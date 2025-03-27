VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal Chat

Desperate MUCH? This Signal Chat Coverage Wins SHADIEST Outlet for CNN and It's...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

Sensitive Content Warning: What you are about to witness is a murder taking place on live television. You may want to take the children into another room. 

The dead legacy media will not let their feigned, manufactured outrage over a reporter being included in a sensitive Signal chat go. Even though no classified information was included in the chat, they want SO badly for this to be President Trump's Watergate, they are pulling out all of the stops to inject this 'scandal' into every single story they report, including those that have nothing to do with it. 

Last night, Kaitlan Collins had Trump's VA Secretary Doug Collins on her CNN program, ostensibly to talk about the work he is doing to improve the service that the VA delivers to America's veterans. Of course, what she really wanted to do was grill him about 'Signalgate' and try to get him to denounce his colleagues like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. 

The CNN host's mistake, however, was not realizing that -- like every other member of Trump's Cabinet -- the other Collins is far smarter than she is and was well-prepared for her ambush. 

What ensued was a bloodbath of EPIC proportions. 

As we said, hide your kids. But grab your popcorn because this is just outstanding. Watch: 

Holy s---! We haven't seen a massacre that bloody since Camp Crystal Lake. 

Not only did Secretary Collins bury her for continuing to ask a question he had already answered (he was not involved in the Signal chat), but he then masterfully turned the interview around on her by demanding she answer if the employee who defamed veteran Zachary Taylor, which cost CNN $5 million, is still on the network's payroll. 

We can't help but notice that she was unable to answer his question. (Of course, by not answering, she absolutely did answer it.)

Collins (the one on the left) completely lost control. You could see it on her face as she desperately tried to keep asking the questions that Secretary Collins had already answered. 

It was nothing short of a master class. 

Of course, even the premise of Collins's question was fraudulent. 

Well, she's not very bright, so we're not certain that she DOES know this. But she should. Whether she doesn't or whether she does and is just lying, neither is a good look for her.

No one was happier to watch this Collins-on-Collins evisceration than veterans themselves. 

... because sadly we don't have a choice to watch anything else when you live on base overseas! VILE, VILE, VILE!

We would not be surprised one bit if Defense Secretary Hegseth ended the legacy media's presence on the Armed Forces Network.

She looked like she was about to cry with how badly she was getting destroyed. 

LOL. We enjoyed her stuttering comment about her 'investigation,' too. 

She should investigate the morgue. She might find her and her network's reputations there. 

Yep. Hook it straight into our veins.

The problem with 'journalists' like Kaitlan Collins is that they've never had to do their jobs before. They simply don't know how, especially after four years of ignoring all of the scandals of the Biden administration. 

They are not only outclassed in the intelligence category by Trump and his vice president JD Vance, but also by every member of the Trump 2.0 administration. And it shows. 

The fact that Collins had the ACTUAL Veterans Affairs Secretary on her program and didn't expect to have to discuss CNN's defamation case related to a VETERAN is just evidence of how bad she is at what she does. 

Kudos to Secretary Doug Collins for not playing her 'gotcha' game and for dropping her like the bad habit she is. 

Tags: CNN DOUG COLLINS VA KAITLAN COLLINS

