see him 'take to the streets' himself and watch how that works out for him. 

But he won't do that either. 

Which leads us to the inevitable conclusion that even Adam Kinzinger realizes that Adam Kinzinger is nothing more than a joke and an impotent social media troll. 

And that's all he will ever be. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ADAM KINZINGER CRYING DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man'
Amy Curtis
Gayle King Upset People Are Calling Her Space Mission a ‘Ride’
Brett T.
Florida State Mass Shooting Suspect Identified
Brett T.
NO: Obama Tool Lawrence Summers Demands Scott Bessent RESIGN Over 'Weaponization' of IRS Against Harvard
Amy Curtis
Here Are Numbers That Indicate Democrats Should DEFINITELY Keep Simping for Criminal Illegals
Doug P.
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Media Headlines Prove the Trans Tide Is Turning Back to Sanity
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News WRECKED for Biased Story on Domestic Violence Allegations Against Deported 'Maryland Man' Amy Curtis
Advertisement