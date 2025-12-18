Katie Couric Tells Jennifer Welch That Progressive ‘News’ Outlets Are Trying to Adhere to Facts

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:43 AM on December 18, 2025
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

‘Journalist’ Katie Couric went on Jennifer Welch’s I’ve Had It podcast recently. There she badmouthed ‘right-wing’ media while lying that ‘progressive’ outlets are trying to tell the truth and stick to facts. Sure, Katie.

Here’s more. (READ)

Former Fake News propagandist Katie Couric goes on far-left podcast to complain about “right-wing" information sources:

“It's very difficult to discern for I think the average news consumer, what is truth and what isn’t."

“More progressive outlets are really...trying to adhere to the facts."

Talking about facts. Katie Couric. On this podcast. Incredible.

The Propaganda Press Old Guard perpetually pine for the good ol’ days of a leftwing information monopoly.

Here’s Couric hobnobbing with her fellow Democrats. (WATCH)

She’s always been this way.

For a person claiming to be concerned about facts, she’s infamously known as a trailblazer in deceptive editing.

When caught in a lie they just move on to the next lie or false narrative.

Posters say Couric sees news consumers as rubes.

She really is living in a delusional echo chamber.

Comes across like, those stupid average consumers can't figure out what is true, so the progressive outlets (that have gotten just about everything wrong) will give them the "facts." 

In other words, the blue team approved narrative.

— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 17, 2025

Thankfully, her gatekeeping days are over. She’s been relegated to the podcast graveyard with all the other disgraced and washed-up ‘journos.’ 

