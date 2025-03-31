Try Not to Laugh: Brian Stelter (and Ben Folds) Lament MAGA 'Authoritarianism' In Entertainment

Catherine Herridge Drops Receipts and Sinks Hillary Clinton's Trumped-Up 'Signal-Gate' Out...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on March 31, 2025
CNN

The left sure loves to clutch their pearls at the slightest possible dent in their previously unrivaled dominance in spheres like the entertainment industry. 

We saw this when the wonderful Angel Studios started making popular movies, including Sound Of Freedom, which was a true story about hero Tim Ballard (played by Jim Caviezel) and his lifelong mission to fight against child trafficking. Rolling Stone responded by calling the film 'a superhero movie for dads with brainworms.' 

Similarly, when President Trump recently took over as chair of the Kennedy Center Board of Directors, his proposals were pretty modest, just to renovate the historic theater and to add in some -- some -- performances that didn't cater exclusively to the left. Immediately, that same left stated throwing hissy fits, with The Daily Beast calling such ideas 'bonkers' and current Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller canceling all future performances of the musical

And don't even get us started about the insane 'performative dance' protests outside the Kennedy Center. 

Yesterday, CBS News ran another hit piece about Trump's chairmanship of the Kennedy Center, and brain-dead potato Brian Stelter couldn't help but post a quote from the piece given by musician Ben Folds. 

We're not sure why Stelter is using his Twitter account to post quotes from other leftists, but this seems to be his new schtick. He may be doing it so he can say, 'It wasn't me, it was just Ben Folds who said that' when he received his inevitable ratio.

Nice try, Tater. You included that quote for a reason, and we can all see right through you. 

As for Folds, he had resigned in protest from his position as an advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra, saying that the artists could not feel 'safe' anymore before going into his diatribe about 'authoritarianism.'

Give us a break. 

This is what the left always does. Because THEY are the authoritarians. 

The same thing has happened with X, which even CNN admits is currently evenly balanced between right and left. But since the left doesn't control it completely anymore, to them it is now just 'Elon Musk's Nazi, right-wing, authoritarian platform.'

No, they absolutely do not hear what they sound like. But X was happy to tell Stelter all about it. 

They are never happy unless they have 100 percent control of everything. 

HA. 

Nope. They're all gone. Project 2025 hunted all the liberal artists down and sent them to labor camps in Greenland. 

LOL. That kind of sums up Potato in a nutshell. 

The irony of the left complaining about 'authoritarianism' was also completely lost on Stelter (and on Folds).

If there are people in the entertainment industry who do not feel 'safe,' certainly not safe enough to speak their minds, it absolutely is not anyone on the left. Outspoken conservatives have been blackballed in the industry for decades. 

But again, projection is one of the left's favorite tactics. 

What can we say? Spuds are gonna' spud. 

For those who don't get that reference, this is a takeoff on one of Folds' popular songs, 'Brick,' which is about how abortion is incredibly sad and a tragedy. 

How ironic.

Just look at all of the Hollywood films in production right now about how Trump survived two assassination attempts. 

Oh, wait. There aren't any. 

(But if there ever are, Nick Searcy should definitely play Trump. Or maybe Shane Gillis.)

If Stelter is remembered for anything other than being a walking tater, it will be for his uncanny ability to set new record lows for self-awareness every time he opens his mouth.

Hey, (D)ifferent rules and all, you know.

And Trump doesn't even want to 'take control' of everything at The Kennedy Center. He just wants to renovate it, make it operate better, and add some performances that aren't completely woke. 

But, as with everything else, not having complete, unfettered power is unacceptable to the left. 

This is the level of idiocy we have come to expect from Stelter, however. 

As for Ben Folds, he's a really good musician. 

But as a political commentator with any level of self-awareness, well ... he's a really good musician. 

Tags: BRIAN STELTER DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC AUTHORITARIANISM

