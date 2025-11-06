Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover...
DC Jury's Sandwich Slam: Assault on Fed Agent? Nah—Just 'Protected Protest' in Two-Tiered...
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear...
Kira Davis Ignites Call to Action: Dying for Your Kids Is Easy—Fighting for...
Climate Summit Leaders Take Swipes at Absent Trump (Who Should Have Showed Up...
Scott Jennings Urges Republicans to Heed JD Vance's Advice After Democrats' Blue State...
Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part...
Karoline Leavitt Points Out What the WH Is Up Against When It Comes...
GHOUL Aaron Rupar DOGWALKED for Lying About RFK Jr. Running Away After Man...
What Is the Islamic Caliphate, and How Is It Taking Over NYC? FDNY...
Yeah... NO: MSNBC Contributor REKT for Blaming Violent Loon Jay Jones Being Elected...
Pelosi Retirement Breaks Democrats: Power Slips Through Jeffries' Fingers
Elizabeth Warren Says Dems Don't Need to Suck Up to Billionaires to Win,...

Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ and ‘Evil Woman’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Democrat Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from politics on Thursday. The former Speaker of the House has been an elected representative since 1987. President Donald Trump was asked about Pelosi departing politics and graciously held back by only labeling her ‘terrible’ and an ‘evil woman.’

Advertisement

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

There was much more that could have been said, but Trump opted to tone down his response.

Posters say Pelosi is the epitome of a career politician. She’s 85 years old and has been in Congress for almost four decades. She’s the poster child (poster senior?) for term limits.

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That’s perfect!

Pelosi has been a stock market queen during her decades in office, making her a millionaire several times over. She’s awash in cold cash and has the freezer to prove it. (WATCH)

But it should be. Imagine how funny that would be: ‘For the terrible, evil woman in my life.’

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York
Grateful Calvin
Kansas Mayor Charged With Election Fraud ... But Just Wait Until You Hear WHY
Grateful Calvin
Queen Sydney Sweeney Blows Off Interviewer's Question About ‘Controversial’ Good Jeans Ad
Brett T.
Congresswoman Does the ‘Change My Mind’ Meme on Speaker Starving Kids to Cover Up the Epstein Files
Brett T.
Blowing UP (in the DOJ's Face)?! --> Journo STUNS Glenn Beck by Sharing J6 Pipe-Bomb Suspect BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Urges Republicans to Heed JD Vance's Advice After Democrats' Blue State Election Wins
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ron DeSantis Has the BEST Solution for Police Officers Who Want No Part of Mamdani's New York Grateful Calvin
Advertisement