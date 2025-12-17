WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention

AG Keith Ellison Announces Settlement With Kia and Hyundai Over Car Thefts
Doug P. | 6:15 PM on December 17, 2025
Meme / screenshot

Nancy Pelosi's congressional career will end in just over a year, but her legacy will live on. Of course, by "legacy" we mean "we have to pass it to find out what's in it" that was used to sell the Obamacare mess, and lies about why the economy still has issues: 

It's too bad that Pelosi doesn't seem to want to help out the people she says are hurting because of the economy by simply sharing some pointers for stock trading success. Last month the former House Speaker was asked about her market successes and couldn't get away fast enough:

As it turns out, Pelosi might have one of the better market instincts on the planet -- or maybe there's more to it. We might never know. 

This time lapse graph of Pelosi's massive luck in the stock market over the years has captured some attention:

You know, if a regular shmuck had a performance like that over a long period of time, it might draw a little attention from the authorities. That doesn't seem to be the case here though. 

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is skeptical that this is just "luck":

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Tim Burchett would like Pelosi to be his new financial adviser:

Maybe somebody should make a movie about this called "The Wolf-ess of Wall Street."  

*****

