Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie Kirk T-Shirt

Remember Target Tori from 2020? She was the Target manager on whom blue-check journo David Leavitt called the cops when she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny. Someone started a GoFundMe campaign for Tori to send her on a well-earned vacation and raised around $15,000. Leavitt stomped his feet and claimed he was “giving away vacations” and asked, who's next.

The next vacation winner seems to be Target Jeanie, the elderly Target employee who was verbally harassed and called "f*****g stupid” by an AWFL named Michelea Ponce for wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt to work. The X community wondered how long it would take to set up a GiveSendGo campaign for Target Jeanie, and the answer is a day. And the fundraiser is just short of its $150,000 goal.

🚨 BREAKING: In an incredible development, Jeanie from Target has $125,000 THOUSAND raised - after she got harassed by a leftist for wearing a Charlie Kirk shirt while working.



THIS IS AMAZING!



The fundraiser said to give her a "vacation," but I think the good people of America… pic.twitter.com/1Xyd8Q7VP1 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

The post continues:

… are now helping her RETIRE! Taking care of our own. That's how it's done. I think Charlie would be proud.

The fundraiser was set up by @CassandraRules and now stands at more than $148,000. She wrote:

On Monday in Chico, California, an elderly Target employee found herself at the center of national attention after being filmed by someone we can only describe as unhinged. This individual berated her fellow Californian with unwarranted fury because she was wearing a shirt supporting Charlie Kirk. Now, we are hoping to raise enough money so that she can afford a much-needed vacation. A time for her to relax, recharge and just forget about the ugliness.

People are done with the Lefts bullshit! 💯👍👏 — Nick Rogue (@Nick_Rogue_) December 17, 2025

This is really how it's done. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2025

Let’s keep it going. THIS is MAGA. ❤️🇺🇸 — MinnesotaUpNorth (@ChristineGR73) December 17, 2025

Thanks for all your help you intolerant stupid leftist. Couldn’t have done it without you — Your Team Stinks (@AjokeRIGHTer) December 17, 2025

I love that this horrible woman will know she's responsible for this wonderful woman's blessing. 🤣 — Pink Ponytail (@PinkPonytail97) December 17, 2025

Great news.

