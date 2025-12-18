Katie Couric Tells Jennifer Welch That Progressive ‘News’ Outlets Are Trying to Adhere to Facts

‘Journalist’ Katie Couric went on Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast recently. There she badmouthed ‘right-wing’ media while lying that ‘progressive’ outlets are trying to tell the truth and stick to facts. Sure, Katie.

Here’s more. (READ)

Former Fake News propagandist Katie Couric goes on far-left podcast to complain about “right-wing" information sources: “It's very difficult to discern for I think the average news consumer, what is truth and what isn’t." “More progressive outlets are really...trying to adhere to the facts." Talking about facts. Katie Couric. On this podcast. Incredible. The Propaganda Press Old Guard perpetually pine for the good ol’ days of a leftwing information monopoly.

Here’s Couric hobnobbing with her fellow Democrats. (WATCH)

It's very difficult to put 3 people in a room and have ZERO truths told...but there they are. — Matt Conrad (@MattConradWyo) December 17, 2025

She is so far left she doesn't know what is right! — Just Teri Ft Bragg 4ever🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DannyTeri) December 17, 2025

She’s always been this way.

For a person claiming to be concerned about facts, she’s infamously known as a trailblazer in deceptive editing.

Throwback: Katie Couric was forced to apologize for deceptive editing in her anti-gun documentary.



Adhering to the facts! pic.twitter.com/qciMU9Usl7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2025

I find this comical at best, especially when I think about how the liberal media outright lied and covered up for Joe Biden — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 17, 2025

The progressive media: All about the facts.



See: Russiagate, Fine People, Bloodbath, 60 minutes deceptively editing Kamala interview, we could go on and on — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2025

The scary thing is, even after being proven lies, the left still believes what they are told by their handlers. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) December 17, 2025

When caught in a lie they just move on to the next lie or false narrative.

Posters say Couric sees news consumers as rubes.

She really is living in a delusional echo chamber. Comes across like, those stupid average consumers can't figure out what is true, so the progressive outlets (that have gotten just about everything wrong) will give them the "facts." In other words, the blue team approved narrative. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 17, 2025

Where would we be without X? Without Trump? We can’t go back. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) December 17, 2025

Imagine: There was a day in the not too distant past when the Katie Courics of the world were the gatekeepers of information — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 17, 2025

Thankfully, her gatekeeping days are over. She’s been relegated to the podcast graveyard with all the other disgraced and washed-up ‘journos.’

