Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported Illegal Alien

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen threatens to mirror the illegal alien invasion of America by flooding El Salvador with people who have no business being in the country. He says waves of Democrat Party Senators will pour into the Central American country until they get to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an El Salvador citizen who was recently deported from America.

🚨NEW: Sen Van Hollen reports from his El Salvador hotel room that more Democrats will be heading there to fight for Abrego-Garcia:



"I may be the first member of Congress here, but I can assure you more will be coming."



Great! The more, the better. pic.twitter.com/v3iKzyhhCW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

Have you or anyone you know ever gotten 10 senators to come rushing to your side because of some perceived injustice?



I know I haven’t — JoanOfArc (@JoanOfArc287) April 17, 2025

Democrats would never show this level of concern for an American; this just further proves that Democrats care more about illegal aliens than they do about their citizens.

It’s confusing to many posters.

I don’t understand this. What’s the play here for Dems? They’re going to the mattresses for gangbanger non-citizens. What is the benefit for these Dems? — Ritchie Emmons (@RitchieEmmons) April 17, 2025

Yep! That’s the strategy! I guess they will be running on this during mid-terms. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) April 17, 2025

Send the whole Democrat caucus please. This is great! 🍿 — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 17, 2025

They should send AOC down there to cry at the gate — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

We cannot discern one logical reason for what Democrats are doing for illegal aliens in America, or the ones who have been sent home to their native countries.

Some posters think Van Hollen may end up being the only Dem to visit El Salvador due to recent damning info coming out about Garcia.

It’s going to be hilarious when he realizes he is the only Congressional idiot that will show up in El Salvador — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) April 17, 2025

Spartacus says he wants to go. Fingers crossed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

It’ll be hard to keep Senator Cory Booker away. He loves exposing himself as an idiot. He probably won’t be able to resist.

Commenters are upset that their taxpayer dollars are funding this Democrat Party grandstanding.

Why are Americans paying the bill for this nonsense? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2025

This is blowing up in their faces. The political utility is worth it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

Turns out there is an upside, it’s just not in the Democrats' favor. This love affair with illegal aliens, and especially with the not-so-angelic Garcia, is blowing up in the Democrat Party’s face. We’re funding the destruction of their party. That makes it money well spent.