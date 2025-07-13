"Anyone who rapes kids deserves the death penalty," tweets Mike Davis. "Here's the problem with the Eipstein mess."

Davis' tweet in its entirety reads as follows.

Anyone who rapes kids deserves the death penalty. Here's the problem with the Eipstein mess: The FBI doesn't have the evidence many thought it did. There are not tapes with powerful men raping kids. There is not a list. (Eipstein's rolodex is already public.) And the file is largely unreleasable, for many reasons including: 1. Grand-jury materials 2. Court records under seal 3. Child pornography 4. Protection of victims 5. Unsubstantiated, even double- or triple-hearsay, bogus claims (like we saw during the Kavanaugh proceedings), which would permanently destroy the reputation of innocent people if released Does anyone really believe Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, or Dan Bongino would cover up for the likes of Bill Clinton or Bill Gates--if they had that evidence? The Trump Justice Department wanted to be fully transparent. But it can't, for the reasons above. This is a case of no good deed goes unpunished. This is no doubt unsatisfying to many. But that's the hard truth.

Mike Davis formerly clerked for Justice Neil Gorsuch and was Chief Counsel for Nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee.