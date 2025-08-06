DHS Trolls CNN's 'Practically Nonexistent' Viewership, Flips the Script on 'South Park'

DOGE's "Big Balls" is currently recovering from a savage beating while protecting a woman in her car in Washington, D.C., from assault, so it's probably not him running the Homeland Security X account. Whoever it is, though, has large testicles as well. The Homeland Security account responded to a CNN story about DHS "embracing" a socialist anthem in one of its posts. Homeland Security was not impressed.

Loving America may be a radical or foreign concept for CNN, in fact we’re quite confident it is.



With reporters like this, and stories like these no wonder CNN’s viewership looks like our illegal border crossings: practically nonexistent. pic.twitter.com/T3vo1v2elX — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 5, 2025

You'd think CNN would embrace a socialist anthem. Harmeet Kaur reports:

The Trump administration recently presented a vision for the country’s future in song and video. “The Promise of America is worth Protecting. The Future of our Homeland is worth Defending,” the Department of Homeland Security wrote on X. In the accompanying vintage-filtered montage, families gaze out wondrously at our national parks, Mount Rushmore and the Statue of Liberty stand tall in all their glory, and law enforcement officers salute a horse-carried American flag. What caught some attention, though, was the music: The video was set to Sam Hunt’s country cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land Is Your Land.” … “This Land Is Your Land,” was not — as it’s often understood today — a paean to the country’s natural beauty, said Will Kaufman, author of “Woody Guthrie, American Radical” and two other books on the artist. “Woody is writing about a different America,” he told CNN. “He’s writing about cops and vigilantes and barbed wire and bread lines.” CNN reached out to ask if the government was aware of the song’s radical roots and history. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin answered in a statement that read, in part: “Loving America may be a radical or foreign concept for CNN, in fact we’re quite confident it is.”

Here's the original post that caught CNN's attention:

The Promise of America is worth Protecting.



The Future of our Homeland is worth Defending. pic.twitter.com/wkpSvZZlT7 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 30, 2025

So the song is actually about "cops and vigilantes and barbed wire and bread lines" — which New York City might soon see if it elected communist Zohran Mamdani as mayor. But DHS used it anyway and turned it on its head.

DHS also took ICE's appearance on "South Park" and made it its own recruitment poster.

How awesome is it that DHS took the screenshot and added a link to JOIN.ICE.GOV? Yes, they were being made fun of, but they embraced it just like Woody Guthrie's socialist anthem and made it their own.

***