Retirement Regards: Trump Graciously Holds Back, Only Calling Nancy Pelosi a ‘Terrible’ and ‘Evil Woman’

Democrat Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from politics on Thursday. The former Speaker of the House has been an elected representative since 1987. President Donald Trump was asked about Pelosi departing politics and graciously held back by only labeling her ‘terrible’ and an ‘evil woman.’

Here’s Trump. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump says it PERFECTLY after Nancy Pelosi confirmed she’s retiring pic.twitter.com/38EKVbAF03



"I think she's an evil woman. I'm GLAD she's retiring!”



"She was a tremendous liability for the country. I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job — who… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2025

Trumps not lying…. He speaks for all common sense Americans — Inferno010ss (@RareBourbons) November 6, 2025

Trump is spot on — NoLeftTurn (@NltTurn) November 6, 2025

Perfect response by President Trump 🤣🤣 — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 6, 2025

There was much more that could have been said, but Trump opted to tone down his response.

Posters say Pelosi is the epitome of a career politician. She’s 85 years old and has been in Congress for almost four decades. She’s the poster child (poster senior?) for term limits.

The Halls of Congress were never meant to be a nursing home. Every Representative & Senator does this nation a disservice by staying in Congress for 40+ years.



Politics was not supposed to be a career. It's supposed to be about serving your country. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 6, 2025

Pelosi finally stepping down after decades of corruption, insider deals, and fake moral superiority. Trump’s right — she’s the definition of everything wrong with career politicians. TERM LIMITS aren’t just needed they’re overdue. — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) November 6, 2025

About time someone said it straight

Pelosi’s been clinging to power for decades. TERM LIMITS NOW 🇺🇸👏 — The MAGA Beacon (@magabeacon) November 6, 2025

Call it Pelosi Term Limit Act — Terry D (@TerryD600220008) November 6, 2025

That’s perfect!

Pelosi has been a stock market queen during her decades in office, making her a millionaire several times over. She’s awash in cold cash and has the freezer to prove it. (WATCH)

Remember when she opened up her $24,000 freezer & showed off her $500 ice cream collection during the COVID lockdowns?



I remember.

pic.twitter.com/vSDntrpTCc — DarkModeOnly (@DarkModeOnly01) November 6, 2025

Nancy Pelosi is the greatest insider tradesman that Congress has ever seen.

Her skills were unmatched. — Susie (@SoCalSister22) November 6, 2025

Nancy probably wants to concentrate on her Binge drinking and insider trading — KINGOFWISH (@kingofwish) November 6, 2025

Trump’s farewell message to Pelosi wasn’t exactly a Hallmark card. 💀📜 — KIMUIKO 🌱 (@kimuik0) November 6, 2025

But it should be. Imagine how funny that would be: ‘For the terrible, evil woman in my life.’

