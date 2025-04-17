Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported...
Scott Jennings Says Dems Expending All Their Energy on Illegal Aliens is Playing Right into Trump’s Hands

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 AM on April 17, 2025
Twitchy

We’re about to see just how deep the Democrat Party’s love for illegal aliens runs. They’ve recently championed Kilmar Abrego Garcia, painting him as an angelic father. He’s an illegal alien who’s been living in Maryland but was recently deported home to El Salvador. On Wednesday, it was revealed that his wife accused him of domestic abuse a few years ago. This news came out as Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland was in El Salvador, ridiculously trying to get Garcia freed and sent back to America.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings says it’s all been a trap set for the dimwitted Dems by President Donald Trump. (WATCH)

Commenters can’t get over the Democrat Party choosing an illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member as the face of their anti-deportation efforts.

We can’t see any upside for the Democrats choosing this 'hero' and direction.

Some posters say Democrats should make Garcia the co-face of the party along with Jasmine Crockett.

Jennings says the Democrats are expending all their energy on the losing side of several current issues. (WATCH)

The 21% seems too good. New polls will probably show the Democrats finally dropping into the teens.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT DEMOCRATIC PARTY DEPORTATION DOMESTIC ABUSE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

