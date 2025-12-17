Texas Senatorial Candidate Says ‘You Can’t Love God and Abuse the Immigrant’

Sen. Ed Markey Says Trump’s Travel Ban Is ‘Racism Disguised as Security’
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on December 17, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As this editor has said many times, he's no biblical scholar. He did attend Sunday school at a Methodist church, but he's going to have to brush up on his biblical knowledge in the current political climate, especially with ICE detentions and deportations. As we reported on Tuesday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara spoke from the pulpit and said that his Catholic faith reminds him at this time of year that "Mary and Joseph themselves were considered outsiders and forced to stay in a barn." 

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has her eye on the Democratic nomination for Senate from Texas, but she'll have to defeat Rep. James Talarico in the primary (if Democrats still have primaries), who is a Presbyterian seminarian. Talarico got behind the pulpit and did his own preaching on immigration, reminding us that "you can't love God and abuse the immigrant."

Again, where are the usual suspects screaming about the separation of church and state?

The United States welcomes immigrants. The U.S. also has a handy app called CBP Home that illegal aliens can use to arrange a free flight home, with $1,000 spending cash in their pockets. We don't know who's abusing illegal aliens. ICE is taking them into custody and even shielding them from anti-ICE nuts who decide to shoot up ICE detention facilities.

Talarico is a Democrat politician, so of course, he's going to conflate legal immigration with illegal immigration.

Or abuse.

Because, like the Constitution, the Bible is a living document that adapts to modern mores.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.


Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.


CHRISTIANITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

