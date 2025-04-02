Masks Dropped: DNC, Schumer, Jeffries Sue Trump Over EO That Prevents Non-Citizens From Voting

Since the Democrats don't really have a message for the American people anymore, even when they stand in the Senate and babble for 24 hours straight, their primary tactic to fight against President Trump is the same tactic they used to try to prevent him from running for President in the first place: lawfare.

Democrats have sued Trump to keep illegal immigrant criminals in America, sued him to keep toxic DEI policies in place in the federal government, sued him to keep DOGE from saving American taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars, and even sued him over a website.

At this point, we're a little shocked that they haven't sued him for having Diet Coke on demand in the Oval Office. We're not sure what the justification for that would be, but it's not like they've had much justification for any of the other suits, either. They just shop around for a judge who hates Trump as much as they do, and ... presto! Immediate injunctions.

But with the latest lawsuit against Trump they just filed, Democrats have truly let their masks slip about who they are and how much they hate America.

The DNC, Democrat governors, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries today filed a lawsuit against Trump for an executive order that -- wait for it -- would make it illegal for non-citizens to vote.

🚨 The DNC with Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries is suing President Trump over his effort to prevent illegal aliens from voting in our elections



They say Trump is trampling the Framers' vision of how to run elections and that such an executive order reflects Trump's… pic.twitter.com/MBORVig7Ib — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 2, 2025

The tweet above ends with, ' ... such an executive order reflects Trump's 'conspiratorial beliefs.''

Fox News provided some more of the Democrats' twisted logic behind the lawsuit:

'The Executive Order seeks to impose radical changes on how Americans register to vote, cast a ballot, and participate in our democracy—all of which threaten to disenfranchise lawful voters and none of which is legal,' the Democrats' lawsuit, filed by the Elias Law Group, alleges.



Lawyers warned some of Trump's demands in the order, including a proof-of-citizenship requirement for voter registration and new ballot deadline rules, may violate the U.S. Constitution, according to The Associated Press.

Yes, you read that correctly. Proof of citizenship violates the U.S. Constitution. We could not make this stuff up if we tried.

And oh, look! It is the Elias Law Group that is heading up this suit. This is the same Marc Elias who was such a disgrace while forking for the Clintons that the DNC had previously fired him.

In another SHOCKING development, the suit was filed in the DC District Court. We wonder who will be assigned to this case. Could it possibly be James Boasberg, who has inexplicably already been assigned FOUR Trump cases already?

are they nuts and out of their freaking minds ?



Democrats are 100% the enemy of this country and we the people — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 2, 2025

Yes. Yes, they are.

Utterly insane. They have no shame https://t.co/EHgvxtTOBu — Jeff (@Jeff_Freedom777) April 2, 2025

No. No, they do not.

Why are top Democrats suing to allow non-citizens to vote in American elections?



You know why. pic.twitter.com/IxciF63kB9 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 2, 2025

We ALL know why.

But it's still a little surprising for the Democrats to be so honest about their corruption by filing a lawsuit to protect it.

Trump is truly blessed by the stupidity of his enemies. https://t.co/rfcZJpOdTw — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 2, 2025

The media will try to run cover for them on this and call Trump's executive order 'voter suppression,' but we don't think that is going to fly with the American people anymore.

Even in Wisconsin last night, where a vocal Democrat activist, Susan Crawford, won a state Supreme Court seat by 10 points, voters overwhelmingly approved a state constitutional amendment to require voter ID.

Elected Democrats hate Trump more than they love America and its people https://t.co/Yro4VON7Rk — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 2, 2025

They hate Trump; this is true. But they've made it quite clear that they do not love America or its people at all.

Tells you ALL you need to know 🧐 https://t.co/yZMtWX6ToS — kloncat (@kloncat) April 2, 2025

Democrats are the real threat to democracy. https://t.co/NNgouk5ogz — Florida Kat (@KarenTStAug) April 2, 2025

This was the entire point behind Biden letting the border be overrun for four years and allowing millions of illegals to swarm in.

The next step was ALWAYS to give them all the right to vote (after Democrats gave them phones, debit cards, and swanky hotel rooms, of course). Or to let them vote anyway, regardless of whether it is legal or not, as is happening in places like New York City.

Democrats need those votes. pic.twitter.com/x6ywvUEyqy — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) April 2, 2025

They are sunk as a national party without them.

Demonazis continue to show how much they want to destroy our country. You cannot despise them enough https://t.co/3btiUSn3e2 — Brock Allton (@ballton7435054) April 2, 2025

Oh, but we're getting there. The more they try to stop the will of the people that was expressed in November, the more we're getting there ... quickly.

And based on the Democrats' current approval rating of 21 percent (and falling), we're not alone in getting there.

Like most of the judge-shopped lawfare that the left has levied against Trump, we won't be surprised at all if this latest lawsuit -- as insane as it is -- is successful in the DC District Court.

But there is no way this survives a SCOTUS review.

It's high time for John Roberts to put a stop to this obstructionism and destruction and place some hard limits on district courts issuing nationwide rulings.

