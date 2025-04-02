The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC...
Jessica Tarlov Tries (& Fails) to Trap Elon Musk!
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her...
VIP
Spot the Bias In ABC News' Headline About the WI Supreme Court Election...
'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans...
NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference...
'Tombstone' and 'Top Gun' Star Val Kilmer Dead at 65
VIP
W Is for 'Winsome Sears': Why Republicans MUST Win the Virginia Election This...
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA...
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from...
Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21%...
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and...
VIP
Woman Claims MAGA Woke the Beast, Promises Woke 2.0

Should Have Sent a Poet: Scott Jennings Has Hilarious Haiku for Cory Booker's Publicity Stunt

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on April 02, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The Democrats sure are sporting their tail feathers after Cory Booker made history by ... ummm, well, we're not truly sure exactly WHAT Booker did, but he certainly talked for a long time. 

Advertisement

Most of that time, he seemed to be ranting incoherently, which we suppose makes him the perfect spokesman for the party. 

Last night, after Booker set the record for the longest filibuster in Senate history -- while not actually filibustering any legislation -- the Democrat X account had some proud artwork ready to go! 

Of course, that was the ONLY point of Booker's colossal waste of everyone's time. He just wanted to set a record, and the party wanted to crow about it. 

The Democrats have officially become the party of TikTok challenges. 

Inadvertently, however, Booker also may have become the poster boy for DOGE: accomplishing nothing, but wasting as much taxpayer money as possible.

But not everyone was as ready as we are to 'pooh-pooh' Booker's historic achievement. CNN's Scott Jennings, like a modern-day Langston Hughes, even crafted a lovely poem as a paean to Booker's bloviation. 

Recommended

'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.
Advertisement

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Perfect. 

And Jennings is right. While Booker was performing his circus act in the Senate, CNN was reporting that the Democrats' approval rating with Americans had reached a new low of 21 percent.

Twenty. One. 

There are actual flesh-eating viruses with higher approval ratings than that. 

Booker loves to call himself Spartacus. But X had a better name in mind ...

Others offered similar poetic honorifics to Booker and his pointless stunt. 

Yes, she does. And that's the best news Republicans could ever have. 

Then came the limericks ...

Advertisement

Whew. We're just grateful for limericks that are safe enough to share with Twitchy readers (and don't contain the word 'Nantucket').

Oops. Yep, that was another blemish on Booker's endless prattling in the Senate chamber. 

Well, he IS a Democrat, after all. Hypocrisy and hierarchy are kind of their calling cards. 

We were sort of half hoping that somewhere during his endless tirade, Booker would stop and announce that it was all just an April Fool's Day joke. 

Advertisement

Sadly, he was serious about the whole thing. Which only means that the joke was on him. 

Speaking of breaking records, 21 percent approval is historically low. It is breathtakingly low. 

But we believe in the Democrats. We know they can go even lower. 

Maybe for their next stunt, Mazie Hirono will take to the Senate floor to see how many Tide Pods she can eat.

(Fingers crossed.)

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CNN CORY BOOKER FILIBUSTER FUNNY POEM SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak
Doug P.
The Student Loan Forgiveness Grift Is Back Like a Bad Burrito As CNBC Shares One Woman's $250K Sob Story
Amy Curtis
'Will You Side With the Truth?' Matt Walsh BLISTERS California Legislature on Trans Ideology
Grateful Calvin
Jessica Tarlov Tries (& Fails) to Trap Elon Musk!
Twitchy Video
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! CNN's Jake Tapper and Kara Swisher Explain Difference Between Soros and Musk
Doug P.
NPR CEO Katherine Maher Doubles Down on 'No Bias' and Trips HARD Over Hunter Biden's Laptop
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Spectacular'! Linda McMahon Crashed a Presser and the Dems IMMEDIATELY Regret Letting Her Speak Doug P.
Advertisement