Seems Insurrection-y: Cryin' Adam Kinzinger Weeps Havoc and Lets Slip the Dormice of Civil War

It's a little difficult to take Adam Kinzinger seriously anymore. Don't get us wrong: as a politician, we never took him seriously. Democrats and Republicans have both rejected him, and the only people who seem to like him are the weasels on CNN or MSNBC.

But these days, we can't even take him seriously as a man. Honestly, we think he is just a few sobbing TikToks away from coming out as 'non-binary.'

Still, sometimes Kinzinger says some things that demand our attention, even if he himself is a joke. For instance (speaking of coming out of the closet), now that the Democrat Party has embraced its identity as the party of violence, domestic terrorism, and supporting illegal immigrant criminals, we knew Kinzinger wouldn't be far behind in making his own calls for violence.

But for someone who was aghast -- AGHAST, we say -- at the January 6 protests, or so he wanted us to believe, we were a little shocked to discover that Kinzinger is now an open advocate of insurrection and violent overthrow of the government. Watch:

Trump Deranged alcoholic Adam Kinzinger is openly calling for an insurrection. pic.twitter.com/fViB7ddWwb — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 16, 2025

Aww. Isn't he just the cutest little seditionist? We can't help it. We want to pinch his chubby little cheeks and give him a juice box and a fruit roll-up.

But we can tell how serious Kinzinger was because he took the time to make sure his hair was moussed up properly before he called for open civil war in America.

Omg crying b***h @AdamKinzinger dude get a life. Don't you have like a wife or husband (I don't know what your deal is) to keep you busy. Do you know how pathetic and ridiculous you look and sound? https://t.co/N8SQZLamIN — Alex (@AM1ST2024) April 17, 2025

His poor son. We feel bad for that boy, having to grow up without a father figure in the household.

Is there room for this Dumba** in El Salvador? https://t.co/bCUkRbiwlE — Connie Block (@ConnieB06424820) April 17, 2025

Oh, we're pretty sure Trump could make an arrangement with Bukele. We just need Kinzinger to go down there like Senator Chris Van Hollen. If Van Hollen is to be believed (and he never should be), a tidal wave of more Democrats should be flooding into El Salvador very soon.

Didn’t he cry over j6. What a twat https://t.co/FNTVla5sS7 — American Viking in Fl.🇺🇸 (@oped01) April 17, 2025

Remember, it's only hypocrisy if it comes from the Kinzinger region of Illinois.

Otherwise, it's just sparkling tears.

Tito need a tissue https://t.co/2xkKanASI4 — Robomax (@RobertM86770535) April 17, 2025

LOL. 'Tito.' We like that. We're not entirely sure if there is more meaning to that nickname (other than a reference to the most mocked Jackson in the Jackson 5), but it just fits somehow.

He still looks like he’s going through manopause. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) April 17, 2025

He doesn't really have anything else to do with his days other than sit around his home in a sweatshirt, making incendiary videos (and probably eating bonbons).

I’m assuming he cried right after. He’s always crying. — Jerrod Tuck (@jerrodtuck) April 17, 2025

It's guaranteed that he did.

I believe he has a vagina and you are correct. It is kinda insurrectiony... https://t.co/tCjhSoXR8a — LET FREEDOM RING! Ultra MAGA! (@michaeljeaton) April 17, 2025

We're tempted to give that idea some credence, but then we remembered that most women we know have more ... ahem ... onions than Kinzinger does.

We're going to stick with our 'non-binary' theory.

how long before he is arrested, it is well past due. — brumars (@brumarsh) April 17, 2025

We're pretty sure that the blanket pardon that President Autopen gave Kinzinger doesn't cover the year 2025.

And he's also got some other organizations who might be a little upset with him.

Commissioned officers are subject to recall ... and still must follow the UCMJ. Time for an investigation Boss @POTUS @SecDef https://t.co/nQRK0vnkga — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) April 16, 2025

Oh, buy ALL the popcorn to watch Defense Secretary Hegseth show up on Kinzinger's doorstep for a little 'interview.'

A few more folks in the DOJ might be interested in Kinzinger's TikTok, as well.

@AGPamBondi this violent inflammatory rhetoric cannot be allowed to continue. — 🇺🇸Reed Turner🇺🇸 (@crt39437) April 17, 2025

@FBIDirectorKash @FBIDDBongino

Sedition is the crime of inciting rebellion against the government or authority. It involves actively encouraging or promoting the overthrow or disruption of the government through words or actions, often with the intent to cause unrest or… — Michael McGowan (@weatherman522) April 17, 2025

The reality is that Kinzinger probably won't get a visit from any authorities. Not because he said nothing wrong here, but for the point we made above: No one takes him seriously. Absolutely no one.

If he wanted to be taken seriously, we suggest he lead by example. We'd love to see him 'take to the streets' himself and watch how that works out for him.

But he won't do that either.

Which leads us to the inevitable conclusion that even Adam Kinzinger realizes that Adam Kinzinger is nothing more than a joke and an impotent social media troll.

And that's all he will ever be.

