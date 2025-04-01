ALL the Pinocchios: Educated Hillbilly Exposes Call to Activism's Lie About 'Speaking English'

It's not a surprise that the left loves to lie about any political issue they can get their hands on. As most conservatives have long understood, they believe in agenda-pushing narratives far more than they believe in the truth.
How else could anyone arrive at the conclusion that men can have babies? Or that Joe Biden was 'sharp as a tack' for the past four years?
No, the lying is not a revelation. What IS kind of shocking is how bad they are at it these days.
Last night, the leftist 'influencer' X account, Call to Activism, tried to push another lie related to illegal immigration, sharing a story they 'overheard' at a grocery store about a man who was intolerant toward another shopper who was not speaking English.
As The Smiths would say, 'Stop us if you think that you''ve heard this one before':
“Overheard at a grocery store by someone waiting in line behind a woman speaking on her cellphone in another language. Ahead of her was a white man.— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 1, 2025
Man: “You're in America now. You need to speak English.”
Woman: "Excuse me?"
Man: *very slow* “If you want to speak Mexican, go…
The tweet continues:
Man: *very slow* “If you want to speak Mexican, go back to Mexico. In America, we speak English.”
Woman: “Sir, I was speaking Navajo. If you want to speak English, go back to England.”
LOL. Of course, it was a man berating a woman. Of course, the man said 'Mexican' instead of Spanish. And of course, there are no details provided to verify this anecdote.
Because it's ridiculous nonsense.
What made this lie hilarious, however, was not just that everyone on X called it out as a lie, but many people brought receipts demonstrating it was BS.
One of our favorite X accounts, Educated Hillbilly, was shocked -- SHOCKED -- to find that this same incident had occurred back in 2021.
https://t.co/lVXE225Onp https://t.co/5oEL31S1W6— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 1, 2025
Wow. We wonder if it was the same man four years ago. He sounds mean.
Mean enough that he also confronted a shopper in 2022.
https://t.co/lAD4S70OPg https://t.co/P760TOjSm0— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 1, 2025
Geez, what does this guy (or maybe it's multiple guys) have against the Navajo?
The menacing of a Native American shopper had even continued earlier on the very same day.
https://t.co/2jnJOOvcak https://t.co/gs5qnaYPV8— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 1, 2025
All Navajo have been advised that this man is still at large. He's probably now somewhere in Chicago or in the southwestern Navajo Nation screaming, 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY.'
Another X user discovered that this man has been harassing Native Americans as far back as 2014.
Do you ever NOT lie? "This lie first appeared ten years ago and they’re using it as engagement bait." https://t.co/l3uIxDWB1l— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) April 1, 2025
Maybe he is like the Zodiac. Roaming the country for decades, calling Native Americans Mexicans, never to be caught.
Senator Ted Cruz? We're looking at you, buddy.
The Navajo Xenophobe (we like that name better than 'Zodiac') may still be at large, but one mystery may have been solved in Call to Activism's tweet.
At least we now know who runs the account.
Well, Jussie Smollett just doxed himself for running this retarded profile pic.twitter.com/s1dhK29sia— Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) April 1, 2025
HA.
Several others got in on the fun in mocking Call to Activism's hilarious, obvious lie.
That woman? Was Elizabeth Warren. https://t.co/0FxdMR5Fbt— 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 1, 2025
LOL.
Watch out, MAGA. She's on the warpath!
Then she took out a tomahawk and scalped him— Abraham Cheney 🥷 (@Rich11291373) April 1, 2025
Yikes! Don't mess with Fauxcahontas.
Do the Navy SEAL copypasta next@CalltoActivism https://t.co/aGZPJzJ4bt— Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) April 1, 2025
Oooh, that was a good one.
Twitchy is a family site, so we can't transcribe that lie here (so much naughty language!), but if you don't know the origins of the Navy SEAL copypasta meme, you can read about it here.
Were they performing a skit of famous tweets from 10 years ago? https://t.co/7lgQUfuOnw— Hawksian (@Hawksian) April 1, 2025
Well, Call to Activism is not that bright, so it's difficult for them to come up with new BS stories. They just like to recycle old ones.
By the way, did you know that Biden's late son Beau was a Navajo? True story. [Editor's Note: It's not a true story.]
Raise your hand if you believe this, then take your hand and slap yourself. pic.twitter.com/0T7YexxWqg— Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) April 1, 2025
Sadly, the tweet received 35K likes, so there are a lot of leftists who need to be slapping themselves this morning.
We hope they film it and post it on TikTok.
HAH!! Brilliant response.— Tree Huggin' Liberal 💙✌️🌎 (@DreamerBoy44) April 1, 2025
ALSO, Mexican isn’t a language. Maybe he should go back to school.
See what we mean? The only people who believed this fictional anecdote were the 'tree-huggin' liberals' who wanted to believe it.
I hope this is a true story, and I would have loved to experience it live. https://t.co/Yq4enpFDpD— Niels Andersen (@NielsAnderzen) April 1, 2025
What a perfect lefty response. They don't care if it is true. They just hope that it is true.
April 1, 2025
We prefer the 'beating a dead horse' meme, but this one is pretty great, too. It's all the left has anymore.
The worst lie you can tell yourself is "I bet the internet doesn't remember..."— ᗪᗩᗪE ᗰᑌᖇᑭᕼY (@0x0Cool) April 1, 2025
The Liberals remain winless vs. authenticity for the billionth time. https://t.co/sDSkgzi3QW
The internet always remembers. Always.
But it sure is fun watching the left pretend that they can still get away with this.
