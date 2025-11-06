Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ and ‘Evil Woman’

Democrat Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from politics on Thursday. The former Speaker of the House has been an elected representative since 1987. President Donald Trump was asked about Pelosi departing politics and graciously held back by only labeling her ‘terrible’ and an ‘evil woman.’
Here’s Trump. (WATCH)
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says it PERFECTLY after Nancy Pelosi confirmed she’s retiring pic.twitter.com/38EKVbAF03— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2025
"I think she's an evil woman. I'm GLAD she's retiring!”
"She was a tremendous liability for the country. I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job — who…
Trumps not lying…. He speaks for all common sense Americans— Inferno010ss (@RareBourbons) November 6, 2025
Trump is spot on— NoLeftTurn (@NltTurn) November 6, 2025
Perfect response by President Trump 🤣🤣— KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 6, 2025
There was much more that could have been said, but Trump opted to tone down his response.
Posters say Pelosi is the epitome of a career politician. She’s 85 years old and has been in Congress for almost four decades. She’s the poster child (poster senior?) for term limits.
The Halls of Congress were never meant to be a nursing home. Every Representative & Senator does this nation a disservice by staying in Congress for 40+ years.— The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 6, 2025
Politics was not supposed to be a career. It's supposed to be about serving your country.
Pelosi finally stepping down after decades of corruption, insider deals, and fake moral superiority. Trump’s right — she’s the definition of everything wrong with career politicians. TERM LIMITS aren’t just needed they’re overdue.— Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) November 6, 2025
About time someone said it straight— The MAGA Beacon (@magabeacon) November 6, 2025
Pelosi’s been clinging to power for decades. TERM LIMITS NOW 🇺🇸👏
Call it Pelosi Term Limit Act— Terry D (@TerryD600220008) November 6, 2025
That’s perfect!
Pelosi has been a stock market queen during her decades in office, making her a millionaire several times over. She’s awash in cold cash and has the freezer to prove it. (WATCH)
Remember when she opened up her $24,000 freezer & showed off her $500 ice cream collection during the COVID lockdowns?— DarkModeOnly (@DarkModeOnly01) November 6, 2025
I remember.
pic.twitter.com/vSDntrpTCc
Nancy Pelosi is the greatest insider tradesman that Congress has ever seen.— Susie (@SoCalSister22) November 6, 2025
Her skills were unmatched.
Nancy probably wants to concentrate on her Binge drinking and insider trading— KINGOFWISH (@kingofwish) November 6, 2025
Trump’s farewell message to Pelosi wasn’t exactly a Hallmark card. 💀📜— KIMUIKO 🌱 (@kimuik0) November 6, 2025
But it should be. Imagine how funny that would be: ‘For the terrible, evil woman in my life.’
