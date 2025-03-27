VA Secretary Doug Collins ENDS Kaitlan Collins' Attempt to Play 'Gotcha' With Signal Chat

Sensitive Content Warning: What you are about to witness is a murder taking place on live television. You may want to take the children into another room.

The dead legacy media will not let their feigned, manufactured outrage over a reporter being included in a sensitive Signal chat go. Even though no classified information was included in the chat, they want SO badly for this to be President Trump's Watergate, they are pulling out all of the stops to inject this 'scandal' into every single story they report, including those that have nothing to do with it.

Advertisement

Last night, Kaitlan Collins had Trump's VA Secretary Doug Collins on her CNN program, ostensibly to talk about the work he is doing to improve the service that the VA delivers to America's veterans. Of course, what she really wanted to do was grill him about 'Signalgate' and try to get him to denounce his colleagues like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The CNN host's mistake, however, was not realizing that -- like every other member of Trump's Cabinet -- the other Collins is far smarter than she is and was well-prepared for her ambush.

What ensued was a bloodbath of EPIC proportions.

As we said, hide your kids. But grab your popcorn because this is just outstanding. Watch:

.@SecVetAffairs torches Fake News CNN's @kaitlancollins: "Since you undoubtedly don't want to talk about the VA ... I would like to know why CNN is hostile to veterans — especially one in Florida, where you just had a $5 million defamation suit..." pic.twitter.com/fwnkeg10Zn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2025

Holy s---! We haven't seen a massacre that bloody since Camp Crystal Lake.

Not only did Secretary Collins bury her for continuing to ask a question he had already answered (he was not involved in the Signal chat), but he then masterfully turned the interview around on her by demanding she answer if the employee who defamed veteran Zachary Taylor, which cost CNN $5 million, is still on the network's payroll.

We can't help but notice that she was unable to answer his question. (Of course, by not answering, she absolutely did answer it.)

A top ten interview of all time. Well done! — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 27, 2025

Collins (the one on the left) completely lost control. You could see it on her face as she desperately tried to keep asking the questions that Secretary Collins had already answered.

Oh, this is... MAGNIFICENT https://t.co/fJWv0Gcqpt — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) March 27, 2025

It was nothing short of a master class.

Of course, even the premise of Collins's question was fraudulent.

Kaitlan knows multiple administrations have used Signal. She chooses to lie to her audience about it. https://t.co/UxbeH1dLjf — MizDonna (@MizDonna69) March 27, 2025

Well, she's not very bright, so we're not certain that she DOES know this. But she should. Whether she doesn't or whether she does and is just lying, neither is a good look for her.

Treat CNN like the Communist News Network it is. Bravo. 👏👏👏🇺🇸 https://t.co/GbhC3TR0LX — Oregon Leader (@oregon_leader) March 27, 2025

No one was happier to watch this Collins-on-Collins evisceration than veterans themselves.

CNN supported, continually, protests at soldiers funerals in the 2000s.



They don't just hate veterans, they want us all dead. CNN is a cesspool of deeply hateful scum. — TyrannizedSoul (@TyrannizedSoul) March 27, 2025

Don't let up on them for a minute!! @SecVetAffairs As a 21 year Veteran of The United States Navy, I want them to answer to us! And boot them off the AFN platform along with NPR and PBS. For too long they have spewed

their vile dogma at our SAILORS, MARINES, AIRMEN because sadly… — John Cairns (@Pitpif1212) March 27, 2025

Advertisement

... because sadly we don't have a choice to watch anything else when you live on base overseas! VILE, VILE, VILE!

We would not be surprised one bit if Defense Secretary Hegseth ended the legacy media's presence on the Armed Forces Network.

She is such a clown, Good job Mr Secretary, this is the way… just call them out on their fake catastrophizing — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) March 27, 2025

Doug Collins is an instant legend for this one. Not often that you see this hack get flustered, and she certainly was. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) March 27, 2025

She looked like she was about to cry with how badly she was getting destroyed.

LOL. We enjoyed her stuttering comment about her 'investigation,' too.

She should investigate the morgue. She might find her and her network's reputations there.

We are back to owning news ppl on their own show. https://t.co/nN82OS5jdt pic.twitter.com/fL2gxphUZR — DatDudeDoe (@ImMeWhoUdoe) March 27, 2025

Yep. Hook it straight into our veins.

The problem with 'journalists' like Kaitlan Collins is that they've never had to do their jobs before. They simply don't know how, especially after four years of ignoring all of the scandals of the Biden administration.

They are not only outclassed in the intelligence category by Trump and his vice president JD Vance, but also by every member of the Trump 2.0 administration. And it shows.

Advertisement

The fact that Collins had the ACTUAL Veterans Affairs Secretary on her program and didn't expect to have to discuss CNN's defamation case related to a VETERAN is just evidence of how bad she is at what she does.

Kudos to Secretary Doug Collins for not playing her 'gotcha' game and for dropping her like the bad habit she is.