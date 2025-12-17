WHAT Insider Trading? Time Lapse Graph of Nancy Pelosi's AMAZING Stock Trading Acumen Gains Attention

Nancy Pelosi's congressional career will end in just over a year, but her legacy will live on. Of course, by "legacy" we mean "we have to pass it to find out what's in it" that was used to sell the Obamacare mess, and lies about why the economy still has issues:

Two straight months of job losses and rising unemployment. This is the cost of Trump and Republicans’ reckless tariffs and their Big, Ugly Bill.



They broke the economy and left working families to pay the price. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 16, 2025

It's too bad that Pelosi doesn't seem to want to help out the people she says are hurting because of the economy by simply sharing some pointers for stock trading success. Last month the former House Speaker was asked about her market successes and couldn't get away fast enough:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to respond to a @nypost report saying she had $130 million in stock earnings with her husband over her career in Congress pic.twitter.com/XRpdsWnzIn — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 20, 2025

As it turns out, Pelosi might have one of the better market instincts on the planet -- or maybe there's more to it. We might never know.

This time lapse graph of Pelosi's massive luck in the stock market over the years has captured some attention:

How did Nancy Pelosi get so good at trading stocks that she vastly outperformed the S&P 500 and Warren Buffett? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jEnzcjdO56 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 17, 2025

You know, if a regular shmuck had a performance like that over a long period of time, it might draw a little attention from the authorities. That doesn't seem to be the case here though.

Nancy Pelosi absolutely DESTROYED Warren Buffett in the stock market since 2012..



This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/obobX85C62 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) December 17, 2025

Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna is skeptical that this is just "luck":

This is statistically impossible unless you are receiving insider info. https://t.co/8b3H2k3eCg — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) December 17, 2025

Meanwhile, GOP Rep. Tim Burchett would like Pelosi to be his new financial adviser:

I’m firing my broker. End Congressional stock trading. https://t.co/eUEopncX4c — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 17, 2025

Maybe somebody should make a movie about this called "The Wolf-ess of Wall Street."

