Should Have Sent a Poet: Scott Jennings Has Hilarious Haiku for Cory Booker's Publicity Stunt

The Democrats sure are sporting their tail feathers after Cory Booker made history by ... ummm, well, we're not truly sure exactly WHAT Booker did, but he certainly talked for a long time.

Most of that time, he seemed to be ranting incoherently, which we suppose makes him the perfect spokesman for the party.

Last night, after Booker set the record for the longest filibuster in Senate history -- while not actually filibustering any legislation -- the Democrat X account had some proud artwork ready to go!

Of course, that was the ONLY point of Booker's colossal waste of everyone's time. He just wanted to set a record, and the party wanted to crow about it.

The Democrats have officially become the party of TikTok challenges.

Inadvertently, however, Booker also may have become the poster boy for DOGE: accomplishing nothing, but wasting as much taxpayer money as possible.

But not everyone was as ready as we are to 'pooh-pooh' Booker's historic achievement. CNN's Scott Jennings, like a modern-day Langston Hughes, even crafted a lovely poem as a paean to Booker's bloviation.

A political haiku:



Booker spoke for hours,

Nothing gained, approval low—

Dems at twenty-one. pic.twitter.com/BtE417gCVa — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 2, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Perfect.

And Jennings is right. While Booker was performing his circus act in the Senate, CNN was reporting that the Democrats' approval rating with Americans had reached a new low of 21 percent.

Twenty. One.

There are actual flesh-eating viruses with higher approval ratings than that.

It’s hysterical. I guess he’s having another Spartacus moment. Democrats have earned their 21% approvals rating. https://t.co/JV1TkMgikH pic.twitter.com/M8ILQGDx9P — NanceB (@nbatchlett_b) April 2, 2025

Booker loves to call himself Spartacus. But X had a better name in mind ...

Others offered similar poetic honorifics to Booker and his pointless stunt.

Performance Only

Hot air wind bag standing there

Offering nothing — Contra Costa GOP (Make CA Great Again) 🇺🇸 (@COCOGOP) April 2, 2025

Spartacus is hoarse

No one watched or heard

Jasmine C leads Dems — MichaelJEllis (@mellis1163) April 2, 2025

Yes, she does. And that's the best news Republicans could ever have.

Then came the limericks ...

There once was a man, Booker Cory,

Who droned on and on—what a story!

He ranted and raved,

The bill wasn’t saved,

Just grandstanding, long-winded, and gory! — Furiosa (@Sociali04281481) April 2, 2025

In limerick form:



There once was a Booker named Cory

Took a day, talked a lot, yet no story

As the polls took their slide

We watched Spartacus abide

With a record that yielded no glory. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) April 2, 2025

Whew. We're just grateful for limericks that are safe enough to share with Twitchy readers (and don't contain the word 'Nantucket').

🤣🤣🤣 Booker thought this was his shining moment until his staffer was caught with a gun. — ** CatZilla** (@StilettoRadio) April 2, 2025

Oops. Yep, that was another blemish on Booker's endless prattling in the Senate chamber.

Immediately before starting his filibuster Cory Booker escorted an apparently unlicensed to carry armed staffer around Capitol Hill security into the Capitol building, and then spent the following 15 hours or whatever lecturing us on how irresponsibly we’re acting https://t.co/3SnHhx99AC pic.twitter.com/mDJgkTTkiB — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 1, 2025

Well, he IS a Democrat, after all. Hypocrisy and hierarchy are kind of their calling cards.

Biggest fool on April 1 https://t.co/98M9n59UyH — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Nik4Freedom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Nik4Freedom) April 2, 2025

We were sort of half hoping that somewhere during his endless tirade, Booker would stop and announce that it was all just an April Fool's Day joke.

Sadly, he was serious about the whole thing. Which only means that the joke was on him.

Democrats are poetically stupid 😝 https://t.co/45P2k9GToF — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 2, 2025

Nothing better illustrates where Democrats are right now than speaking incessantly with no point and for no reason at all. https://t.co/4iPNcQM08I — Jeff Coker (@jeffcokerTN) April 2, 2025

Speaking of breaking records, 21 percent approval is historically low. It is breathtakingly low.

But we believe in the Democrats. We know they can go even lower.

Maybe for their next stunt, Mazie Hirono will take to the Senate floor to see how many Tide Pods she can eat.

(Fingers crossed.)

