How Does Your Rate of Return on Stocks Compare to Nancy Pelosi's Over Her Congressional Career?

This week Nancy Pelosi announced that she will retire from Congress at the end of this term. President Trump said Pelosi is an "evil woman" (cue up the ELO song) and that he's "glad she's retiring." That came after Pelosi said Trump is a "vile creature," so there will be no love lost there.

But let's take a look at Pelosi's congressional career in its entirety, specifically as it pertains to her stock trading acumen.

The New York Post added it all up and Pelosi seems to have done quite well for herself (and her husband):

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband made at least $130 million in stock profits over the course of the California Democrat’s 37 years in Congress — a staggering return of 16,930%. Pelosi, 85, announced this week she will retire when her term ends in January 2027. The San Francisco pol became famous as the first woman to wield the speaker’s gavel, and infamous for her exceptional stock market returns.

Once Pelosi leaves House she'll probably come out strongly in favor of banning members of Congress from trading stocks.

We're sure all those gains were just skill combined with luck and had nothing to do with any sort of inside knowledge whatsoever (huge eyeroll).

