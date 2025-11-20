FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who...
'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing...
We See What He Did THERE! Scott Jennings Is Super-PSYCHED for Zohran Mamdani...
VIP
Brandon Johnson Calls for More Counselors After Mob of Students Attacked a Mom...
Fly on the Wall Alert: Trump's Oval Meeting with Zohran Mamdani Scheduled for...
From ‘Hiding in Shadows’ to Campaigning in Broad Daylight: Illegals Helped Elect NYC’s...
Zero and Counting: Trump's Renamed Gulf of America Dodges Hurricanes for First Time...
Name Game: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Two Epsteins Debacle Ends in a Dumb Double...
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies Her Insult of Trump and Says a Woman President Would...
Conspiracies Collide as President Trump Signs Act to Release the Epstein Files
VIP
Truth About Lies: Jasmine Crockett Says Democrats Need to Focus More on the...
VIP
Nikki Haley’s Son: Naturalized Citizens Have No Business Holding American Office and He's...
Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
VIP
One of Charlotte's Best Places to Get a Taco Has Closed Because of...

Nancy Pelosi Does NOT Want to Share Her Wildly Successful Stock Trading Strategy With the Peasants

Doug P. | 10:20 AM on November 20, 2025
Meme

Earlier this month we quoted from a New York Post article and asked everybody to compare Nancy Pelosi's rate of stock market return to their own. We doubt anybody else did this well

Advertisement

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. 

Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. 

The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

Since then we've learned that Pelosi, who will leave Congress at the end of this term, for some reason isn't eager to give some stock pointers to us "regular" people. As a matter of fact, she couldn't get away fast enough when asked about the Post's story: 

Recommended

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Come on, Nancy -- what gives!?

Once Pelosi's out of the House we won't be surprised if she joins those who are calling for a ban on members of Congress trading stocks. 

Apparently. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (the LEAST Nancy could do would be to leave us with a few hot stock tips, but that's obviously not gonna happen). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD
Sam J.
'You Are LYING': Actual Medical Provider Fact-Checks TF Out of Mark Warner Pushing Fishy Abortion Story
Sam J.
We See What He Did THERE! Scott Jennings Is Super-PSYCHED for Zohran Mamdani to Meet With Trump and ROFL
Sam J.
Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
justmindy
Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Name Game: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Two Epsteins Debacle Ends in a Dumb Double Down on CNN
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Public Affairs Asst. Dir. Makes an Absolute FOOL of Eric Swalwell Who Claims FBI Wants Him DEAD Sam J.
Advertisement