Nearly $150,000 Raised for Elderly Employee Harassed at Target for Wearing a Charlie Kirk T-Shirt

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 17, 2025
Meme

Remember Target Tori from 2020? She was the Target manager on whom blue-check journo David Leavitt called the cops when she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny. Someone started a GoFundMe campaign for Tori to send her on a well-earned vacation and raised around $15,000. Leavitt stomped his feet and claimed he was “giving away vacations” and asked, who's next.

The next vacation winner seems to be Target Jeanie, the elderly Target employee who was verbally harassed and called "f*****g stupid” by an AWFL named Michelea Ponce for wearing a red Charlie Kirk "Freedom" T-shirt to work. The X community wondered how long it would take to set up a GiveSendGo campaign for Target Jeanie, and the answer is a day. And the fundraiser is just short of its $150,000 goal.

The post continues:

are now helping her RETIRE! 

Taking care of our own. That's how it's done. I think Charlie would be proud.

The fundraiser was set up by @CassandraRules and now stands at more than $148,000. She wrote:

On Monday in Chico, California, an elderly Target employee found herself at the center of national attention after being filmed by someone we can only describe as unhinged.

This individual berated her fellow Californian with unwarranted fury because she was wearing a shirt supporting Charlie Kirk.

Now, we are hoping to raise enough money so that she can afford a much-needed vacation. A time for her to relax, recharge and just forget about the ugliness.

CALIFORNIA CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM

