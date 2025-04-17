Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing...
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed...
VIP
Faculty Member Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student for Wearing MAGA Cap
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offen...
President Trump Reflects on Christ's Sacrifice and Resurrection in Moving Easter Address (...
Domestic Terrorist Who Firebombed Tesla Lot Contrasted With J6ers Who Beat Cops Bloody
VIP
Forced Diversity Is a (D)ictatorship
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to...
MSNBC Analyst Questions Christianity of Rep. Who Toured El Salvador Prison
Melinda Gates Joins CNN to Whine That Her Granddaughters Don't Have As Many...
John Harwood Not a Fan of ' Dishonest, Smarmy' Vice President JD Vance
Rowling Roundup: Here Are Some of J.K.'s Best Reactions to U.K. Supreme Court...
VIP
How COVID Boosters Eroded a Generation's Trust in Medicine
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden...

Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported Illegal Alien

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:43 AM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen threatens to mirror the illegal alien invasion of America by flooding El Salvador with people who have no business being in the country. He says waves of Democrat Party Senators will pour into the Central American country until they get to see Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an El Salvador citizen who was recently deported from America.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Democrats would never show this level of concern for an American; this just further proves that Democrats care more about illegal aliens than they do about their citizens.

It’s confusing to many posters.

We cannot discern one logical reason for what Democrats are doing for illegal aliens in America, or the ones who have been sent home to their native countries.

Some posters think Van Hollen may end up being the only Dem to visit El Salvador due to recent damning info coming out about Garcia.

Recommended

Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It’ll be hard to keep Senator Cory Booker away. He loves exposing himself as an idiot. He probably won’t be able to resist.

Commenters are upset that their taxpayer dollars are funding this Democrat Party grandstanding.

Turns out there is an upside, it’s just not in the Democrats' favor. This love affair with illegal aliens, and especially with the not-so-angelic Garcia, is blowing up in the Democrat Party’s face. We’re funding the destruction of their party. That makes it money well spent.

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRATS ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION INSANE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife
Aaron Walker
Illegal Alien Finds Out ICE Isn't Kidding: Car Windows Shattered for Refusing to Leave the Car (WATCH)
justmindy
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing Right into Trump’s Hands
Warren Squire
A-MAZE-ing! Epic Thread Shows What a Big, Bald-Faced Liar (and Racist) Joe Biden Really Was (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Faculty Member Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Student for Wearing MAGA Cap
Brett T.
Brit Says Women Cheering UK Supreme Court Decision Aligning With ‘Self-Confessed Sex Offender’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife Aaron Walker
Advertisement