A GoFundMe has been started for Tori, the Target manager who blue-check journo David Leavitt called the cops on when she refused to sell him an electric toothbrush for a penny:
I have started a GoFundMe to send Tori on a vacation.
Anyone that has to deal with this twerp definitely deserves it. I'll start with a $50 donation.https://t.co/1ntqpiQngY https://t.co/X0bD1vZt5E
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 17, 2020
Yes, this is legit:
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 17, 2020
Someone, help identify this hero:
Hey @David_Leavitt, do you have any more information on #TargetTori.
I need to get into contact with her about the money we have raised for her.
Any information you could provide would be greatly appreciated.
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 17, 2020
Fingers crossed:
UPDATE: After calling 15 different Targets in the Massachusetts area, I think I have tracked down the store and the employee, she has left for the day. I have given my contact information to their HR department and I am waiting for a call back.
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 18, 2020
And BOOM:
UPDATE pic.twitter.com/b0EOM75sii
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 18, 2020
