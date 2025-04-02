Should Have Sent a Poet: Scott Jennings Has Hilarious Haiku for Cory Booker's Publicity Stunt

The Democrats sure are sporting their tail feathers after Cory Booker made history by ... ummm, well, we're not truly sure exactly WHAT Booker did, but he certainly talked for a long time.
Most of that time, he seemed to be ranting incoherently, which we suppose makes him the perfect spokesman for the party.
Last night, after Booker set the record for the longest filibuster in Senate history -- while not actually filibustering any legislation -- the Democrat X account had some proud artwork ready to go!
LONGEST FILIBUSTER IN U.S. SENATE HISTORY! 🔥 @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/6HnUcdKhjc— Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 1, 2025
Of course, that was the ONLY point of Booker's colossal waste of everyone's time. He just wanted to set a record, and the party wanted to crow about it.
The Democrats have officially become the party of TikTok challenges.
Inadvertently, however, Booker also may have become the poster boy for DOGE: accomplishing nothing, but wasting as much taxpayer money as possible.
But not everyone was as ready as we are to 'pooh-pooh' Booker's historic achievement. CNN's Scott Jennings, like a modern-day Langston Hughes, even crafted a lovely poem as a paean to Booker's bloviation.
A political haiku:— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 2, 2025
Booker spoke for hours,
Nothing gained, approval low—
Dems at twenty-one. pic.twitter.com/BtE417gCVa
Recommended
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Perfect.
And Jennings is right. While Booker was performing his circus act in the Senate, CNN was reporting that the Democrats' approval rating with Americans had reached a new low of 21 percent.
Twenty. One.
There are actual flesh-eating viruses with higher approval ratings than that.
It’s hysterical. I guess he’s having another Spartacus moment. Democrats have earned their 21% approvals rating. https://t.co/JV1TkMgikH pic.twitter.com/M8ILQGDx9P— NanceB (@nbatchlett_b) April 2, 2025
Booker loves to call himself Spartacus. But X had a better name in mind ...
https://t.co/moO9DgchSQ pic.twitter.com/ol4gqgJkvj— USMC Colonel (@usmc_colonel) April 2, 2025
Others offered similar poetic honorifics to Booker and his pointless stunt.
Performance Only— Contra Costa GOP (Make CA Great Again) 🇺🇸 (@COCOGOP) April 2, 2025
Hot air wind bag standing there
Offering nothing
Spartacus is hoarse— MichaelJEllis (@mellis1163) April 2, 2025
No one watched or heard
Jasmine C leads Dems
Yes, she does. And that's the best news Republicans could ever have.
Then came the limericks ...
There once was a man, Booker Cory,— Furiosa (@Sociali04281481) April 2, 2025
Who droned on and on—what a story!
He ranted and raved,
The bill wasn’t saved,
Just grandstanding, long-winded, and gory!
In limerick form:— Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) April 2, 2025
There once was a Booker named Cory
Took a day, talked a lot, yet no story
As the polls took their slide
We watched Spartacus abide
With a record that yielded no glory.
Whew. We're just grateful for limericks that are safe enough to share with Twitchy readers (and don't contain the word 'Nantucket').
🤣🤣🤣 Booker thought this was his shining moment until his staffer was caught with a gun.— ** CatZilla** (@StilettoRadio) April 2, 2025
Oops. Yep, that was another blemish on Booker's endless prattling in the Senate chamber.
Immediately before starting his filibuster Cory Booker escorted an apparently unlicensed to carry armed staffer around Capitol Hill security into the Capitol building, and then spent the following 15 hours or whatever lecturing us on how irresponsibly we’re acting https://t.co/3SnHhx99AC pic.twitter.com/mDJgkTTkiB— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 1, 2025
Well, he IS a Democrat, after all. Hypocrisy and hierarchy are kind of their calling cards.
Biggest fool on April 1 https://t.co/98M9n59UyH— 🇺🇸🇺🇸Nik4Freedom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Nik4Freedom) April 2, 2025
We were sort of half hoping that somewhere during his endless tirade, Booker would stop and announce that it was all just an April Fool's Day joke.
Sadly, he was serious about the whole thing. Which only means that the joke was on him.
Democrats are poetically stupid 😝 https://t.co/45P2k9GToF— Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 2, 2025
Nothing better illustrates where Democrats are right now than speaking incessantly with no point and for no reason at all. https://t.co/4iPNcQM08I— Jeff Coker (@jeffcokerTN) April 2, 2025
Speaking of breaking records, 21 percent approval is historically low. It is breathtakingly low.
But we believe in the Democrats. We know they can go even lower.
Maybe for their next stunt, Mazie Hirono will take to the Senate floor to see how many Tide Pods she can eat.
(Fingers crossed.)
