Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing Right into Trump’s Hands

We’re about to see just how deep the Democrat Party’s love for illegal aliens runs. They’ve recently championed Kilmar Abrego Garcia, painting him as an angelic father. He’s an illegal alien who’s been living in Maryland but was recently deported home to El Salvador. On Wednesday, it was revealed that his wife accused him of domestic abuse a few years ago. This news came out as Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland was in El Salvador, ridiculously trying to get Garcia freed and sent back to America.

Scott Jennings says it’s all been a trap set for the dimwitted Dems by President Donald Trump. (WATCH)

🚨JENNINGS: Democrats fighting tooth and nail to bring Abrego-Garcia back to the US is playing right into Trump’s hands.



This is turning out to be more true by the minute. pic.twitter.com/6bTDmLnynV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

Commenters can’t get over the Democrat Party choosing an illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member as the face of their anti-deportation efforts.

They choose to die on a hill like this, then they should well expect what comes of it.



What kind of idiot actually makes a gang member a rallying cry? — Ryan Sheridan NP (@ryansheridannp) April 17, 2025

And now serial domestic abuse. The slow drip of damaging background on this guy is really hanging Dems out to dry. Unreal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

There is no known universe where this works out to the benefit of Democrats. It just doesn't. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) April 17, 2025

We can’t see any upside for the Democrats choosing this 'hero' and direction.

Some posters say Democrats should make Garcia the co-face of the party along with Jasmine Crockett.

This is a hilariously bad strategy for the Dems. I say we drag this out for as long as possible. They seem to think it's a winning plan.

Good. Let them wallow in their stupidity. — Moderate to Severe (@Mod2Severe) April 17, 2025

Make him the new face of the Democrat party, right alongside Jasmine Crockett — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

Jennings says the Democrats are expending all their energy on the losing side of several current issues. (WATCH)

Incredible where Dems put the most energy: retrieving illegal alien MS-13 members from El Salvador, defending Hamasniks on campus, and forcing girls to play against biological males. No wonder they are stuck at 21%. pic.twitter.com/j3A0M7Tlpc — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 16, 2025

I'm shocked they even have 21 percent — Michelle Linn (@malinn1111) April 17, 2025

If CNN is saying it’s 21%, it actually is probably in single digits, trust me 🤣 — Handmaid of the LORD (@JESXLVS) April 17, 2025

The 21% seems too good. New polls will probably show the Democrats finally dropping into the teens.