Democrats Eschew the Rule of Law in Favor of 'Poetic Justice'

The Room Where It DOESN'T Happen: Hamilton Musical Expectedly Cancels Kennedy Center Run Over Politics

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on March 06, 2025
Dan Charity/Pool Photo via AP

The musical Hamilton is canceling its upcoming run of performances at the Kennedy Center. The producer claims the touring group’s not nixing the shows because of politics. Ok, stop laughing. Just stop! Of course, he’s canceling over politics - Trump just took over the place!

Anyway, here’s the statement he released. (READ)

Wow, that looks historically accurate!

As many posters have pointed out, politics have been in play at the Kennedy Center for a while. The Hamilton lefties are just mad that Trump’s cleaning house and bringing actual balance.

The funniest thing is that you are pretending that the Kennedy Center was not HIGHLY politicized before Trump 2.0 took office.

In reality, Trump is ELIMINATING the politicization and you fascist drama queens are just peeved that the institution no longer reflects your perverse political beliefs.

Say it like it is and stop lying.  You LOVE politicization, so long as it is the RIGHT kind of politicization.

— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 6, 2025

If you know the history of Hamilton you know politicizing is something the musical troupe specializes in. Just ask former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. Posters remember.

Several posters are wondering if ‘losing’ Hamilton is that much of a loss.

Other acts have walked away from performing at the Kennedy Center since Trump came on board. Hopefully, these vacating acts will only create space and opportunity for fresher, more deserving, artistic talent.

Tags: ACTIVISTS BOYCOTT CANCELED DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP HAMILTON

