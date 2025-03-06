The Room Where It DOESN'T Happen: Hamilton Musical Expectedly Cancels Kennedy Center Run Over Politics

The musical Hamilton is canceling its upcoming run of performances at the Kennedy Center. The producer claims the touring group’s not nixing the shows because of politics. Ok, stop laughing. Just stop! Of course, he’s canceling over politics - Trump just took over the place!

Anyway, here’s the statement he released. (READ)

A statement from Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller.

Oh no please don't take whatever this is away from us! pic.twitter.com/OowKv9pUn5 — Truth (@TheTruthSearUm) March 5, 2025

Wow, that looks historically accurate!

As many posters have pointed out, politics have been in play at the Kennedy Center for a while. The Hamilton lefties are just mad that Trump’s cleaning house and bringing actual balance.

The funniest thing is that you are pretending that the Kennedy Center was not HIGHLY politicized before Trump 2.0 took office. In reality, Trump is ELIMINATING the politicization and you fascist drama queens are just peeved that the institution no longer reflects your perverse political beliefs. Say it like it is and stop lying. You LOVE politicization, so long as it is the RIGHT kind of politicization. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 6, 2025

What they can't stand is balance. If they aren't in complete control of the narrative, they're taking their ball and going home. — Promoting Based Society 🛡️⛪️ (@Avis_Liberatum) March 6, 2025

Equality feels like oppression to those with entitlements. — Mental Dex (@Mental_Dex) March 6, 2025

Such nonsense. They are politicizing the Kennedy Center not Trump. He is trying to clean it up. They just don’t like the new narrative. They like the old left one. Total losers. — Bill G (@sflgent61) March 6, 2025

If you know the history of Hamilton you know politicizing is something the musical troupe specializes in. Just ask former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. Posters remember.

They had no problem politicizing when it suited their needs. pic.twitter.com/SXm5CLS2oz — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) March 6, 2025

November, 2016 - the Hamilton Cast insulted Vice-President Elect Pence. Maybe the first public demonstration of TDS. — Ken McNamara (@KenMcNamara847) March 6, 2025

“protected from politics”



The cast of Hamilton literally lectured Mike Pence from the stage pic.twitter.com/z2TaUpqwiv — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 5, 2025

That was disgusting! No class! — Maria Longo (@MariaLongo25312) March 6, 2025

Several posters are wondering if ‘losing’ Hamilton is that much of a loss.

A “rap” musical from a decade ago that thinks it’s still relevant? Lmfaooooooo



It’s 2025



We have moved ON — ✡️Tradwife2222✡️ (@Tradwife2222) March 6, 2025

Hopefully they can book something new and fresh instead of tedious, stale Hamilton. — Sarah Good (@catpurrsarenice) March 6, 2025

Just a random thought..



I bet 99.9% of the people in this country would care less if the Kennedy Center was gone. — Doc Dan (@DocDan1965) March 6, 2025

Other acts have walked away from performing at the Kennedy Center since Trump came on board. Hopefully, these vacating acts will only create space and opportunity for fresher, more deserving, artistic talent.