Texas Senatorial Candidate Says ‘You Can’t Love God and Abuse the Immigrant’

As this editor has said many times, he's no biblical scholar. He did attend Sunday school at a Methodist church, but he's going to have to brush up on his biblical knowledge in the current political climate, especially with ICE detentions and deportations. As we reported on Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke from the pulpit and said that his Catholic faith reminds him at this time of year that "Mary and Joseph themselves were considered outsiders and forced to stay in a barn."

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has her eye on the Democratic nomination for Senate from Texas, but she'll have to defeat Rep. James Talarico in the primary (if Democrats still have primaries), who is a Presbyterian seminarian. Talarico got behind the pulpit and did his own preaching on immigration, reminding us that "you can't love God and abuse the immigrant."

Scripture says you can’t love God and hate other people.



You can’t love God and abuse the immigrant.



You can’t love God and bully the outcast.



You can’t love God and oppress the poor.



In the face of a neighbor, we glimpse the face of God. pic.twitter.com/RKfdsbALvT — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) December 17, 2025

Again, where are the usual suspects screaming about the separation of church and state?

The United States welcomes immigrants. The U.S. also has a handy app called CBP Home that illegal aliens can use to arrange a free flight home, with $1,000 spending cash in their pockets. We don't know who's abusing illegal aliens. ICE is taking them into custody and even shielding them from anti-ICE nuts who decide to shoot up ICE detention facilities.

Talarico is a Democrat politician, so of course, he's going to conflate legal immigration with illegal immigration.

Just shut up. — Tater (@taternuggets) December 17, 2025

Sending people back to their own countries or wanting them to stay in their own countries is not hate. — Saved By The Blood (@vonzion) December 17, 2025

Or abuse.

I reject your leftwing, virtue-signaling definitions of "abuse," "bully," and "oppress." — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) December 17, 2025

I don’t support hate, abuse, bullying, or oppression. Deportation is not any of those. I support deportation — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) December 17, 2025

The question comes down to: is returning them to their home country actually bullying?

It can be argued that requiring citizens to pony up money to cover all living expenses is bullying … — Thinker (@bebesunshine) December 17, 2025

We need men of God to have a spine and not use the scripture to kowtow to liberal agenda. — Rebecca 📖 (@Avonleebythesea) December 17, 2025

Enforcing laws is not abusing the immigrant. — Sara Lane (@TheMoose1775) December 17, 2025

I notice you provide no chapters or verses.

Why is that? — Adam Moyer (@adamcmoyer) December 17, 2025

Because, like the Constitution, the Bible is a living document that adapts to modern mores.

I am an immigrant. The only abuse I get is from the left.



Oh, and I did it the right way. Stop equating legal and illegal.



You are twisting scripture, which is evil. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 17, 2025

