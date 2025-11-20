Nancy Pelosi Does NOT Want to Share Her Wildly Successful Stock Trading Strategy With the Peasants

Earlier this month we quoted from a New York Post article and asked everybody to compare Nancy Pelosi's rate of stock market return to their own. We doubt anybody else did this well:

Advertisement

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

Since then we've learned that Pelosi, who will leave Congress at the end of this term, for some reason isn't eager to give some stock pointers to us "regular" people. As a matter of fact, she couldn't get away fast enough when asked about the Post's story:

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to respond to a @nypost report saying she had $130 million in stock earnings with her husband over her career in Congress pic.twitter.com/XRpdsWnzIn — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) November 20, 2025

Come on, Nancy -- what gives!?

For some reason @SpeakerPelosi doesn’t want to brag about the $130 million she’s stacked via her side side hustle as a stock trader https://t.co/83vuHVHNNl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 20, 2025

Once Pelosi's out of the House we won't be surprised if she joins those who are calling for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks.

It’s all for the children- her children — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) November 20, 2025

Apparently.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (the LEAST Nancy could do would be to leave us with a few hot stock tips, but that's obviously not gonna happen).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you.